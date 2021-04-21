Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud and software systems and services, such as Calix Cloud, the EXOS subscriber platform, and AXOS business-to-business networking platform, to a diverse base of communications service providers (CSPs). These platforms allow CSPs to modernize and more optimally address issues surrounding the transfer of data to and from the end user. One way to imagine how their products and solutions work is like a one-stop place for service providers to find tools to assist in sending and receiving clients’ traffic, provide subscriber type experiences à la Google Home or Amazon Alexa, and additional suites that can provide virus/malware protection and parental controls. While Calix is never directly marketed to consumers, CSPs are able to use these different services to provide a more modern interaction with their clients, beyond sending them a router and turning on the internet. As one customer puts it:

With Calix, we’re able to give our members a rich experience that they simply cannot get anywhere else—managed Wi-Fi service at gigabit speeds, with intuitive and easy-to-use mobile apps that provide the management, security, and parental controls to keep their networks running smoothly. Calix systems provide the intelligence our entire organization needs to streamline support and continually deliver value to our members. — Nate Brickner, CEO and general manager of Bascom Communications

The company has been around since 1999 and has steadily increased revenues over this period. The stock price had remained mostly flat since the company’s 2010 IPO, as the company was seeing negative income each year. However, since late 2019, the share price has increased over 400% as a large increase in revenues and positive income was seen. With a gross profit margin staying stable at close to 50%, the company should be able to continue seeing positive earnings from now on, and a lack of this would be a negative signal. Later on, in the article, I will provide a more detailed financial summary and outlook.

Image 1: Source. A general overview of the ways Calix can be utilized. They provide both physical, cloud, and software-based tools to optimize and converge infrastructure to empower service providers with the best tools for empowering their clients or subscribers.

Use Cases

One of the enterprise uses of Calix products is seen with Verizon (VZ), and their use of the AXOS e92 (Image 2). Using this equipment and platform, Verizon is able to efficiently manage the use and performance of the traffic that goes to and from customers and their target points. With this, Verizon is able to see an 80% reduction in OPEX and high speeds both too and from a source with one Calix product platform.

Image 2: Source. Image showing that Verizon is able to obtain high speeds and reduced OPEX when utilizing Calix products.

While adeptly providing infrastructure to CSPs, Calix is now providing providers with various software platforms to provide innovation to the way they interact with customers. For example, the new CommandIQ mobile app allows CSPs to easily provide customers with a platform to control their networks. This app is fully customizable for each CSP and is already in use with numerous Calix customers, and I wish my service provider Spectrum (CHTR) provided this tool. Further, providers can also more efficiently market and analyze various data points in a simple cloud-based structure. Increases in this platform type' use will help increase Calix’s profit margins as these subscription-based solutions are typically highly profitable.

Positive View of the Company

Over the past few months, Calix has been able to create a positive atmosphere both for those working there and among customers. According to Comparably, Calix is the winner of Best Sales Team 2021, Best Product & Design Team 2021, Best Engineering Team 2021, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2021, Best Global Culture 2021, and Best Company Outlook 2021. CEO Carl Russo also has an A +, 95/100, rating which is in the top 5% of close to 1500 similar sized companies in the US. Meanwhile, their services, such as the Calix Revenue EDGE solution, being also rated highly rated. One customer, GVTC, is ranked with a similar NPS score to Apple or Target. This score system relies on customer reviews of customers, and GVTC’s score was orders of magnitude higher than where other service providers typically fare. The CEO of the company stated that Calix solutions guided the company to its success as seen by their customers. These factors all imply a positive and productive environment that will be well served to investors down the road, as there are strong links between positive work environments and performance.

Image 3: Source. Data collected by Comparably with anonymous employee data.

2020 Kickstarted Financial Maturity

Over the company’s history, they have had to spend a large proportion of their revenues on R&D to remain competitive. This can be seen with the constantly improving and novel solutions they have provided, especially over the past few years. This expenditure has now allowed the company to see a large jump in revenues in 2020 due to the pandemic, as internet infrastructure and provision play an even more critical goal. In turn, positive earnings are now being seen, and should continue even as the organic growth returns to previous levels. With the slowdown in revenue growth, the swing in focus will be on their software subscription platforms such as the CommandIQ mobile app and increasing data speeds for their clients. This will allow the company to expand its customer base and maintain high profitability. As such, the company expects to increase gross margin by 1-2% per year as they maintain R&A and G&A at 30% and 16-18% of total revenues, respectively.

Stable revenue growth and heightened profitability combined will allow for significant EPS over the next few years, allowing this to be the main catalyst for shareholder growth. Further, with a P/S similar to peers, there is no reason to believe the company is tremendously overvalued compared to the field. Therefore, I suppose that the current valuation of the company is quite low as a strong earnings report is set to come out next week.

Debt is not an issue for the company, even as they saw no income for many years. Currently, the company has $80 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $147 million in total liabilities. This is a decrease of $20 million in liabilities YoY. With the current financial state of the company, total cash should increase each year and debt will be reduced. That may allow for strategic acquisitions or lead to share buybacks, but I would expect the company to wait a few years perhaps before that happens.

Image 4: Source. Guidance for 2021 and beyond. Continued growth and increased profitability allow for EPS growth to continue. High R&D expenditure will make sure the company maintains a competitive advantage over competitors.

Image 5: Source. While 2019 did not pan out well, 2020 saw incredible performance. Revenues increased significantly, but expenses due to sales & marketing, R&D, and G&A remained close to historical levels. This led to the first year of positive earnings for the company.

Image 6: Source. With the next earnings expected in a week, I hope that the company can continue to beat expectations.

Conclusion and Expectations

With the positive inroads towards having positive earnings long-term, I believe Calix would be a strong long-term hold company. Further, a common detracting point made against the company is the lack of diversity of revenues. However, Lumen (LUMN), their highest revenue customer, has reduced their share by 4% in 2020 and total only 11%. The company has seen high growth in the number of customers, and this will aid with organic growth moving forward. Things to note, however, are the risks associated with their supply chains. The CEO stated that supply issues have been present over the past year and continue to hinder the deployment of some products. I expect supply chain issues to be reduced over time and not remain a significant issue long-term. It is important to note how even with these issues, growth and profitability have reached new highs for the company. With 5-10% revenue growth and 1-2% gross profitability increase per year expected, I expect the share price to increase 15-20% annually for the next few years. As such, I recommend investors feel comfortable adding shares over the next week leading into earnings, and I will be doing the same.

Thanks for reading and feel free to let me know what you think below.