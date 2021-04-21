Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The urban air mobility market is gaining steam as some of the highest-funded electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) companies rush into the public markets. Lilium is one of them.

While the future of the eVTOL market can be seen on the horizon, there are pros and cons to investing in Lilium today. Although exciting, investors should practice caution and most importantly, patience.

Lilium Going Public Through A SPAC Merger With Qell Acquisition Corp.

On 30 March 2021, Lilium, an eVTOL company, entered into a definitive agreement with Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, led by former General Motors (GM) senior executive Barry Engle.

As a result of the merger, Lilium will receive $830 million of proceeds, which consists of $380 million from QELL’s cash held in trust and $450 million of private placement of public equity, or PIPE, led by Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Tencent, Ferrovial, LGT, Palantir, Atomico, FII Institute and private funds affiliated with PIMCO. The funds received will be used to open a factory in Germany, finalize the design and assembly of the aircrafts, complete Type Certification process, and launch global deployment.

The business combination will leave Lilium with a pro-forma equity value of $3.3 billion at $10 per share.

Overview

Lilium, founded in 2015 in Germany, is one of the most promising companies in the eVTOL space. The company has come a long way — Lilium started its venture with the subscale prototype Falcon, launched the two-seater aircraft Eagle in 2017, built a prototype for a 5-seater jet in 2019, and recently unveiled its plan to develop a 7-seater aircraft with aspirations to launch a 16-seater plane.

Lilium aims to offer sustainable, high-speed, and low-noise regional transportation for both B2C and B2B. With the ongoing problems of air pollution, traffic congestion, and limited air mobility options, Lilium plans to be a key player in the urban air mobility space, with a spice of electrification.

The eVTOL market, although at least a decade away, seemed to be the future of urban mobility. A handful of research reports point to a massive untapped market potential. Here are some of the projections:

- Porsche Consulting — $32 billion by 2035

- Lufthansa — $218 billion by 2025

- Roland Berger — $90 billion by 2050

- Deloitte — $115 billion by 2035

- PitchBook — $150 billion by 2035

A huge market potential inevitably attracts a large number of participants. In fact, Roland Berger reported that there are at least 230 electric aircraft projects around the world. I won’t cover in detail about competition in this article. If you’re interested in learning more about the major players in the eVTOL space, you can read my Joby Aviation (RTP) article that I wrote recently.

In this article, I’ll cover the pros and cons of investing in Lilium. Let’s start with the pros.

Pro: Compelling Unit Economics

As mentioned earlier, Lilium aims to bring to market a 7-seater aircraft and even a 16-seater aircraft. This represents a higher passenger load factor than its closest competitors — most aim for a 2-seater or, at most, 5-seater. Assuming sufficient demand for urban air mobility, Lilium could generate relatively better unit economics than competitors as they are able to offer more paying passengers per flight. Lilium could also charge lower prices as fixed costs per flight can be spread across more passengers.

Lilium also plans to generate revenue from a variety of sources, including average consumers like you and me, government transportation, enterprise mobility like existing airlines and other companies, as well as cargo. I like how the company is diversifying its revenue stream, unlike Joby for example, which intends to operate exclusively as an on-demand platform — a business model that has poor unit economics historically.

Pro: Backed By Excellent Management And Notable Institutions

Lilium also has a strong management team. The company is co-founded by Daniel Wiegand, Sebastian Bron, Patrick Nathen, and Matthias Meiner — all co-founders are still working for the company, a good sign that things are at least going smoothly internally. In addition, Lilium has attracted some industry veterans into the team, including Dirk Gebser (9 years in Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and 14 years in Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF)), Yves Yemsi (15 years in Airbus), and Alastair McIntosh (33 years in Rolls-Royce).

Altogether, Lilium houses over 400 engineers with a combined 4,000 years of aerospace experience.

Board members are also stacked, including Barry Engle (former President at GM North America), Tom Enders (former CEO at Airbus), David Wallerstein (Chief Exploration Officer at Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)), and Niklas Zennström (Founding Partner at Atomico). Finally, there are several notable institutions backing Lilium, namely Tencent, Atomico, and Baillie Gifford.

Simply put, Lilium’s strong management team and backing from some of the biggest institutions should provide investors with confidence.

Pro: Strategic Partnerships And Infrastructure Plans

With industry veterans in the team and a strong investor base, Lilium has access to critical connections in the aerospace network. Fortunately, Lilium has been fairly proactive in developing strategic partnerships and laying out its infrastructure plans.

In terms of infrastructure, Lilium has secured commitments of approximately $200 million from Ferrovial (OTCPK:FRRVY) and Tavistock Development Company to design, plan, and develop regional transportation systems and vertiports in the US — up to 14 vertiports are already planned in Florida. Lilium has also recently secured partnerships with Munich Airport and Nuremberg Airport to create an air regional mobility network in Bavaria, Germany.

For materials and supply, Lilium has signed agreements with Tier 1 aerospace suppliers such as Aciturri and Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIF). Aciturri designs and manufactures major airframe components for Airbus, Boeing (BA), and Embraer. Toray Industries is the world’s leading manufacturer of carbon fiber.

Additionally, Lilium is partnering with Lufthansa Aviation Training (OTCQX:DLAKF) to “develop bespoke Pilot Sourcing and Training program to qualify pilots to fly the Lilium Jet.” Also, Palantir was included as a "Development Partner" in Lilium's investor presentation. Interestingly, Palantir and Airbus are partners and have developed Skywise, the leading open data platform for the aviation industry. I suspect that the former Airbus executives in the Lilium team understood Palantir's capabilities and thus, decided to choose Palantir as its data software provider.

