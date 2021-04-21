Photo by Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a cloud-native observability platform. It's an infrastructure monitoring company that ensures that customers' systems are operating as they should.

Even though it's growing at +40% y/y growth rates and has very strong guidance ahead, investors have become somewhat disenchanted with the stock.

Presently, this very high-quality company trades for 31x forward sales, arguably the cheapest multiple it has traded for a while.

Investors Sentiment Amidst SaaS Stocks

Any tech investor reading this has experienced a dramatic sell-off the past several days (myself included).

In the graph above I chose 3 peers, namely, Cloudflare (NET), Twilio (TWLO), and Fastly (FSLY). I purposely chose to go with this general basket of SaaS stocks, rather than something like close peer Atlassian (TEAM), as I wanted to demonstrate that the underlying performance and sentiment isn't directly aimed at Datadog, but it's a more general theme hitting SaaS stocks lately.

Investors have grouped many SaaS stocks under one roof and think of them as being exposed to similar commonalities.

However, I remark, that any time an investor starts to generalize towards stocks, when a sell-off comes, the investor will struggle to fully grasp the underlying companies, and ultimately end up lacking the conviction to hold onto their investments when the hard times inevitably show themselves.

So why are these investments, with very distinct risks and opportunities trading so similarly? I contend that coming out of the March 2020 crash, investors were craving visibility and were willing to pay-up substantial premiums for that visible and solid growth.

Simply put, investors were willing to buy first and ask questions later. Yet, as we progress a year later, investors are now making an about-turn, and selling first, and asking questions later.

Having said that, Datadog is an astonishing company, which continues to deliver strong performance and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Impressive

Moving on, as you can see above, despite reporting very impressive growth rates back in Q1 2020, as we come to lap that quarter, management still felt confident enough to put out +40% y/y growth rates.

Furthermore, as we look ahead towards its full-year 2021 (data not shown in the graphic above), Datadog still feels able to post close to 39% y/y growth rates.

The takeaway here is quite simple: Datadog is a terrific growth company, still pointing towards impressive growth rates.

DBNRR? What's This Metric? Why Should I Care?

DBNRR stands for dollar-based net retention rate. Investors became highly infatuated with this metric coming out of the COVID crash. However, more recently, I have less frequently seen it making an appearance as a reason to be bullish on a stock.

Simply put, DBNRR stands for the company's ability to upsell to its existing customers. As you can imagine, the higher this metric the better.

However, like every metric taken to the extreme, it can be a distraction as much as it adds context.

Normally, investors would typically seek out companies with a DBNRR higher than 120%. This would roughly translate as the companies customer cohort from last year being sold 20% more services in the current period.

Having said this, in certain cases, for example, Agora (API) has a very high DBNRR, reaching 179%, but its revenue growth rates have taken to decelerating of late. This has led some investors to question the sustainability of Agora's high DBNRR.

On the other hand, even though Datadog makes it slightly more opaque, they frequently note that their usage-based DBNRR is greater than 130% without giving too many tangible data points away.

Nonetheless, this implies that Datadog is frequently upselling to its existing customers by 30% y/y.

Moreover, as we have already discussed, Datadog typically crosses higher than 50% y/y revenue growth rates, thereby demonstrating that Datadog is also succeeding in getting new customers onboard. Consequently, we can clearly see that Datadog's multi-faceted approach towards its revenue growth rates is a resounding success.

Valuation - Why This Price Point Makes Sense

As noted throughout, Datadog is not your run-of-the-mill investment. It's a very high-growth company. And even though investors are somewhat skeptical of all things SaaS right now we must keep in mind: there are mediocre SaaS stocks and there are great SaaS companies.

And I thoroughly believe that Datadog falls in the latter group and that investors are being given the chance to invest while paying 31x forward sales.

Now, you may retort that 31x forward sales multiple is too heavy a premium and that this stock is doom to market perform at this valuation!

And if that's the case, why has the stock held up so well against its SaaS peers? All the while tech is having a disastrous time of late, but this stock has held its value better than the rest?

That's because investors fully grasp that this is a very high-quality tech company and that these types of investments don't stay on sale for too long.

The Bottom Line

On the surface, this stock trades for 31x forward sales, which appears to be a rich premium to the market more generally and even towards other SaaS stocks.

However, when we stop and go the pluses and minus of investing in this space it becomes evident that investors are asked to pay up for a justifiable reason.

This is a very strong company and these investments rarely stay cheaply valued for too long.