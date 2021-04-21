Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Food and beverage conglomerate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has had to do some "soul searching" over the past several years despite Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owning more than a quarter of the company. Thanks to stagnating revenues and a large debt load, investors have had to endure the pain of significant declines and dividend cuts.

Kraft Heinz is in the middle of an operational reset. The company is deleveraging, and revenues posted solid organic growth this year. With the stock at its highest price in two years, is the run over? Or just beginning? While the stock is not "out of the woods"; there are encouraging signs that fundamentals are strengthening. We will review them below.

Revenues Are Growing Again

Kraft Heinz is in the midst of a restructuring program. This was sorely needed after several years of stagnant/negative revenue growth caused by the company's portfolio failing to resonate with an evolving consumer demographic.

I think that Kraft Heinz boasts a handful of brands that still contain value:

Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

Management has opted to streamline the company, taking a number of steps to concentrate on its core brands and best products.

Kraft Heinz has consolidated its offerings from more than 50 product categories, down to six consumer "platforms" among three categories:

Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

In addition to this new structure, Kraft Heinz has also rethought its marketing strategies, and streamlined its portfolio by cutting down on its total number of product SKUs by 20% in the US and Canada (where 80% of sales are generated).

It's been a small sample size to date, but Kraft Heinz has begun to see revenues grow again in 2020. While some of this could be attributed to "pantry stuffing" during the pandemic, Kraft Heinz's food service business was negatively impacted as well. Therefore, I think there is substance to this growth.

Source: YCharts

It will be important for Kraft Heinz to continue this momentum, and the company is targeting long term organic revenue growth in the low-mid single digit range. I think that this is achievable.

Cash Flow Efficiency Is Improving As Well

Kraft Heinz has focused on operating efficiencies, and these efforts have also shown results. Kraft Heinz's ability to convert its revenues into free cash flow had declined for years. Since hitting an inflection point in 2018, the metric has really improved substantially.

Source: YCharts

I typically look for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into FCF, and Kraft Heinz is now converting more than 16%. If the company can maintain this efficiency, it will bode very well for investors. The company's 2020 free cash flows totaled $4.3 billion versus 2019 FCF of $2.8 billion, an increase of 53% despite organic revenues increasing just 6.5%.

The stronger cash flows carry multiple benefits for Kraft Heinz. More FCF means that Kraft Heinz will have more cash at its disposal to strengthen its financials, and (eventually) build its dividend back up.

Balance Sheet Improving

I want to emphasize the first point, being Kraft Heinz's financials. Kraft Heinz is steadily working to deleverage its balance sheet. Its debt load has been the company's largest problem for several years. Steady progress has been made, with net leverage now below 4X adjusted EBITDA.

Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

This is where the increased cash flows have helped Kraft Heinz, and the company has also divested some assets to raise funds as part of its "slimming down" strategy. The company recently offloaded its Planters nuts brand to Hormel (HRL) for $3.35 billion in cash. The deal will close in Q2, and some of the proceeds will help further pay down debt.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, the stock is trading at its highest levels in two years, even if we are still well off of historical highs. The stock currently trades at $41 per share.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are projecting Kraft Heinz to earn approximately $2.55 per share in 2021. Based on the current share price, the stock is valued at approximately 16X this year's earnings. The stock's historical average over the past decade is roughly 30.6X earnings, which I think is obviously a valuation that the current fundamentals don't come close to justifying.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Kraft Heinz still has a lot to prove so while the valuation appears cheap, it's that way for a reason. I like the current valuation as an approximate "fair value" despite the recent run on shares. If Kraft Heinz can continue to stabilize its fundamentals, I think a valuation of 20X earnings would be reasonable but I am not there yet. Investors will have to decide how much they trust Kraft Heinz's rebound, and whether they believe the company can continue to build on it. I want to see additional quarters as evidence.

Wrapping Up

Kraft Heinz took quite a fall from grace, and has been a very poor investment over the past several years. However, the signs of life are there - even if only recently. I think Kraft Heinz needed a full operational reset, and they appear committed to that. While the company is not out of the woods, investors have the "bones" to build an investment thesis with. The stock's continued discount to historical averages presents a margin of safety for investors willing to let Kraft Heinz continue winning back shareholder trust.