Pro: Relatively Reasonable Valuation

Post business combination, Lilium will be worth $3.3 billion at $10 per share. Here’s a comparison to peers:

Joby Aviation — $6.6 billion at $10 per share

Archer Aviation (ACIC) — $3.8 billion at $10 per share

EHang (EH) — $1.6 billion at $25 per share

Volocopter - $624 million after Series D round of funding

Lilium and Joby are valued at a premium as they are developing an aircraft with tilt-x systems, significantly more difficult to execute than a multirotor aircraft built by EHang and Volocopter. However, tilt-x systems have more capabilities than multirotor systems. For a brief overview, you can read my Joby article or Lilium's whitepaper on aircraft design.

Lilium’s valuation is not the cheapest. However, given that Lilium is one of the highest-funded eVTOL companies, has established strong partnerships, and better unit economics, $3.3 billion is fairly reasonable in my opinion.

Con: Management Is Still “Young”

While, on the surface, the Lilium team looks like a blockbuster team with exceptional talent, they are still quite “young”. Firstly, each of the co-founders started the company with little to no experience in the aviation industry, and they basically started Lilium as fresh graduates from Technical University of Munich. While this does not dictate whether the company fails or succeed, it is important for investors to take note of the co-founders’ lack of managerial experience.

Secondly, the superstar hirings — from Airbus, Rolls Royce, and other aerospace companies — are still new in their roles. Looking at some of the more important leaders listed below, the average tenure is less than a year (with the exception of Yves Yemsi). As such, there’s not long enough time to prove that these talents could work together harmoniously and effectively.

Con: Still In Conceptual Phase

Another downside with Lilium is that the company is still in its conceptual phase. PitchBook summarizes this perfectly:

Although the company’s technology shows promise, it has yet to be validated by significant testing, let alone certification. Notably, its ducted fan approach requires significant power draw, especially during takeoff and landing, which could be beyond performance limitations of current-generation batteries. As such, Lilium could require next-generation battery architectures—which will take several years to become widely available—to begin significant testing and make progress in the multi-year certification process.

Also, the fact that Lilium changes their working prototype from one aircraft model to the next in a short time span is rather concerning — from 2-seater, to 5-seater, to 7-seater. Jumping from one model to the next without completing certification and perfecting flight tests create huge uncertainty to the validity and feasibility of their current aircraft ambitions.

Con: Larger Plane Means Higher Utilization Required

While Lilium may enjoy better unit economics for fully-booked flights, there’s a pretty good chance that Lilium may struggle with fully utilizing their upsized cabins, especially in the post-pandemic world. For example, helicopter operators tend to average just one or two flight hours per day. In addition, the average passenger occupancy for ridehailing vehicles is 1.4 while the average passenger occupancy for Uber Black (UBER), a premium ridehailing service, is only 1.0. As a result, it will be extremely difficult for Lilium to fill up their cabins.

Management expects one Lilium jet to generate more than $15,000 per day. Their assumptions? 75% load factor and 5% deadhead ratio. That equates to about 4.5 passengers per flight, not including one pilot. Thus, smaller eVTOL aircrafts may benefit more from just one or two passengers per flight. However, if demand exceeds supply, Lilium can operate with a higher utilization rate, which means superior unit economics. But that would be very difficult, especially during the early days where eVTOLs may not be widely accepted yet.

Con: No Major Aerospace or Automobile Manufacturing Partner

Last but not least, Lilium has yet to secure a major automobile or aerospace partner to manufacture its jets. Competitors have established agreements with major manufacturers. For example, Joby is partnering with Toyota while Archer Aviation is partnering with Stellantis. On the other hand, Lilium aspires to manufacture independently. The company is planning to open a 100,000 square feet manufacturing facility. While this may be a great long-term strategy, Lilium may not have the necessary financial resources, human capital, and manufacturing expertise to scale efficiently.

Opportunities

Massive untapped market.

Expansion to aerial tourism.

Improved battery capacity and flight range may potentially disrupt the domestic airline market.

Regulatory bodies are less stringent on zero-emission eVTOLs. In fact, they are collaborating with them to speed up commercialization.

Improving public perception and confidence in urban air mobility.

Fast to scale given low infrastructure costs compared to ground transportation system — companies don’t need to build highways in the air.

Risks

7-seater and 16-seater eVTOL aircraft will be extra challenging due to heavier weight, higher aircraft complexity, and more batteries required.

No autonomous vehicles — need more pilots. Maybe that’s why the company is building larger aircraft which require fewer pilots.

Shortage of certified pilots.

Competition against incumbents — Tesla (TSLA), Boeing (BA), Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Bell Textron, and Hyundai to name a few.

Delays due to certifications, technical issues, and infrastructure challenges.

Accidents will damage public perception.

Video conferencing tools may reduce overall air travel demand.

Battery supply shortages.

Competition with urban ground mobility (e.g. hyperloop systems).

Conclusion

Lilium is one of the most impressive eVTOL companies I’ve seen — It’s beautiful and inspiring. The mission and vision to commercialize urban air mobility are bold and dreamlike. I believe that without a doubt, urban air mobility will eventually be available and accessible to the average consumer, not only for the elites. Unfortunately though, we won’t see Lilium jets flying in the skies anytime soon.

However, I’m optimistic about the future of eVTOLs. While I’m excited about the future of the industry, there’s just still too much uncertainty. But for those interested to take a test flight, Lilium could be the one — excellent management, unique value proposition, and cheaper than some rivals too. Don’t get too excited though — there are still cons. Patience is key in this emerging industry.