Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned +1.70% in March versus +1.13% for its blended 60/40 benchmark. The Fund outperformed primarily due to its equity overweight, as global stocks significantly outperformed bonds.

The yield on the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Notes increased from 1.40% to 1.74% in March, which put downward pressure on bond prices and allowed the Fund's equity overweight to generate a healthy dose of outperformance. There is now an interesting dichotomy between what the U.S. Federal Reserve (the "Fed") is saying and what the market is expecting. The Fed continues to assure the markets that it will maintain its policy rate near zero through 2023. However, the market does not seem to be buying it. Optimism over the vaccination rollout and government stimulus are fueling expectations of a rapid economic rebound concerns about higher inflation, which is putting downward pressure on bond prices and upward pressure on yields. If interest rates rise too much, it may jeopardize any recovery. At that point, the Fed could step in and control the yield curve by purchasing longer dated Treasuries.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2021 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year SinceInception Class A: NAV(Inception 5/11/16) 1.70 3.85 27.61 5.28 7.02 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.15 -2.12 20.27 3.23 5.73 60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US1 Agg. 1.13 1.44 31.05 9.80 9.80 Morningstar Tactical AllocationCategory (average)2 1.84 3.72 32.40 7.00 7.87

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year SinceInception Class A: NAV(Inception 5/11/16) 3.64 8.35 8.35 3.44 6.54 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -2.32 2.12 2.12 1.42 5.19 60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US1 Agg. 2.85 13.75 13.75 8.91 10.01 Morningstar Tactical AllocationCategory (average)2 3.67 9.83 9.83 5.15 6.67

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.03%; Net 1.32%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/21 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

This month, the Fund increased its allocation to value stocks in a big way. Value stocks historically perform better during periods of strong economic growth, and strong economic growth is what the market is expecting. Growth stocks were hammered by rising interest rates last month because equities are valued based on future cash flows. Waiting many years for cash flows, with higher interest rates, makes richly priced growth stocks that much less appealing to investors. A short-term bounce-back in growth stocks would not be surprising, given the recent underperformance, however the model is indicating that the outperformance of value stocks may be here to stay.

Performance

In March, the top-level asset allocation favored stocks over bonds, with an 80% allocation to stocks and a 20% allocation to bonds. The Fund's allocation to equities returned +2.57%, while its allocation to bonds returned -1.21%.

Global Balanced Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of March 31, 2021)

Data as of March 31, 2021. Source: NDR, VanEck, FactSet. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The neutral allocation is (60% MSCI ACWI/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.). This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation based on model indicators. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The regional equity positioning also contributed positively to performance. The Fund was overweight the top performing equity regions, which included the U.S., with a return of +3.26%, Canada, with a return of +5.84%, and Europe ex. U.K., with a return of 3.41%. The Fund was underweight both Japan and Pacific ex. Japan, which lagged the other equity regions, with returns of +0.60% and +1.43%, respectively. The largest detractor from performance was the Fund's overweight exposure to the Emerging Markets, which returned -0.43%. A stronger U.S. dollar and rising interest rates made the Emerging Markets particularly vulnerable last month.

Global Regional Equity Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of March 31, 2021)

Data as of March 31, 2021. Source: NDR, VanEck, FactSet. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The neutral allocation is (60% MSCI ACWI/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.). This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation based on model indicators. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

Within the U.S., value stocks significantly outperformed growth stocks. The Fund was overweight both value and growth and large-cap and small-cap stocks. Its holdings in large-cap value stocks returned +6.00% and small-cap value stocks returned +5.45%. By contrast, its large-cap growth stocks returned +1.77% and small-cap growth stocks returned -2.84%.

U.S. Cap and Style Allocation: Fund vs. Neutral Allocation (as of March 31, 2021)

Data as of March 31, 2021. Source: NDR, VanEck, FactSet. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The neutral allocation is (60% MSCI ACWI/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.). This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation based on model indicators. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

Weight-of-the-Evidence

The chart below is the NDR Growth/Value Model. Scores above 55 favor growth, scores between 55 and 40 are neutral, and scores below 40 favor value. The current score is 31, which is a big change from the previous month's score of 53.

NDR Growth/Value Model (as of March 31, 2021)

Data as of March 31, 2021. Source: NDR, VanEck, FactSet. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The neutral allocation is (60% MSCI ACWI/ 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.). This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation based on model indicators. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The score changed so dramatically due to technical market forces. These include various price trend, rate of change and market breadth indicators. In addition to technical market indicators, non-price based indicators, such as earnings revisions, cyclical strength and strength in the U.S. dollar and commodity prices also support higher prices for value-oriented equities.

To conclude, the Fund continues to position itself for a period of strong economic growth. The latest value overweight serves as yet another point of confirmation that the recovery is picking up steam.

NDR Indicator Summary, April 2021

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bearish Bearish Global Regional Equity U.S. Neutral Neutral Neutral Canada Bullish Neutral Bullish U.K. Neutral Neutral Neutral Europe ex. U.K. Neutral Bullish Bullish Japan Neutral Bullish Neutral Pacific ex. Japan Bearish Bearish Bearish Emerging Markets Bullish Bearish Neutral U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Neutral Bullish Neutral Small-Cap Neutral Bearish Neutral Growth Bearish Bearish Bearish Value Bullish Bullish Bullish

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of April 6, 2021.

