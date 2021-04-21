Photo by Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) held its end of the year 2020 earnings call and provided a corporate update on March 31, 2021. A recording and copy of the transcript of the March 31 call are available here.

I followed up with a call with BiomX's CEO Jonathan Solomon and its CBO Assaf Oron on April 6, 2021.

This article provides an update following my initial February 22, 2021 article on BiomX Inc., an Israeli clinical-stage biotech company.

BiomX uses its proprietary BOLT (BacteriOphage Lead to Therapy) phage therapy platform and next-generation synthetic biology XMarker platforms to develop phage cocktails (both naturally occurring and engineered) as a novel mode of action to treat various diseases. During the March 31 call, CEO Jonathan Solomon described BiomX's BOLT phage platform as employing "cutting-edge capabilities across disciplines, including computational biology, microbiology, robotics, synthetic engineering, unique assay development, manufacturing and formulation".

Phages themselves are part of the microbiome that, according to BiomX's website, are specific to particular bacterial strains and "can target and rapidly kill their bacterial hosts ... without disrupting other neighboring, potentially beneficial, bacteria."

Investment Thesis

BiomX's proprietary computational and synthetic biology platforms have allowed it to rapidly develop and advance its phage cocktail programs, currently addressing 6 disease targets with four Phase 2 clinical readouts in the next 15 months. If all or some of these Phase 2 trials are successful, it could significantly increase BiomX share price and its current $155 million market cap.

BiomX's BOLT platform allows BiomX to develop new phage cocktails with new disease targets in a very accelerated manner, currently an estimated 12 to 18 months.

BiomX is advancing a pre-clinical program testing a novel internally developed engineered phage cocktails (with an IL-15 payload) in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor to treat colorectal cancer tumors, currently in animal studies. BiomX anticipates that the results from these animal studies will be available in Q2 or Q3 of this year. While early, if this novel approach to use an engineered phage with a payload is successful in turning a cold cancer tumor into a hot tumor that becomes responsive to immunotherapy, it could be the beginning of a very valuable new asset for BiomX.

With a current share price in the $6.30 range, while acknowledging BiomX as an early stage pre-revenue biotech company with substantial risks, the three analysts covering BiomX have share price targets respectively of $19.00, $25.00 and $28.00.

BiomX Inc. Corporate Summary

Data by YCharts

Trading symbol: NYSE, TASE: (PHGE)

Head Office: Ness Ziona, Israel.

Employees/Staff: As of December 31, 2021 BiomX employed 95 full-time and 11 part-time staff, of which 33 have PhD or MD degrees, and 87 are currently engaged in research or preclinical development. (Source: Page 32, Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021 with the SEC).

Warrants trade under symbol: (PHGE.WS). Two warrants need to be exercised to acquire 1 common share in BiomX (PHGE). These warrants expire in October 2014 with a strike price at $11.50 and are subject to various conditions that an investor should review before purchasing.

A BiomX combined common share and single warrant trade under the symbol (PHGE.U)

BiomX Inc. BiomX, formerly Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("CHAC"), was originally incorporated in Delaware on November 1, 2017. On July 16, 2019 CHAC entered into an agreement to merge with BiomX Israel. The company was renamed October 28, 2019 as BiomX Inc. See Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020, for further details.

Largest shareholders include Orbimed, Takeda and Johnson & Johnson (Source: Bloomberg)

Partnerships/ Collaborations with Janssen (a Johnson & Johnson company) and Boehringer Ingelheim. Research collaboration agreement for BiomX's acne-focused therapeutic (BMX001) with a major (unidentified) global cosmetic company.

Shares outstanding: 24,246,010 common shares as of March 25, 2021 (Source: Page 81 of Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021).

Options outstanding: 3,569,766 options are outstanding with a weighted average strike price of $3.12. (Source: Form 10-K filed with the SEC).

Warrants Outstanding: Approximately 7 million warrants outstanding of which 6.4 million (each warrant can be exercised for 1/2 of a common share). The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 subject to various conditions set out in Form 10-K. 3,500,000 of these $11.50 warrants are considered public and are traded either under the symbol PHGE.WS or as part of a Unit with a common share under the symbol PHGE.U.

