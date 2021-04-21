Photo by Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has been rallying recently, and in our view this is in spire of trends that point to future downside for KMB in the short-to-medium term. Pulp pries are rallying, and so are recovered paper and other critical chemicals prices. We think that in addition to pressures likely to be faced on the topline in consumer tissue, there will be substantial margin contraction in Q2, if not already appearing in Q1. Don't be fooled by the inventory work-down, because high pulp prices will eventually make their way into the KMB margin. Given precedent of KMB under-performance in previous periods where pulp prices were high, we conservatively assume similar dynamic now, with an altogether inflationary environment able to take a broader and more sustained toll on the business. We are bearish on this stock.

Price Trends in Inputs

Financial pundits warned markets that money printing would make its way into CPI. While asset prices absorbed much of the stimulus, we think that input price trends for KMB reflect a generally inflationary environment, that will be sustained by the recovery as aggregate demand recovers in the coming months. Indeed, the trends in input prices are quite marked. Firstly, there is the rally in oil prices that we have seen of late, helped by the Suez Canal debacle, which will impact logistics costs across the KMB supply chain. Then there is the rally of pulp, driven by recovery dynamics, but also Chinese regulatory changes dislocating other inputs in favour of pulp for Chinese paper and packaging companies. One can see these effects in a substantial 20% rally from 2020 levels of pulp prices.

(Source: stlouisfed.org)

Even recovered paper prices are rallying, and looking at the OCC, they are rallying a lot, so far by over 100%. While there might be some input pullbacks, the drive of ecommerce packaging will put a floor on the prices of recovered paper, and the associated chemicals, which go into that sort of product. In fact, these chemical prices are also rising meaningfully, as seen in announcements from several pulp and paper chemicals companies in Europe, like Mare SpA, which are raising their prices between 15-20%. Moreover, any price increases proposed by KMB and peers like Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) will not take effect until much later into the year, and is unlikely to be an offset for 2021, perhaps longer.

Simulating Returns

With the availability of data on the inputs, we can even quantify a range of future returns similar to our method on Essity. In fact, due to the relatively similar segment profile between the two companies, we will assume a similar composition of input price effects in the COGS, scaled according to the differentials in the segment shares. If we focus on recovered paper, pulp and chemicals inputs, we can as an assumption take current price rallies for each of them, with the exception of recovered paper where we will take half of the recent price appreciation, and use this data to parameterise a beta distribution. Beta distributions are useful because you can define definite maximum and minimum realisations of simulated values, reflecting floors and ceiling to the price given directional dynamics in the markets. Our parameters are the following for the input prices in a beta distribution (a=2, B=1.3, 8). The graph below shows the distributions with different parameters, where we chose distributions quite similar to the orange and purple one.

(Source: Basic Primer on Beta Distributions from KDNuggets.com)

For the topline we use normal distributions using past segment data to derive volatility values, and simulate the segment values based on forecast sales data from CS.

Assuming an inflexible cost base between the gross profit and EBITDA, we can incorporate the impacts of operating leverage in our simulation. Taking net debt and using a range of EV/EBITDA multiples based on historical precedent, we can produce share price estimates given 100,000 iterations of our simulation.

(Source: VTS Database)

While the downsides look very dire, we acknowledge right here that they will probably not be fully realized, since the multiple might have a lot of flex if management explains the dynamics in the input markets, and the market looks further into the future when applying their multiples.

Conclusions

Nonetheless, we expect some manner of downside based on KMB price behaviour from the past. KMB got hurt badly by the price rally in 2018, and the correlation between the stock price and pulp prices was very evident, so in this case the market didn't, or wasn't able to look forward. Given the uncertainty today, they might not look forward in 2021 either. What's more is that all the other inputs are rallying too. In 2018, recovered paper was a very depressed market, while now it is rallying substantially. So the 2018 precedent should be weighed highly when assessing KMB in today's environment.

(Source: stlouisfed.org)

(Source: Google Finance)

Moreover, analysts seem to not be fully recognizing the potential input price effect in their equity research, which due to the intensity of the rally, has become quickly outdated despite being only a couple of months old. Indeed, they are in line with the management guidance from the FY 2020 call, which underestimated the rallies we are now seeing.

So if I tick through a few things, virgin pulp, we're expecting inflation, and that follows a year and a half of very low pricing. So in virgin pulp we're looking for it to be up high single digits on average. Polymer resins we're expecting to be up significantly, 30% or maybe even higher in North America, non-wovens and superabsorbent will follow that but to a lesser degree. Those dynamics are largely supply driven at this point. Recycled fiber, we're expecting to be up mid teens. Distribution costs we're expecting to remain inflationary and that's mostly due to industry supply constraints and other material such as third party purchased safety gloves and PPE and KCP are facing significant increases if you look at what's happening in those markets. So that's the assumption for 2021. - CFO Maria Henry of Kimberly-Clark FY 2020 Earnings Call

We are not trying to predict the exact KMB price movement, and while we take out own simulations with a grain of salt due to their dependence on 2021 figures and not beyond, we see even in the precedent, where input markets were less frothy, a decent enough amount of downside where cycling out from KMB might be a good idea. We expect negative surprises in Q2, and a noticeable drawdown in FIFO inventory to be the only saving grace in Q1 results, that could get noticed more broadly and negatively affect the stock price in advance of Q2 earnings.