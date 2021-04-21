Photo by Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.K. hydrogen fuel specialist AFC Energy (OTCPK:AFGYF) has raised more funds. I think the continued dilution is a weakness of the shares. But the nature of the latest fundraise suggests that the company's moves towards commercialization are gathering pace, albeit still slowly. My investment case remains the same: good technology and possibly strong prospects are made uninvestable for me in the absence of more compelling tangible progress. This could change, and indeed may start to change as early as this year.

Latest fundraising

The company announced last week that it would enter into a new fundraising. The fundraising was oversubscribed and raised gross proceeds of approximately £36 million. The shares were priced at 64.5p.

Most of this fundraising was with institutional investors. But directors bought 45,000 shares and strategic partners ABB group and Dutco group both invested, putting in approximately £3.25m and £1.5m respectively.

The company said that the net proceeds would be used against three objectives:

continued product development of their and ABB's next generation high power sustainable electric vehicle charging solutions;

developing new power solutions utilizing the company's alkaline fuel cell technology platform, which would include the global data center market in collaboration with ABB; and

continued development of the company's scalable manufacturing capacity.

I am particularly impressed by ABB and Dutco investing here as part of wider strategic partnerships with AFC. The fact that they are willing to pony up cash for equity suggests a seriousness about their intentions. All of that I think bodes positively for the long-term prospects of AFC.

The latest fundraising round follows a fundraising last year and represents further dilution for shareholders, a long-term trend as this chart shows.

Chart compiled by author using data from company announcements and annual reports (most years use an annual weighted average)

Dilution due to fundraising is a common phenomenon for companies seeking to develop and commercialize technologies. Nonetheless, I do find the substantial dilution over time of AFC shareholders somewhat troubling as it hasn't accompanied substantial moves toward profitability.

Move to Commercialization

The company has released its full year results for last year. Again they showed no commercial revenue and a loss. The negative earnings per share, at 0.8p, were larger than the prior year when the figure stood at 6.8p.

Source: company 2020 annual report

However, the company noted that thanks in part to what it characterized as the "excellent new relationships with ACCIONA, ABB and Ricardo", the company is well placed to accelerate its commercialization from this year onwards. Last year it concluded its first commercial contracts, noting that it has an order book of £1.1m for delivery this year.

Valuation Becoming More Reasonable

Since my bearish note AFC Energy: Held Back By Limited Commercialization in January, the shares have added a little under 2% overall although that figure doesn't capture significant moves within that timeframe.

I argued at that time that the company would need to start commercializing its technology to justify a higher valuation or, as time wore on, even its existing one.

The latest announcement of moves towards commercialization seem positive to me in this regard. Admittedly they are still on a small scale. But they suggest that there is some level of commercial proof of concept happening - for an engineering firm with the size and expertise of ABB to engage at the level they appear to be, I presume that they see some potential value in AFC's technology.

The shares are 14 times higher than they were a year and a half ago, and remain volatile, having put on 40% over the past month. I remain bearish on AFC as I think its valuation is for its future prospects, far in excess of today's business and a lot can happen between here and there. However, I think the commercialization moves make the valuation look more reasonable than it did at the start of the year. Further evidence of commercialization could help support the share price.

Conclusion

The company has announced plans to hold a capital markets day on 5th May. That could help move the shares in the short-term. Longer term, I maintain that more evidence of commercialization could help push the shares higher.

Why then do I remain bearish? In short I think there are so many unknowns here. While there is evidence of more commercialization, the company has moved sideways for years as a business, it has consistently diluted shareholders and it often seems that there is jam tomorrow but no jam today. That could change this year and beyond, depending on how the current orderbook gets delivered and what follow on work it might generate. For now, though, I see the stock with its £467m market cap as too speculative for my investment tastes.