BiomX Inc. 52 week range: PHGE share price in $US trading range: $4.52 to $9.05. Currently $6.39 as of the close of trading on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Market Cap: Approximately $155 million based upon outstanding common shares on March 25 2021.

Cash on cash equivalents: Approximately $57.1 million as of December 31, 2021. An additional $4,457,000 was raised between January 1 to March 25, 2021 under the Jefferies ATM discussed below.

Prospectus: On December 4, 2020, BiomX entered into a $50 million "at the market" ATM facility with Jefferies LLC. See Form 8-K for more details.

Additional Funds Raised Post January 1 2021: BiomX disclosed in its Form 10-K that it raised an additional amount of $4,457,000 between January 1 to March 25, 2021 under its ATM facility with Jefferies by issuing 600,644 common shares which calculate to be an average of $7.42 per share. (See page 86 of Form 10-K dated March 31, 2021.)

BiomX has also filed a $150 million shelf prospectus in December 2020.

Cash Burn: According to its Form 10-K dated March 31, 2021, BiomX burned net cash of $24.4 million in operating activities in 2020, and provided guidance that it has sufficient cash to continue its operations and clinical development until mid-2022.

Update on BiomX's Phage Programs Including Upcoming Catalysts

BiomX's BOLT platform can impressively develop a new phage cocktail therapeutic from the discovery phase to a clinical Phase 2 proof of concept stage within 12 to 18 months.

Announcing BX004 and BX005: On March 31 BiomX announced two new phage cocktail candidates, BX004 and BX005, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis ("CF") and atopic dermatitis (A. Dermatitis) respectively. When I wrote my February 22, 2021 article, BiomX was moving forward with personalized proof of concept phage cocktail trials to be tested in patients for the treatment of both CF and A. Dermatitis. Part of the BOLT platform allows for the simultaneous personalized proof of concept trials to move forward at the same time as developing a new phage cocktail to be tested in patients for the disease generally.

These newly announced phage cocktails, BX004 and BX005, are being advanced into Phase 2 clinical trials instead of proceeding with the personalized approach. Results from a Phase 2 study for BX004 in CF are expected by the end of this year, and Phase 2 study results for BX005 in A. Dermatitis expected in H1 2022. This is a remarkably fast development speed for a new therapeutic product.

Current BiomX Pipeline

Source: BiomX Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021 with the SEC

BiomX is advancing its phage therapeutic programs, composed of both natural and engineered phages, to target and destroy pathogenic bacteria in 6 disease target programs including:

1. acne (BX001);

2. inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD") (BX003);

3. primary sclerosing cholangitis ("PSC") (BX003);

4. cystic fibrosis ("CF") (BX004);

5. atopic dermatitis (BX005); and

6. colorectal cancer (in preclinical development).

BX001 and BX003 were developed with technology in-licensed from MIT and the Weizmann Institute in Israel. BiomX's BX004, BX005 and the colorectal cancer programs were developed utilizing BiomX's BOLT program.

1. BX001- Topical Gel Cocktail of Naturally Occurring Phage to target C. acnes

BiomX's most advanced program is BX001, a cocktail of naturally occurring phages that target Cutibacterium acnes bacteria ("C. acnes"), a bacteria which plays a key role in the pathology of acne vulgaris.

Last March 31, 2020, BiomX reported positive Phase 1 trial results in a 75 patient, double-blind, 3 cohort study, who were dosed once daily for 4 weeks which demonstrated that BX001 was safe and "active against 96% of tested C. acnes clinical strains (in vitro)", penetrates biofilm and is active against antibiotic-resistant strains.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

The current standard of care by dermatologists in the treatment of acne is the use of oral and topical antibiotics which generally contain harsher active ingredients which may cause burning and flaking on a patient's skin. These side effects were not seen in BX001's successful Phase 1 trial.

The Phase 1 BX001 trial results are summarized in BiomX's slide below.

