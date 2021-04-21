Photo by vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is one of the stocks, many SA authors as well as Wall Street analysts are very bullish about. In the past, I covered AbbVie twice - the first time in March 2017 and the second time in September 2019 - and I was rather neutral about AbbVie. The reason I was rather neutral about the stock was especially the high debt levels, which I considered problematic.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the following article, I will provide an update and will try to answer the question if we can invest in AbbVie at this point. And as the debt levels of AbbVie were a huge problem in the past, we will start by looking at the balance sheet.

Problem: Balance Sheet

I consider the balance sheet of AbbVie still problematic as the total amount of debt actually increased over the last few years. On December 31, 2020, AbbVie had $8,468 million in short-term debt and $77,554 million in long-term debt and finance lease obligations on its balance sheet. Compared to a total equity of $13,097 million, we get a debt-equity ratio of 6.57, which is extremely high. Additionally, we can compare the total outstanding debt to the operating income to get a feeling how long it would take to repay the outstanding debt. In fiscal 2020, AbbVie generated $12,561 million in operating income and it would therefore take 6.85 years to repay the outstanding debt - also a very long time and not a good ratio.

When looking at the development over time, the balance sheet did not really improve in my opinion. AbbVie could improve its balance sheet so far, that a total deficit in the past was replaced by $13.1 billion in equity, but the total outstanding debt increased as well as goodwill, which is not good. And debt/operating income as well as debt/free cash flow ratios also got worse over time.

2020 2019 2018 Total debt $86,022 million $66,728 million $36,611 million Total equity $13,097 million ($8,172 million) ($8,446 million) Goodwill $33,124 million $15,604 million $15,663 million Cash $8,449 million $39,924 million $7,289 million D/E ratio 6.57 negative negative Debt/operating income 6.85 4.99 5.38 Debt/free cash flow 5.12 5.22 2.86

In case of AbbVie, it also makes sense to look at maturities of long-term debt in the next few years. Especially in 2021 ($8,422 million) and 2022 ($12,428 million), the company has to repay high amounts of debt, but considering the expected free cash flow as well as $8,449 million in cash on the balance sheet, AbbVie should not face troubles to repay the debt. And in the years between 2023 and 2025, the annual amounts are lower, and AbbVie should manage to generate enough cash.

(Source: AbbVie Annual Report 2020)

AbbVie's balance sheet is still far from great, but we should not expect AbbVie to go bankrupt in the next few years or the business facing serious trouble. AbbVie won't be able to make huge acquisitions in the next few years and management should also not make serious mistakes, but AbbVie will probably be fine.

Problem: Humira

Aside from the balance sheet, there is a second huge problem AbbVie is facing: Humira. In the last three years, Humira generated between $19 and $20 billion annually and in fiscal 2020, Humira was, therefore, responsible for 43.3% of total sales. This is a frightening high amount, which is dependent on one single product. And when considering, that Humira goes off-patent in the United States in 2023, revenue could decline pretty steep. But AbbVie already did a good job in diversifying its revenue streams in the last few years - in 2018, Humira generated more than 60% of total revenue.

First of all, AbbVie introduced new products to the market, which are still growing with high rates at this point. One of these is Skyrizi, which generated sales of $1,590 million in fiscal 2020 - representing a big increase compared to 2019 with only $355 million in sales. And peak sales are even expected to be between $3 billion and $5 billion in the years to come. A second product worth mentioning would be Rinvoq, which generated $731 million in sales in fiscal 2020 (compared to only $47 million in sales one year earlier). Peak sales are expected to be $2.2 billion.

(Source: AbbVie J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

A second important step to diversify the company's revenue stream was acquisitions. In 2015, AbbVie acquired the blockbuster drug Imbruvica, which generated $5,314 million in sales for AbbVie in fiscal 2020. In the last two years revenue grew 13.7% (2020) and 30.2% (2019) and for the next few years, analysts are projecting a CAGR of 26.5% for the global Imbruvica market. And I still don't know if the Allergan acquisition was a good move, but it definitely diversified the revenue stream of AbbVie in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019.

(Source: AbbVie J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

And aside from the Allergan acquisition, which diversified revenue and helped to become less dependent on Humira sales, AbbVie also has a good pipeline with several products either submitted at this point or in phase III. AbbVie for example is also focusing on neuroscience including medical fields like migraine, psychiatry, or neurorehabilitation with a $5 billion portfolio and the opportunity for significant growth.

(Source: AbbVie J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

Full Year Results

And despite worries, that AbbVie will face trouble to grow in the coming years, the results and growth rates so far are still impressive - at least when looking at the non-GAAP results. The results on a GAAP basis paint a mediocre picture: In fiscal 2020, the full-year diluted earnings per share were only $2.72 reflecting a 48.5% YoY decline. But adjusted diluted earnings per share were $10.56 - an increase of 18.1% YoY. And not only the bottom line increased, the top line increased as well. In fiscal 2020, AbbVie reported $45,804 million in revenue - an increase of 37.7% YoY.

AbbVie also issued its guidance for fiscal 2021 and GAAP as well as non-GAAP results are expected to grow. Diluted EPS on GAAP basis are expected to be between $6.69 and $6.89 - more than twice the EPS of fiscal 2020. And the adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $12.32 and $12.52 - an increase of around 18% YoY.

