After the bell on Tuesday, we received first quarter results from streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), seen in this investor letter. While the company has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was assumed that subscriber growth would eventually slowdown. Unfortunately, that situation happened to a much larger degree than expected at the beginning of this year, sending shares down double digits percentage wise in the after-hours session.

Netflix management had guided to worldwide subscriber growth of 6 million for Q1, and the street was perhaps expecting a tad more than that. Unfortunately, the company didn't even hit 4 million sub adds, and the Q2 forecast for just one million more additions puts Netflix on its weakest trajectory in a number of years as seen in the graphic below. Management does expect a strong second half of the year, thanks to popular shows returning and some major film launches, but it will take a massive effort to get even to the growth level of 2017, which itself was the weakest of the past four years.

(Source: Shareholder letter linked above)

Perhaps, the only good news was that the headline financials were actually decent. Revenues did beat the street, partially thanks to a benefit from currencies, and operating income topped guidance thanks to the timing of content spend. Netflix earnings were a big beat of estimates, but as I've always discussed, bottom line results often depend on the European bonds' re-measurement each quarter. This quarter, that item resulted in a $253 million gain.

On the capital front, Netflix had free cash flow of nearly $700 million. Since the latest forecast is for roughly break-even this year, that implies cash burn during the remainder of 2021. The company paid back $500 million in debt that matured during Q1, and a share buyback program is expected to start during the current quarter. However, a $5 billion repurchase plan with no set timing on it won't do much for a more than $200 billion market cap name if the quarterly spend is only a few hundred million every three months.

Honestly, I'm not that surprised by this week's result. When the company reported back in January, I pointed out how guidance then was the weakest we've seen in a number of years. As vaccines roll out around the globe and economies start to reopen, work from home stories lose a bit of their luster. In the US, sports venues are allowing fans again, and Q2 has historically been the weakest quarter of the year for sub growth. At the next report in July, management might even point to the Summer Olympics as a headwind to sub growth as it has in the past, if that event does actually happen this year.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this earnings report may be what happens in the coming weeks. We could easily hear a lot of analysts take down their price targets, to the point which the current street average of $610 turns into a 5 handle yet again. I stated back in January to sell the stock in the mid to high $500s, and the stock has certainly topped out in that area as the chart below shows.

The biggest problem, though, is if this stock stays below the $500 or so area it is currently at in Tuesday's after-hours. As the red line above shows, the 200-day moving average is still rising, but the 50-day (green line) could easily start declining thanks to this report. That means that we could see the dreaded technical death cross occur, which likely will encourage some more selling. A declining 50-day moving average could also form a line of resistance for the next couple of months.

In the end, Netflix shares dropped despite beating on the top and bottom lines. This was because the all important subscriber growth metric missed by just over 2 million paid memberships, and the Q2 forecast shows this will be the weakest first half of the year in quite a while. While the company is still one of the best long-term stories for the evolution in content, it was logical that Covid tailwinds would subside at some point. The stock could also face some technical pressure in the near term, so for those interested in buying, I'd recommend waiting a bit until estimates reset to a more reasonable level as the work from home trade cools off.