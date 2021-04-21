BUG: The Best Performing Cybersecurity ETF

Photo by John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Most investors are well aware of cybersecurity threats if for no other reason than wondering if accessing their brokerage account from their own desktop, laptop, iPhone, or mobile device is a safe and secure thing to do. But, of course, cyber-hackers have much bigger targets. As recent events have clearly shown, the hacking of computers and networks that store and transmit government agency information, private company IP, and the critical infrastructure controllers have become frequent occurrences and is obviously big business for the hackers. As a result, cybersecurity software has also become a big business and for many investors, a diversified ETF is the best way to gain exposure to this important sub-sector within the broader technology sector. From that perspective, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) has demonstrated the best performance over the past year within its peer group, and has out-performed the S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 as well.

Investment Thesis

From investors' home computers and mobile devices to enterprise level cloud infrastructure software, computers and networks obviously need to be safe and secure in order to meet individual and corporate objectives. In the current pandemic-driven digitization transformation, more and more companies have already transitioned to the cloud. From that standpoint, and citing data from IDC that suggests IT budgets should allocate from 5-10% on security, CrowdStrike (CRWD) estimates its cloud security opportunity will more than double between 2020 and 2023 to $12.4 billion:

Source: CrowdStrike March 2021 Presentation

But, of course, the cloud isn't the only area that needs security protection. As the 2020 cybersecurity report issued by the NTSC reported in a month-by-month breakdown of the biggest hacks last year:

In February, 620 million accounts were compromised from 16 websites and were placed for sale on the dark-web.

In April, more than half-a-billion Facebook (FB) accounts were exposed on an unprotected server and were then collected and insecurely stored online by third-party application developers.

(FB) accounts were exposed on an unprotected server and were then collected and insecurely stored online by third-party application developers. In June, the American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") suffered a breach that exposed personal and payment records of ~20 million patients.

In July, ransomware attacks hit Lake City, FL and Johannesburg, South Africa.

In September, it was revealed that hackers had taken advantage of 14 vulnerabilities in the Apple (AAPL) iPhone iOS to install spyware enabling them to access location data, photos, contacts, passwords, and social media content.

Clearly, cybersecurity is a serious and global issue. Virtually every individual, company and government is going to have to invest money in cybersecurity products in order to protect their employees, computers, mobile devices, networks, businesses, and IP.

So let's take a look at the BUG ETF to see what companies it is investing in to benefit from the cybersecurity market.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the BUG ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider a very concentrated 61% weighting:

Source: Global X BUG ETF Webpage

The 61% top-10 weighting is the highest of any ETF I have yet to cover on Seeking Alpha and, in my opinion, is the secret of BUG's success as compared to other cybersecurity ETFs. The iShares Cybersecurity ETF (IHAK) owns many of the same top-10 companies as BUG does but its weighting in them is only ~40% (see IHAK: Cybersecurity ETF Hit By Interest Rate Rise, Sell-off An Opportunity) while the ETFMG Prime Cybersecurity ETF's (HACK) top-10 equates to only 27% (see HACK: Cybersecurity Market Is Huge, But There Are Better Options).

I make the observation because cybersecurity is still a relatively developing sub-sector as it relates to the "new-age" threats posed to the cloud and the plethora of new mobile devices (including the 5G IoT devices). That being the case, there are not a whole lot of top-tier cybersecurity providers and BUG has a concentrated portfolio highly focused on only the best-of-breed rather than holding many of the more mediocre players simply because they are in the sector. As a result, BUG has been the out-performer in the group (see the "Performance" section below).

#1 holding with a 8.6% weighting of Fortinet (FTNT). FTNT's stock is up 82% over the past year and reported a big Q4 beat on both the top and bottom lines while generating $264.2 million of free cash flow (an estimated $1.60/share).

With a 7.7% weighting, CrowdStrike is the #2 holding in BUG. CrowdStrike burnished its brand reputation during the recent SolarWinds (SWI) cyber-attack by Russian hackers. CrowdStrike stock is up 230% over the past year and runs a very successful and fast growing SaaS-based cloud-native platform:

Source: CrowdStrike March 2021 Presentation

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is the #3 holding with a 7.5% weight. PANW recently delivered a strong FYQ2 report, but the stock dropped on relatively soft guidance moving forward. However, Seeking Alpha contributor Tech Stock Pros thinks investors should buy the dip (see PANW: Unlocking The Value Of The Cloud Business, Buy On Weakness). PANW is up 90% over the past year.

The following graphic shows the performance of a handful of BUG's top-10 holdings:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, CrowdStrike has been the big winner, as has Zscaler (ZS). But all the stocks shown have been excellent performers - with the exception of Check Point Software (CHKP).

Performance

As for the overall performance of the BUG ETF, the following graphic compares it against the main peers: IHACK, HACK, and the First Trust Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR):

Source: Seeking Alpha Comparison Tool

As can be seen above, BUG has out-performed its nearest competitor by over 10% and out-performed HACK by over 20%.

Meantime, BUG's 67% return has beat most of the major averages - including the S&P 500 (SPY), DJIA (DIA), and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) - except the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):

Source: Seeking Alpha Comparison Tool

ETF Basics

The following metrics come from the Global X BUG webpage:

Expense Ratio: 0.50%

AUM: $895 million

# Holdings: 27

P/E = 58x

Price-to-Book = 10x

The fund's expense ratio is a bit stiff, however, I would note BUG is a global ETF (75.6% U.S., 11.7% allocation to Israel, 7% Britain, 5% Japan) and foreign stock commissions are typically a bit higher. I won't argue about the 0.50% expense given the fund's excellent performance.

BUT is a good sized fund, so no liquidity issues, and as mentioned previously it is a concentrated ETF of only 27 companies.

As can be seen by the valuation metrics, BUG could be considered highly-valued, and perhaps even significantly overvalued. However, investors should take into consideration not only the growth rate of these companies, but also the fact that most all of them are running high-margin SaaS-based models that have a very high-level of recurring revenue. In general, these companies will be generating free-cash-flow that should grow year-after-year for quite some time to come.

Summary & Conclusion

BUG is the best-performing cybersecurity ETF of all the ones I compared it to. In fact, I am going to sell my IHACK and buy BUG with the proceeds as soon as I submit this article. BUG has a concentrated portfolio in the top cybersecurity companies, and that is exactly what I am looking for to have exposure to over the next decade.

BUG may be overvalued and given that the market is trading near all-time highs, I would advise investors that want to allocate capital to the cybersecurity sector to scale in over time. With zero commissions it is cost-efficient to do so, and you will guarantee not buying at "the high" while potentially taking advantage of short-term market dips.