Wide Economic Moat

Not so long ago, I published two articles about Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - two companies operating in a similar industry and with a similar business model. And in my article about Amgen, I wrote the following:

When I first started to focus on companies with a wide economic moat, I thought that pharmaceutical companies were pretty good picks due to the patents. This included companies like Gilead Sciences, which I am still holding and do not intend to sell, but which taught me a valuable lesson: just having a few patent-protected products is not enough to assume a business has a wide economic moat. Instead, we also have to look at the company's history and need proof, that management is able to constantly come up with new patent-protected products in order to justify an economic moat rating. Novo Nordisk (NVO) would be a good example of a pharmaceutical company, that is also dependent on patents, but has proven again and again over several decades, that it can innovate and continue to grow at a high pace.

And AbbVie clearly has a competitive advantage. The question is: how strong is the advantage, how wide is the economic moat? AbbVie has several patent-protected products, which will generate stable free cash flow in the years to come. And Humira is clearly showing the problem pharmaceutical companies face - if patent protection expires and the company is not able to replace the revenue with new (and also patent-protected) products, it is problematic. Pharmaceutical companies therefore only have a wide economic moat if they demonstrate that they are constantly able to replace patent-protected products with new products.

When trying to determine how strong the economic moat of AbbVie is, we can also look at different metrics. When looking at the company's margin, we see a more or less stable gross margin - which is good - but in the last few years, gross margin rather declined. And the operating margin fluctuated much more over the last decade, which is not the preferred scenario.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Additionally, we can look at the company's return on invested capital and see pretty high numbers in most years. On average, RoIC was 14.27% during the last decade - indicating an economic moat around the business. Additionally, the company's capital expenditures were only a fraction of operating cash flow - in the last five years, the company had to spend 4.9% of its operating cash flow on average. And about 35.2% of revenue ends up as free cash flow (5-year average). Both numbers are very impressive and indicate a great business.

(Source: AbbVie J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

With the new aesthetics portfolio - from the Allergan acquisition - AbbVie has now a leadership position in the United States across all areas: In Toxins, Fillers, Body Contouring, Plastics, and Regenerative Medicine, AbbVie is #1 with a market share of at least 46% (in body contouring the market share is even 67%).

And while size by itself does not create a wide economic moat, we should also not ignore, that AbbVie is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. And the larger players have financial resources (free cash flow), which are important for research and development (as well as acquisitions).

Dividend

One aspect making AbbVie especially interesting as an investment is the dividend yield. Right now, the dividend yield of AbbVie is 4.8% and therefore much higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) average, which is 1.45% right now.

Data by YCharts

In fiscal 2020, AbbVie paid out $4.72 in dividends per share. When comparing this amount to the GAAP EPS of $2.72, we get a payout ratio of 174% which is not acceptable. But when comparing the amount to the adjusted EPS of $10.56, we only get a payout ratio of 44.7% which is no reason to worry. In such a scenario, when GAAP and non-GAAP numbers differ so drastically, we can compare the dividend payments to the free cash flow, which is probably the best payout metric. In fiscal 2020, AbbVie paid out $7,716 million in dividends. When comparing this amount to the free cash flow of $16,790 million, we get a payout ratio of 46.0%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend since the IPO in 2013 every single year and as AbbVie was part of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), we can actually look at a history of 49 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Summing up, AbbVie is definitely interesting for its dividend. Not only has AbbVie a rather high dividend, but the dividend can also be seen as safe, and we can expect annual dividend increases. Granted, the increases probably won't be as high as in the recent past (dividends increased with a CAGR of 16.71%), but mid-to-high single-digit increases might still be possible in the next few years.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine if AbbVie is trading for a fair price, we can start by looking at simple valuation metrics. While AbbVie is trading for a P/E ratio of almost 40 (when using the GAAP numbers), the adjusted non-GAAP numbers lead to a P/E ratio of only 10.27, which seems extremely cheap. Additionally, we can look at the price-cash flow ratio and we see, that AbbVie is also trading for a very low P/FCF ratio of 10.83. This is actually one of the lowest P/FCF ratios AbbVie was trading for since the IPO in 2013.

Data by YCharts

When trying to determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation instead, we have to make several assumptions about the free cash flow AbbVie can generate in the years to come. And in my opinion, we should not expect extremely high growth rates in the years to come - especially as AbbVie will most likely have to replace Humira sales from 2023 going forward, which will be difficult enough. Analysts are expecting earnings per share to be more or less stagnant between 2023 and 2030.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates)

When looking at the past decade instead, the picture is completely different. Since 2011, earnings per share (on a GAAP basis) increased only with a CAGR of 2.54%, but revenue increased with a CAGR of 11.32%, and especially free cash flow - which is the most important metric - grew with a CAGR of 12.34%.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

In the last few years, AbbVie has been growing by acquisitions, and especially the Allergan acquisition boosted the top line. Considering the extremely high debt levels further acquisitions seem unlikely and AbbVie has to grow organically.

In my intrinsic value calculation, I will assume a similar free cash flow in fiscal 2021 as in fiscal 2020 and I will also assume, that AbbVie will continue to stagnate until 2024. For the following years, I would be a little more optimistic than the analysts mentioned above and a moderate growth rate of 3% from 2025 till perpetuity seems realistic. When using these numbers (as well as a discount rate of 10%), we get an intrinsic value of $132.67 making AbbVie undervalued at this point.

Conclusion

AbbVie has been trying hard to diversify in the last few years in order to be prepared when Humira is contributing less and less to overall sales. While this has worked quite well so far, it came at a cost: huge debt levels and high goodwill lead to a suboptimal balance sheet. The extremely high debt levels still have to be seen with caution. Nevertheless, the stock seems to be undervalued at this point and could be one of the few bargains in this market in which thousands of other stocks are (extremely) overvalued.