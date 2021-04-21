Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is notoriously tight-lipped about forward projections and has had a tendency to come across as flip flopping on capital allocation priorities, two things that I've always felt were at odds with its heavyweight status among smaller investors. For the latter, it really comes down to management really having a hard time avoiding a "deal": the Enable Midstream (ENBL) acquisition is a great example of that. If senior executives feel that they can get the latitude to buy assets - in this case via a leverage neutral transaction - they will do so.

Corporate actions can sometimes lead to a little more transparency in these kinds of companies. As is customary with true arms-length deals, Enable Midstream provided some insight into the due diligence behind accepting the Energy Transfer offer, helping persuade investors to vote in favor of the move. That included an outline on competing offers it received, but also 2021 - 2023 earnings projections for Energy Transfer from a variety of sources, namely Energy Transfer itself but also the projections by Enable Midstream management. It's a fascinating view, all spelled out in a 14-A filing that readers can check out themselves.

There are two big takeaways from this filing. Number one, Energy Transfer is extremely bullish on its prospects, even if it might only hit the low end of its own guidance for this year. On the other hand, Enable Midstream and Wall Street sees much lower numbers. That is a big deal, particularly because many analysts have come to the conclusion that the midstream giant likes to "tee it up" for easy beats on initial guidance. The second is that Enable Midstream was competitively bid for with numerous interested parties, signaling that there might be more appetite for mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") in the midstream energy sector than many have thought.

Enable Midstream Timeline

Energy Transfer was not the first mover. On August 20 of last year, Enable Midstream entered into a mutual confidentiality agreement with "Party A", a publicly-traded midstream firm. The pitch from Party A was to explore a strategic transaction in which it would contribute its gathering and processing ("G&P") assets to Enable Midstream in exchange for its transportation and storage holdings plus cash consideration. If that seems like it might be dilutive to leverage, remember that G&P assets traditionally fetch lower multiples, so such an asset exchange would have most likely been accretive to EBITDA and thus kept leverage on a firm footing, even with a cash component.

Under this deal, Enable Midstream would continue to operate as an independent entity and traded in the open markets, with Party A owning the general partnership. This would create two daughter entities for Party A: A pure play on gathering and processing midstream holdings and a pure play on transmission and storage, right out of the sum of the parts / SpinCo playbook that has been popular for many years now. Importantly, this would monetize the stakes of OGE Energy (OGE) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP), both of which have made it no secret that they have been trying to exit their investment in Enable Midstream for several years now. The integrated utility model has been beaten pretty heavily, with many utility players exiting their natural gas pipeline exposure; Dominion (D) selling its pipelines to Berkshire Hathaway being a high profile example.

Investors must be asking themselves: "Who was Party A?" While we do not know for sure and likely will never know, I'm going to wager this was MPLX (MPLX). Management there has been very vocal that they have been trying to monetize its gathering assets for a while, but sales multiples have not been high enough. Exchanging those assets with Enable Midstream transportation and storage holdings would create two separately distinct entities (pure play on G&P, pure play on long haul transport and storage), something that I think would appeal to Marathon Petroleum (MPC) leadership as a form of value creation. Further adding support, the filing noted that Enable Midstream sponsors would receive partnership interests in a Party A subsidiary that would be exchangeable into common stock in Party A, which indicates a captive partnership. There are other possibilities, such as Western Midstream (WES) or Equitrans (ETRN), but I just don't see it as compelling enough for them. The general partners of those firms have bigger fish to fry in my view: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has far too much on its plate already with the leverage situation / asset sale targets and EQT Corporation (EQT) continues to deal with Mountain Valley Pipeline headaches.

In either case, late in September Enable Midstream entered into a financial advisory agreement with Goldman Sachs (GS) to vet the offer. Now knowing that a potential deal was on the table, Goldman went off to find other interested parties; having one offer on the table gives no leverage. And, who else in midstream loves to spend money more than Kelcy Warren? It did not take an Ivy League MBA to figure this one out. Goldman Sachs made the call, and just one week later, Enable Midstream was sitting down with Energy Transfer senior executives to discuss if they were interested as well. Of course they were, and just one month later, Energy Transfer had submitted an offer.

This was not just two parties in this tango, and there were other vaguely interested parties. "Party B" and "Party C" were two other companies, but neither made a formal offer after expressing interest. "Party D", a private equity firm, did make an formal bid for the general partnership and all limited partnership units owned by both OGE Energy and CenterPoint Energy. The firm noted that it intended to acquire everything eventually, but was starting with just the sponsor-owned stakes. This would have resulted in no payment to unitholders, and would have just essentially been a change of control with low to no premium to the current trading price for the sponsors. This idea was right out of the private equity playbook, and was essentially a mirror of the way that Blackstone (BX) proceeded with Tallgrass Energy. However, Party D stated that they needed time to raise capital for the transaction, which to me means this wasn't a private equity juggernaut like Blackstone. There was also a "Party E", a "Party F", and a "Party G" that all expressed some vague interest, but no formal offers were made.