Source: BiomX April 2021 Corporate Presentation

BX001 is currently in a Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial enrolling 140 patients who will be applying BX001 twice daily for 12 weeks. There are 2 cohort groups (the BX001 phage group and the placebo group) in which there are 70 subjects per cohort. More details of the Phase 2 study are set out in BiomX's slide below.

BiomX expects to release BX001 8-week data in Q3 2021 and 12-week data in Q4 2021.

Source: BiomX April 2021 Corporate Presentation

BiomX has explained that BX001 does not require FDA or equivalent European approval for the treatment of acne as the clinical studies are being conducted as cosmetic clinical trials in order to substantiate future marketing and sales and to obtain "premium pricing". Accordingly, the BX001 Phase 2 clinical trial is not being conducted pursuant to an NDA with the FDA or equivalent in another jurisdiction.

BX001 Research Collaboration Agreement with An Undisclosed Major Cosmetics Company: BiomX has entered into a research collaboration relationship with a major (but undisclosed) cosmetic company that approached them to create this phage acne treatment product.

The terms of the collaboration agreement are confidential and have not been disclosed but BiomX has advised that the agreement allows BiomX to retain all commercial rights to BX001. BiomX has indicated that it will actively pursue such a global marketing arrangement following the release of Phase 2 trial results.

On March 2, 2021 BiomX announced that it had dosed the first patient in the Phase 2 BX001 cosmetic clinical study and provided further details including a description of the Phase 2 trial which is,

... a 12-week randomized, single center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 140 individuals with mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris. Subjects enrolled will be randomized into two cohorts: BX001 or placebo (vehicle) in a 1:1 ratio and will self-administer BX001 or placebo twice daily. The key endpoints will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BX001. The specific efficacy parameters include the measurements of inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions, Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score and reduction of C. acnes bacterial levels on skin. ..."

Assuming successful Phase 2 trial results and assuming BiomX enter into a marketing agreement for BX001, BiomX believes that it will take approximately 18 months of pre-commercial activity (including pre-marketing, manufacturing scale-up, packaging, and related activities) before BX001 is commercially launched (anticipated in 2023).

As set out in my February 22, 2021 article BiomX has described the advantages of BX001 compared to traditional antibiotics which include:

1. preclinical evidence that BX001 is active on antibiotic-resistant C. acnes strains;

2. evidence that BX001 penetrates the skin's biofilm which typically inhibits antibiotics;

3. in vitro BX001 phage studies have "shown the reduction in the number of viable C. acnes bacteria within biofilm by 100,000 fold within 24 hours resulting in undetectable levels after 48 hours. Under the same conditions (using a C. acnes strain sensitive to erythromycin), erythromycin, a common antibiotic, reduced bacterial levels by approximately 100 fold after 48 hours."

IP Protection for BX001: According to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, patent protection for BX001 currently expires in 2038 but much of BX001 intellectual property protection is in its unpatented manufacturing trade secrets. Together with Yeda (the IP licensing arm of the Weizmann Institute) BiomX co-owns a single international patent family with claims relating to "pharmaceutical composition and formulations, combinations of bacteriophage useful to treat acne, methods of use for these bacteriophage combinations, and methods of identifying patients who will respond to these bacteriophage combinations." If a U.S. patent does issue from this application covering it is expected to expire in 2038 subject to term adjustments or extensions.

BiomX BX001 marketing/commercial strategy: BiomX's strategy is to differentiate BX001 in the market by conducting this large Phase 2 trial which, if successful, can be leveraged by a major cosmetics company to generate higher royalties for BiomX. Strong Phase 2 trial results could be used as part of the marketing tool to position BX001 as part of a "premium" acne product by a major global cosmetics companies such as Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, Proctor and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson (which owns Neutrogena and other major consumer skin/acne products) or others. These global companies often have relationships with tens of thousands of dermatologists worldwide who would likely be very receptive to being provided with compelling data from a large double blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 clinical study to support the marketing and promotion of BX001.

2. BX003 (an updated version of BX002)- Phage Cocktail Targeting Gut of IBD and PSC Patients

Last November 2020, BiomX announced that it had consolidated its IBD and PSC programs and would be moving forward with the clinical testing of a phage cocktail called BX003 targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria strains which are overexpressed in both IBD and PSC patient populations.

