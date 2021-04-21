Photo by ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has multiple approved products, high debt, a recent dilution, and a non-existent pipeline. Its presently approved products are seeing slow uptake in the market, except for its contraceptive product ANNOVERA, which seems to be doing better.

The company has three marketed products: IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

ANNOVERA and the contraceptive market

Long acting reversible contraceptives are used as frontline options in the market. The LARC market is growing at a CAGR of 15% over the last 8 years. However, per the company's internal research, ~47% patients rejected IUDs/Implants due to the difficulty of the procedure, and almost half of GYNs and most PCPs do not offer IUDs/Implants. The company says that ANNOVERA can be a long-acting option that can be used by all prescribers and patients, because it avoids a procedure like LARCs.

The above diagram shows where ANNOVERA places itself in the competition. There are a number of short acting options, like daily pills, weekly patches, monthly pills and 3 monthly injections. There's been a decline of 4.2% in CAGR of these options. Long acting LARC devices are seeing a 15% growth, however, while these have a life of 3 to 10 years, people want to avoid the procedure as well as some of the side effects, according to TXMD. However, many studies have shown that LARC is the most cost-effective as well as effective method of contraception, so ANNOVERA faces tough competition.

On the other hand, there are various positives to the use of Annovera. The device is a reusable silicone ring developed by the non-profit Population Council, approved by the FDA, and licensed to TXMD. It looks like this:

It is self-inserted into the vagina and placed there for three weeks at a time, and lasts for a year. There is no procedure involved, and some studies have shown that women have found this device satisfying. Population Council has developed a number of other products, including Mirena, Jadella, and others, and have considerable expertise in the segment. According to TXMD, ANNOVERA is gaining market share from all other devices:

TXMD has managed to aggressively increase the uptake of ANNOVERA through a multi-pronged strategy of marketing. One aspect is that a full year of revenue (13 fills) is realized when the prescription is dispensed. On an annual basis, every ANNOVERA patient produces 2-3x the net revenue of other contraceptive products. State Laws supporting birth control and payor uptake has also benefited the product.

Financials

TXMD is a $456mn market cap company with $80mn in cash as of the previous reported quarter. In February, the company raised $110mn, so they have some cash now. However, they have a huge debt of $248mn, and interest service for that debt is considerable.

In its latest earnings call, they said:

We have strengthened the balance sheet by raising over $180 million in net proceeds since last November, which after the recently completed offering earlier this month brought our cash balance to over $200 million.

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates, driven by higher demand for ANNOVERA. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.6M, an increase of 42% from last year, against an expectation of $21.7M. Net product revenue increased 42% to $9.1M for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $6.4M for the third quarter. The company managed to pare down net loss to $42.1M, or $0.15/share, compared with $49.4M, or $0.19/share last year. Full-year 2020 total net product revenue also increased 84% to $62.9 million compared to 2019. The company plans to pay down $50mn in debt, and also is progressing with vitaCare's divesting procedure.

Specific to ANNOVERA, the highlights of the earnings were:

ANNOVERA net product revenue increased 42% to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net revenue per unit, calculated from sales to wholesalers and pharmacies, was $1,336 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Approximately 6,000 ANNOVERA prescriptions were dispensed during the fourth quarter of 2020. ANNOVERA total prescription volume increased 15% for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Strong refill rates continued with eligible patients.

Bottom line

ANNOVERA seems to be an important product and many women will surely find it very useful. However, TXMD seems to be a poorly managed company. They have 400 employees, which seems to be a bit too much for a company of this size and nature. They constantly dilute, and they have a huge debt burden as well. ANNOVERA could well become a major contraceptive product, but I doubt whether it will be able to do so under this company. I will avoid.