By the time 2021 rolled around, it became clear that Energy Transfer was the frontrunner. Enable Midstream continued to express skepticism around the Party A offer, particularly due to the Up-C structure. To be frank, OGE Energy and CenterPoint Energy wanted either cash or a liquid vehicle that they could sell without major tax consequences. The Energy Transfer deal gives them that; Party A did not. By January, it was clear that Energy Transfer was the front runner, particularly bolstered by the Goldman Sachs view that Energy Transfer equity was undervalued and Intrepid (hired to offer a fairness opinion) found the deal to be a fair representation based on peer comps.

Energy Transfer Estimates

Because this is an all stock, no cash deal, Enable Midstream owners care about the Energy Transfer outlook, including the big boys involved in this trade. Time to close plus the necessary pacing to unwind granted Energy Transfer units they receive means both OGE Energy and CenterPoint Energy had to have confidence in the Energy Transfer stock price coming into this or be willing to pay Wall Street to shed that risk (block sale trade agreements, options strategies). Thus, part of the due diligence from their side was not only soliciting Energy Transfer projections on EBITDA earnings over the next several years, but also using their own expertise to forecast earnings. Remember that this is not inclusive of Enable Midstream contribution.

Before getting into that tidbit, I think it's relevant to point out that Energy Transfer is projecting the distribution remains where it is through 2023 year end. It had all the incentive in the world to forecast an increased pace of distributions coming into this but did not do so. Companies forecast cuts or improvements in distributions all the time within these kinds of agreements: Equitrans / EQM Midstream (ETRN) forecast higher distributions heading into their merger for instance, while Oasis Petroleum (OAS) included a projected cut to Oasis Midstream distributions within their bankruptcy settlement. If you are an investor in Energy Transfer and are still under the expectation that the distribution gets restored shortly, this could be a wakeup call.

*Source: Enable Midstream SEC filing, Page 82

Also included were EBITDA estimates provided by Energy Transfer and adjustments made by Enable Midstream which "made certain adjustments to the ET unaudited projections based on Enable’s judgment and experience in the midstream industry". Much of that stemmed from lower projected upstream activity and a more competitive recontracting environment; Enable Midstream felt those views were too rosy. I've also included Wall Street consensus projections as well which shows how far apart Energy Transfer projections in 2022 and 2023 are from where everyone else in the industry sees it. Notable though that the 2021 guidance first given in February (right after deal close) is for $10,800mm at the mid-point, so there does not seem to be any "underpromise, overdeliver" type of action going on.

*Source: Analyst projections, Enable Midstream SEC Filing

Takeaways

Just as was the case with SemGroup, due diligence documents reveal that Energy Transfer was the top bidder of multiple suitors for Enable Midstream. Given that its offers in both transactions were not far above second best, that shows management does a great job of paying at or near what is viewed as fair market price at the time. Just as was the case with SemGroup, I don't think there is any support that Energy Transfer overpaid. The purchase was fair.

I do think EBITDA projections are noteworthy, particularly the divergence in 2022 and 2023. Some of that is likely some fear around Dakota Access, as management remains convinced that legal or regulatory actions related to that pipeline will not cause material disruption. However, even adjusting for that, it's pretty clear there is a wide gap between what Wall Street and other senior executives think the recontracting environment will be for Energy Transfer and what they themselves view it to be. How you view that really depends on who you think has the story right. Bulls likely view this as support that Energy Transfer can materially outperform expectations, leading to large future upside. After all, who knows the outlook on their assets better? Meanwhile, bears probably view this as Energy Transfer continuing to be out of touch with the realities of the energy markets. That would mean the unit price would remain stock in the doldrums.

My estimates continue to be closer to Wall Street than what Energy Transfer is projecting. It's a tough road for meaningful EBITDA growth in my opinion, but on the other hand there is nothing wrong with a flat EBITDA environment either given how cheap the company trades. That distribution would remain well covered, and there is cash flow to accelerate debt paydown. I still remain on the fence with this one. I get both sides of the argument, and continue to see issues with the partnership attracting fresh capital. Most larger investors still feel "safer" in midstream firms where they align better with management best practices, and continue to be willing to pay a higher multiple to avoid pitfalls, both operationally and legally. I don't think Energy Transfer investors are necessarily hurt long term being long, but I'm still in the "other large caps are better" camp - at least for now.