In its February 2, 2021 press release BiomX announced positive Phase 1a clinical data testing BX002 (an earlier version of BX003) in human subjects. This was the first-ever PK (pharmacokinetic) study of a phage therapeutics under an FDA IND protocol.

As summarized in BiomX slide below, the BX002 Phase 1a study orally delivered very high doses of BX002 in 18 human subjects (14 patients receiving phage treatments and 4 receiving placebo). The study results demonstrated that BX002 was safe and well-tolerated but also met the objective of orally delivering high concentrations of phage to the GI tract which were 1,000 times higher than the bacterial burden of Klebsiella pneumonia.

In answering questions posed by Keay Nakae of Chardan Capital during the March 31 conference call, BiomX's CEO stated that the Phase 1a BX002 data provides BiomX with confidence that they can deliver high therapeutic levels of phage through the GI tract which are 1000 times higher than the target bacteria levels. BiomX's benchmark in this trial was to deliver phages approximately 10 times the level of bacteria to guarantee enough phage for killing. The Phase 1a data also demonstrated that the phage remained in the GI tract for a few days longer than anticipated and that the phage was more sensitive in the acidic environment of the GI tract than expected.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

As a result of the positive Phase 1a results, BiomX is moving forward with a Phase 1b/2a BX003 study for the treatment of both IBD and PSC.

The anticipated BX003 Phase 1b/2a study design will be a 4-week orally delivered dosing study (placebo-controlled) in 60 IBD/PSC patients with 30 subjects per cohort measuring safety and tolerability, and reduction of K. pneumoniae (as a measure of efficacy) in stool microbiome evaluation.

BiomX expects topline results from the Phase 1b/2a study to provide proof of principle results in Q2 2022 in both IBD and PSC.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

Intellectual Property for BX003:

IP Re: IBD: According to BiomX's Form 10-K, BiomX owns a U.S. provisional patent application, co-owns an international patent family with Keio, and together with Keio and Yeda co-owns an international patent family relating to "pharmaceutical compositions comprising combinations of bacteriophage useful to treat IBD and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, methods of use for these bacteriophage combinations, methods of identifying patients who will respond to these bacteriophage combinations, and methods of treating IBD by targeting bacterial strains discovered to cause or contribute to that disease." BiomX also has an exclusive license from Keio for "an international patent family directed to methods of use for these bacteriophage combinations, methods of identifying patients who will respond to these bacteriophage combinations, and methods of treating IBD by targeting a bacterial strain discovered to cause or contribute to that disease." Any U.S. patents issuing from the pending applications are expected to expire in 2037, 2038 or 2042 subject to term adjustments or patent term extensions.

IP Re: PSC: According to its Form 10-K, BiomX has an exclusive license to a U.S. patent application, two U.S. provisional patent applications and two Japanese patent applications relating to "pharmaceutical compositions comprising bacterial strains discovered to be beneficial in the treatment of PSC and methods of using the same, and to methods of treating PSC by reducing the level of certain bacterial strains discovered to contribute to PSC." U.S. patents that may issue are expected to expire in 2038 or 2039 subject to term adjustments or extensions.

3. BX004 (for the treatment of CF)

BiomX is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial in 40 CF patients with chronic P. aeruginosa infections (generally recognized to be the most significant cause of serious illness or death in CF). According to BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation (see slide below) each patient in the Phase 2 trial will receive 7 to 10 days of treatment with either BX004, a nebulized phage cocktail or a placebo, based upon bacterial loads from the patient's sputum sample. Endpoints include safety and tolerability, decrease in target bacteria, improvement in FEV1 (forced expiratory volume), CFQ-R (CF questionnaire).

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation.

Topline Phase 2 results for BX004 in CF are expected in Q4 2021.

During the March 31 call, BiomX quoted statistics from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2019 registry that out of 33,000 CF patients in the U.S. approximately 9,000 suffer from chronic respiratory infection caused by P. aeruginosa.

