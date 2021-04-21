Photo by scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

U.K. insurer and financial services provider Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) is a name I have held before for its attractive dividend yield. While I am not currently in the company, I always keep an eye on it as I would consider weakness as a buying opportunity.

The investment case broadly speaking is that it is a well-run, well-funded proven insurer with an attractive dividend yield.

Strengths

The Legal & General brand is very well-established in the U.K. and has a heritage there stretching back to the mid-nineteenth century. Its iconic multicoloured umbrella logo is well-known. All of this adds up to a level of brand recognition and trust which is important in the markets in which the company operates.

Its business model is proven, resilient and profitable. For me this is one the key points in the investment case for the name: it knows how to plough the same furrow year after year efficiently and rewardingly. A recap of the past decade’s performance underlines the point clearly.

The company has grown its business and so there is the opportunity for share price growth. It is up 31% over the past year, though over the past five years, the share price growth has been only 10%. But the dividend here is attractive. While other UK insurers used the pandemic as an opportunity to cancel their dividends, and some such as Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) subsequently reduced theirs, Legal & General continued to pay out and its current share price offers a 6.5% yield, which I regard as attractive for a FTSE-100 constituent financial services firm such as this one. At today’s share price, the company’s planned future dividend policy suggests a prospective yield by 2024 in the region of 6.8%-8.6%. Even at the low end of that range, which presupposes only a 1% annual increase, the yield still looks tasty in my view.

While the picture varies from year to year, and the nature of an insurance and pensions business means the cash flow statement isn’t always a clear guide to the immediate business health, overall the dividend continues to be well-covered by free cash flow.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 10 Year Average Net cash flows utilised in operating activities (£m) 1557 2799 1332 5487 -823 4,089 4,411 -361 -3,285 4,301 1,951 Net cash flows generated/(utilised) from investing activities (£m) -57 -86 -213 -139 -182 -380 -14 -205 138 -457 -160 Net cash flows utilised in financing activities inc. dividends paid to ordinary equity holders (£m) -411 -168 -364 -78 -532 -948 -485 -281 -692 -29 -399 Dividend distributions to ordinary equity holders during the year (£m) 298 394 479 580 701 830 872 932 998 1048 713 Free cash flow exc. Dividends paid to ordinary equity holders (£m) 1,387 2,939 1,234 5,850 -836 3,591 4,784 85 -2,841 4,863 2,106 Free cash flow cover of dividends 4.7 7.5 2.6 10.1 -1.2 4.3 5.5 0.1 -2.8 4.6 3.5

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Weaknesses

Although its end markets are growing, insurance and financial services are both mature markets, limiting opportunities for future growth. There is an increasing range of providers in Legal & General’s markets, with the entry of fintechs.

A slightly less attractive approach to dividends is also a weakness for the investment case in my view. I outlined in Legal & General: An Attractive Dividend Choice Yielding Over 6% that the company’s new dividend policy, while it is not a cut, is likely to result in slower dividend increases than has been the case in recent years. Holding the dividend steady this year also took a little lustre off the company’s recent track record of annual increases. I do think the dividend story in Legal & General remains attractive, but I think it is slightly less attractive prospectively than it was in recent years, which is a weakness for the investment case.

The company’s geographic concentration in the U.K. could also constitute a weakness in so far as it means that in the event of economic problems in the U.K. the company could be significantly affected.

Opportunities

One of the key opportunities for the company is simply to stick to its knitting. It has a proven business model for generating decent returns over the long-term and using those to fund decent shareholder payouts.

There may also be opportunities for the company to expand geographically. The trend in British insurance of late has been in the other direction, notably with Aviva sharply refocusing its operation on just a few key markets. Currently Legal & General is heavily focussed on the U.K. However I think its brand and expertise could work well in other markets. Developed markets such as Canada have a logic in terms of similarity to the U.K., but I am thinking more of developing markets in Anglophonic African markets with historical ties to the U.K., such as Ghana and Kenya.

The company has also made a significant push in the direction of pursuing a socially conscious investing strategy. As one of Europe’s largest asset managers, it has significant heft as an investor and has been increasingly vocal about its use thereof. For example, it has made known its views on the U.K. government’s so-called “levelling up” agenda and avoided the Deliveroo IPO in part because of concerns about the dual class share structure utilised. I see dangers in a mainstream fund manager going too far in the direction of ethical investment. However, with social consciousness on the rise and a younger generation of investors coming through with strong views on their approach to capitalism, I do see this as a growth opportunity within the industry. Legal & General’s experience and expertise lends it the credibility to establish a strong name within this section of the investment landscape if it so chooses. The company seems to be making explicit efforts to establish a reputation for itself in this field. I find its concept of “inclusive capitalism” intuitive and likely appealing to the target market.

Threats

An unexpected downturn in its key markets is a consistent threat to the company as to any such financial services provider, in my opinion. The markedly weaker performance in 2020 showed that. The 2008 results had shown the same thing during the financial crisis, when the company swung to a pre-tax operating loss of £189m (on an IFRS basis), from a £658m profit the year before.

However I don’t see that Legal & General is particularly exposed to this risk versus its peer group. In the latest full year figures, for example, operating profit of £2.218bn was broadly flat and three of the company’s five divisions recorded growth.

Conclusion

I continue to be bullish on Legal & General. The investment case is straightforward, which is that the company is a proven, leading insurer with scale in its home market and a prospective yield in excess of 6%.