Allocations Since Inception

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of April 6, 2021.

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, April 2021

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of April 6 2021.

Asset Class Positioning Changes from Prior Month

Source: VanEck, Ned Davis Research. Data as of April 6, 2021. Copyright 2021, Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

* All weighting comparisons are relative to the blended benchmark (60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.) or neutral allocation. This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation once the model takes into consideration the indicators that yield the global tactical allocation model.

1 The Fund's benchmark is a blended unmanaged index created by the Van Eck Associates Corporation (the "Adviser") consisting of 60% MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The MSCI ACWI captures large- and mid-cap representation across both developed and emerging markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set. The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. This includes treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities.

2 Morningstar category averages are equal-weighted category (total) returns. The calculation is the average of the total returns for all funds in a given category. The standard category average calculation is based on constituents of the category at the end of the period. Total return reflects performance without adjusting for sales charges or the effects of taxation, but is adjusted to reflect all actual ongoing fund expenses and assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. If adjusted, sales charges would reduce the performance quoted.

The Morningstar Tactical Allocation category includes portfolios that seek to provide capital appreciation and income by actively shifting allocations across investments. These portfolios have material shifts across equity regions, and bond sectors on a frequent basis. To qualify for the tactical allocation category, a fund must have minimum exposures of 10% in bonds and 20% in equity. Next, a fund must historically demonstrate material shifts in sector or regional allocations either through a gradual shift over three years or through a series of material shifts on a quarterly basis. Within a three-year period, typically the average quarterly changes between equity regions and bond sectors exceeds 15% or the difference between the maximum and minimum exposure to a single equity region or bond sector exceeds 50%. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund ranked 104 out of 245 funds for the 1 month period; 125 out of 243 funds for the YTD period; 125 out of 243 funds for the 1 Year period; 162 out of 232 funds for the 3 Year period; and 129 out of 217 funds since inception. As of March 31, 2021, the Fund ranked 118 out of 243 funds for the 1 month period; 95 out of 243 funds for the YTD period; 139 out of 242 funds for the 1 Year period; 157 out of 228 funds for the 3 Year period; and 124 out of 213 funds since inception.

Global stocks are measured by the MSCI ACWI and U.S. bonds are measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Large-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 1000 Index, an index of the largest 1,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 1000 Index comprises over 90% of the total market capitalization of all listed U.S. stocks. Small-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 2000 Index, an index which measures the performance of the smallest 2,000 companies within the Russell 3000 Index. Value stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Value Index, a market-capitalization weighted equity index based on the Russell 3000 Index, which measures how U.S. stocks in the equity value segment perform. Included in the Russell 3000 Value Index are stocks from the Russell 3000 Index with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth rates. Growth stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Growth Index, a market capitalization weighted index based on the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Growth Index includes companies that display signs of above average growth. Companies within the Russell 3000 Index that exhibit higher price-to-book and forecasted earnings are used to form the Russell 3000 Growth Index. U.S. stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Index which is a capitalization-weighted stock market index that seeks to be a benchmark of the entire U.S stock market. It measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies incorporated in America and is based on market capitalization. The MSCI Europe ex UK Index captures large and mid cap representation across developed markets (DM) countries in Europe. The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across developed markets (DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). Emerging Markets stock are measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index which captures large and mid cap representation across emerging markets (EM) countries. The MSCI United Kingdom Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the UK market. The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks, covering four broad sectors (industrials, utilities, financial and transportation). International stocks are measured by the MSCI EAFE captures large and mid cap representation across developed markets countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada. U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) indicates the general international value of the U.S. dollar. The DXY does this by averaging the exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and six major world currencies: Euro, Japanese yen, Pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish kroner, and Swiss franc. The Nasdaq Composite Index is the market capitalization-weighted index of over 2,500 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

All indices are unmanaged and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Results reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results.

You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program rather than a complete program. Because the Fund is a "fund-of-funds," an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the exchange-traded products in which it invests, including but not limited to, risks associated with cash and cash equivalents, debt securities, exchange traded products, exchange traded products' underlying investments, below investment grade securities, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives tax, common stock, concentration, derivatives, emerging markets, investment style, small- medium and large-capitalization companies, limited number of holdings, market, model and data, operational, portfolio turnover and regulatory risks. The Fund will bear its share of the fees and expenses of the exchange-traded products. Consequently, an investment in the Fund entails more direct and indirect expenses than a direct investment in an exchange-traded product. Because the Fund invests in exchange-traded products, it is subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an exchange-traded product's shares may be higher or lower than the value of its underlying assets, there may be a lack of liquidity in the shares of the exchange-traded product, or trading may be halted by the exchange on which they trade. Principal risks of investing in foreign securities include changes in currency rates, foreign taxation and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Debt securities may be subject to credit risk and interest rate risk. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance information current to the most recent month end and for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this as well as other information. Please read them carefully before investing.

© 2021 VanEck.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.