The current standard of care in treating chronic respiratory infections in CF patients involves prolonged and repeated courses of antibiotics which lose their effectiveness over time.

Intellectual Property for BX004:

According to its Form 10-K, BiomX owns a U.S. provisional patent application with claims relating to "pharmaceutical compositions comprising combinations of bacteriophage to treat chronic Pseudomonas lung infections, especially common in CF patients, methods of use for these bacteriophage combinations, and methods of identifying patients who will respond to these bacteriophage combinations." U.S. patents that may issue from this pending application are expected to expire in 2042 subject to term adjustments or extensions.

4. BX005 - A. Dermatitis

BiomX recently announced the advancement of BX005, a phage cocktail, to treat A. Dermatitis (a severe common form of eczema) through the control of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (also referred to as S. aureus). BiomX has provided evidence that the severity of the disease and size of lesions is directly proportional to the amount of S. aureus present, and that controlling the infection helps decrease the disease and inflammation.

In preclinical studies, BX005 was shown to eradicate 90% of S. aureus strains hours after being administered.

See BiomX's slides below from BiomX's April 2021 corporate presentation.

Source: BiomX April 2021 Corporate Presentation

The Phase 2 BX005 study design for A. Dermatitis will enrol 80 subjects in 2 cohorts, BX005 or placebo, administered topically for 8 weeks. Endpoints are safety and tolerability, a decrease in target bacteria and a reduction in active disease by measuring EASI/IGA scores.

The Phase 2 topline data release is expected in H1 2022.

5. Colorectal Cancer

BiomX is moving forward with a novel engineered phage cocktail program to improve the outcomes in colorectal cancer patients who are not responding to immunotherapy. They believe that by using engineered phage cocktails they can turn cold colorectal tumors into hot tumors which would then respond to immunotherapies such as a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.

BiomX's engineered phage cocktail contains an IL-15 payload which appears to have shown some promising preclinical in vitro studies, the results of which it has now been presented. On December 9, 2020 BiomX issued a news release reporting "Preclinical Results of Analysis of Patient Samples and Engineering of Phage for Therapeutic Applications in Colorectal Cancer" which was the subject of a poster presentation that same day presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology, also known as ESMO, found here.

The following month in December 2020 BiomX presented additional preclinical results at AACR showing that 84% of colorectal cancer tumor samples contained F. nucleatum bacteria which was not present in non-colorectal tumor cells, and presented evidence that the bacteria offered a novel target which could "uncloak" tumors into responsive hot tumors.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

BiomX believes that the preclinical data supports the hypothesis that by using engineered phage to attack F. nucleatum bacteria within the colorectal tumor, it might be able to transform unresponsive cold colorectal tumors into "hot" tumors which would hopefully make the tumors responsive to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

BiomX has engineered a phage cocktail with an IL-15 gene payload into a F. nucleatum phage cocktail, and is currently evaluating it in colorectal cancer tumors in animal models in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (such as an anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4). These animal trial results are expected to be released in Q2 or Q3 of this year and if successful, would be one step closer to developing a novel treatment approach to colorectal and other cancer tumors.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

In answering questions during the March 31 conference call, BiomX CEO was quite excited about the development of this new engineered phage approach which he indicated was a difficult process and took their team 2 years in which to crack the code.

If BiomX's novel approach using engineered phages to treating colorectal tumors works, the same approach could be used to use engineered phages with IL-15 gene or other payloads to treat other types of cancer tumors which may have their own unique bacteria which could respond to a targeted engineered phage approach.

In BiomX slide below relating to its engineered phage cocktail (with an IL-15 payload) colorectal program, top-line results are expected to be available from its animal studies in Q2 or Q3 2021.

If BiomX's engineered phage approach works in colorectal tumors, the same approach could be applied in other forms of solid cancer tumors. For example, a 2017 paper published in Science showed that a certain bacteria (Gammaproteobacteria) grew in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas studies which interfered with certain cancer treatments in animal studies and that treating the bacteria could positively impact cancer treatments.

