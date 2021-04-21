Photo by Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As with the other airlines, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) reported positive core cash flows in March, yet the market sold off the stock. The airline still has a long way to positive EBITDA margins, but the future remains bright. My investment thesis remains bullish on the airline sector and particularly United Airlines on this dip.

Path To Exceed 2019 Profits

The stock fell nearly 10% in trading following Q1 results as the market is apparently disappointed with Q2 guidance and the long-term numbers put forth by management. Oddly though, United Airlines again provided 2023 guidance that would ultimately be very bullish for the airline and the sector.

As a refresher, United Airlines earned $12.05 per share back in 2019 and generated pre-tax margins of 9.4%. Even at the start of COVID-19, the airline famously promoted the ability to earn $15 to $18 per share by 2022 via generating higher yields.

Unfortunately, the virus virtually shut down the air travel industry and the company had to raise substantial amounts of equity and debt to survive. As passengers are returning to fly above 50% of 2019 levels, United Airlines continues to provide seemingly strong financial guidance going forward, just not as impressive for the current quarter.

The long-term financial targets are as follows:

Remove $2 billion from structural costs while investing in key customer programs.

Returning to positive adjusted EBITDA, even with business and long-haul international travel as much as 70% below 2019 levels.

Return to positive net income even if business and long-haul International travel only returns to about 35% below 2019 levels.

Goal to exceed 2019 adjusted EBITDA margins in 2023.

In essence, United Airlines set some breakeven financial goals even with traffic still down substantially from 2019 levels due to the removal of structural costs. The airline has set these targets for 2021 and 2022 with management mentioning on the Q1 earnings call the potential to reach EBITDA positive by Q4.

While United Airlines reached core cash flow positive in Q1 and expects to maintain positive cash flows going forward, the airline is still generating large EBTIDA losses. The company only forecasts Q2 margins of negative 20%, though a big improvement from negative 65% in the prior quarter. The very positive indication is the company forecasts mid-June domestic yields to match or even exceed 2019 levels, per the CCO on the Q1 earnings call:

With these healthy book load factors we've taken the opportunity to manage yields closer to 2019 levels. We booked domestic leisure yields above 2019 starting in mid-June and expect passenger load factors in excess of 80%.

United Airlines and the airline sector in general are still struggling from lower yields. The airline forecast Q2 TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) down 20% versus Q2'19, but the clear indication is that the yields are headed much higher for the Summer.

The ultimate target any investor should focus on is the goal to top 2019 EBITDA margins in 2023. The airline sees a path to better financials in the relative near term with the caveat that it could actually occur sooner.

Not A Higher EPS Target

Of course, higher EBITDA margins in 2023 doesn't actually mean a higher EPS. The airline has higher debt now leading to more interest expenses and the share count has jumped.

Net debt has only risen $6 billion since the start of 2020, but the amount is up ~65% from those levels. The stock only has a market cap of $16 billion here so the enterprise value jumps to $31 billion with the debt levels added.

Data by YCharts

The Q1 diluted share count was up 27% from last year to 317 million shares. Not counting any impact from higher interest expenses, the higher share count will hit the $12.05 2019 EPS by over $2.50 per share.

As United Airlines cuts cash balances and repays some debt from positive cash flows, the interest expense impact will be greatly reduced. The big key is that the airline has $9.50 earnings power before business and international travel returns to 2019 levels.

The stock is cheap with this potential to return to prior margins in the next couple of years. United Airlines has substantial upside considering the pre-virus goal of boosting earnings by up to 50% by improving yields and growing revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines is an extremely cheap stock on this dip below $50. The market is far too focused on Q2 yield and margin guidance and ignoring the long-term goals. Investors should already own this airline stock at much lower prices, but United Airlines remains a bargain on any dip.