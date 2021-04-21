Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PNFP) will likely jump this year mostly on the back of team expansion that will boost loan growth. Moreover, a dip in funding cost and a decline in the provision expense will likely drive the bottom line. Additionally, the non-interest income will likely increase this year relative to last year due to mortgage banking income and fee income from the Bankers Healthcare Group. I'm expecting Pinnacle Financial to report earnings of $3.88 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking the full-year earnings to $5.48 per share, up 36% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price is quite close to the current market price. As a result, I am adopting a neutral rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Team Growth to Help Capture Market Share

Pinnacle Financial’s aggressive hiring in the last couple of years will likely continue to drive loan growth this year. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, the company hired 200 revenue producers from 2019 through March 2021. The management intends to continue to be aggressive in hiring in the year ahead. As a result, Pinnacle Financial will continue to capture the market share, leading to loan growth.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release, Pinnacle Financial had PPP loans totaling $2.2 billion at the end of March 2021, representing 9.5% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven this year.

The management mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation that it expects high-single-digit loan growth, excluding PPP, in 2021. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4% year-over-year by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. For the deposits estimate, I’m taking management’s guidance of a mid-single-digit growth rate. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Earnings will likely receive a further boost from a dip in funding cost. As mentioned in the presentation, the management is considering redeeming some subordinated notes towards the end of 2021. Pinnacle Financial can redeem notes totaling $130 million with a weighted average rate of 3.3%, and notes totaling $120 million carrying a weighted average rate of 5.25%. The company has built up excess liquidity over the last year, therefore it could pay down the subordinated debt without having to replace it. Assuming a complete runoff of this debt, the average funding cost can decrease by 4 basis points in 2021.

The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the margin to be flat-to-up because of loan growth and a reduction in funding cost. Considering the opportunity to decrease funding costs and management's guidance, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2021 to be eight basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Based on the outlook for loan growth and margin compression, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 7.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $5.48 per Share

The anticipated growth in net interest income will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the provision expense will likely decline because the company built up large reserves for loan losses last year that will likely cover pandemic-driven loan impairments in 2021. Allowances made up 1.22% of total loans at the end of March 2021. In comparison, annualized net charge-offs made up 0.20% of average loans in the first quarter of 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release. Therefore, I'm expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level this year.

Further, I'm expecting the non-interest income to grow this year relative to 2020. The mortgage banking income will likely decline in the next three quarters of the year on the back of stable interest rates that will disincentivize refinancing activity. However, due to the jump in the first quarter, the full year's mortgage banking income will likely be higher in 2021 compared to 2020. Further, the management mentioned in the presentation that it expects the fee income from Bankers Healthcare Group to be 20% to 25% higher year-over-year.

On the other hand, growth in non-interest expenses will likely constrain the bottom line. Due to the aggressive hiring, the management expects personnel expense to increase by 2% to 3% every quarter. As a result, I'm expecting the non-interest expense to increase by 12% year-over-year in 2021.

Overall, I'm expecting Pinnacle Financial to report earnings of $3.88 per share in the last nine months of 2021, taking the full year’s earnings to $5.48 per share, up 36% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, the portfolio's credit risk has remained at an elevated level throughout the first quarter. Loan modifications made up 3.6% of total loans at the end of March 2021, as opposed to 3.7% of total loans at the end of December 2020, as mentioned in the presentation.

December 2021 Target Price is Quite Close to the Current Market Price

Pinnacle Financial is offering a dividend yield of just 0.85%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 13% for 2021, which means there is room for a dividend hike. Nevertheless, I’m not expecting any further dividend increase in the year ahead because the 2021 payout ratio is in line with the historical trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Pinnacle Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $41.4 gives a target price of $83.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 2.2% downside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.48 gives a target price of $85.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 0.7% upside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $84.2, which implies a 0.7% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 0.1%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The company’s earnings are likely to grow this year thanks to the management’s efforts to expand the team and opportunities to cut funding costs. Further, the provision expense is likely to return to a normal level, which will drive the earnings growth. Unfortunately, the stock is currently trading at a high level that is quite close to the December 2021 target price.