Intellectual Property Re BiomX's program in Colorectal Cancer

According to its Form 10-K, BiomX owns a U.S. provisional patent application with claims "directed to pharmaceutical compositions and formulations comprising combinations of bacteriophage (both synthetic and naturally occurring) useful to treat cancer." A U.S. patent issued from the application is expected to expire in 2041 subject to patent term adjustments.

Summary of Upcoming Catalysts

BiomX has at least 5 upcoming potential catalyst during the next 15 months including four Phase 2 clinical study readouts including:

BX001 in acne - Phase 2 topline results expected in Q3 (following 8 weeks of treatment) and in Q4, 2021 (following 12 weeks of treatment); BX003 in IBD/ PSC - Phase 1b/2a results expected in H1 2022; BX004 in CF - Phase 2 results expected in Q4 2021; BX005 in A. Dermatitis- Phase 2 results expected in H1 2022; Colorectal cancer - animal study results in colorectal cancer tumors being tested with BiomX's engineered Phage cocktails (with IL-15 payload) in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (anti-PD-1) - Results from these animal studies are anticipated to be released in Q2 or Q3 2021.

BiomX has summarized its upcoming key catalysts in its slide below.

Source: BiomX April 2021 corporate presentation

Analyst Share Price Targets

Chardan Capital Markets (Keay Nakae) - $28.00 PT, April 1, 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald (Kristen Kluska) - $19.00 PT, March 31, 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann (Michael Higgens) - $25.00 PT, April 15, 2021

Investment Thesis Conclusion

BiomX continues to use its computational and synthetic biology platforms to rapidly develop and advance its phage cocktail programs, currently addressing 6 disease targets with four Phase 2 clinical readouts in the next 15 months. If all or some of these Phase 2 trials are successful, it could significantly increase BiomX's share price.

BiomX's proprietary BOLT platform allows BiomX to develop new phage cocktails with new disease targets in a very accelerated manner, currently an estimated 12 to 18 months.

In addition to its four Phase 2 clinical trials, BiomX's is also advancing a pre-clinical program testing a novel internally developed engineered phage cocktail with an IL-15 payload, in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, to treat colorectal cancer tumors by targeting the specific bacteria within the tumor, currently being tested in animal studies. BiomX anticipates that the results from these animal studies will be available in Q2 or Q3 of this year. While early, if this novel approach to use an engineered phage with a payload is successful in turning a cold cancer tumor into a hot tumor (that becomes responsive to immune checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatments), it could be the beginning of a very valuable new asset for BiomX.

The three analysts covering BiomX have share price targets respectively of $19.00, $25.00 and $28.00, while BiomX current share price is in the $6.30 range.

BiomX has a promising novel phage therapeutic pipeline, an experienced management team, shareholders that include Orbimed, Takeda, and Johnson & Johnson, collaboration agreements with Janssen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and a research collaboration agreement with a major (undisclosed global cosmetics company for BX001).

In the author's view, BiomX has enormous potential commercial value and potential and despite the risks, the author believes that BiomX is substantially undervalued at the current share price of approximately $6.30 with a market cap of approximately $155 million.

Management has guided that it has sufficient cash to last until mid-2022 so equity financing or continued use of its ATM in 2021 should be expected. I expect to see one or more equity or other financings in 2021 given the filing of both its December 4, 2020, $50 million ATM with Jefferies and its $150 million shelf prospectus filed in December 2020.

If BiomX's clinical and pre-clinical programs demonstrate success during the next 15 months, BiomX shares could be worth a multiple of its current price despite some dilution along the way.

Investment Risks

Despite its potential, an investment in BiomX has numerous risks. It is an early-stage biotech company without any current or predictable revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures, the inability to recruit patients in a timely fashion, the inability to negotiate a reasonable licensing agreement for BX001, competition, the inability to obtain or maintain certain patents, IP infringements and challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, and general market risks.

Phage cocktails are a relatively new area of therapeutic development that is still unproven, and none have been approved by the FDA.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent regulatory filings including the Company's Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021 with the SEC and available on BiomX's website, and the EDGAR website.

BiomX should be considered a high-risk investment in which an investor could lose all or part of his or her investment. Before investing in BiomX, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.