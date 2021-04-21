Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

SPECIAL DISCLOSURE: This article is written by William Rhind. William Rhind is the Founder and CEO of GraniteShares ETFs. GraniteShares is the manager of the HIPS ETF discussed in this article.

The U.S. income crisis

The 2021 income squeeze is already underway as rising inflation moves retirement goals ever further beyond reach. The current income environment is arguably the worst imaginable: near zero rates and increasing inflation. Not only do conventional income strategies generate historically low yields, but their purchasing power is being steadily reduced—this is the new one-two punch of the U.S. Income Crisis. Protecting income from the erosion of inflation is exceptionally difficult, as the U.S. TIPS 10 Year currently yields less than -1.00% (-0.76% at April 20th)). This predicament is precisely why specialist strategies are becoming increasingly important tools for income focused investors.

HIPS: a defense of income investing

This article is a response to the piece recently published on Seeking Alpha titled: "GraniteShares HIPS U.S. High Income ETF: Yield Is Its Only Good Feature" (NYSEARCA:HIPS).

Beyond some factually incorrect statements, the biggest concern with the article is the key premise that investors should focus only on total return performance when making income oriented investment decisions. Although such an approach undoubtedly has its merits, it ignores 2 key considerations: (i) some investors need regular and predictable cash flows and (ii) unprecedented accommodative monetary policies across the globe have caused yields to fall and the value of fixed income securities to increase dramatically.

Investment objectives change over time

Investors with longer-term time horizons, perhaps with the objective of retiring in 30 years or so, are for the most part not interested in income-producing investments like bonds. These types of investors, usually gainfully employed and pursuing careers, seek investments that will increase in value over their investment time horizon in the hope of generating long-term, low-tax capital gains to support them in their retirement years. For these types of investors, who do not need income generated from their investments, the expected total return of their investments would likely be the main criteria of their investment decision.

When these investors reach retirement age, their investment objectives will change significantly. Instead of seeking total return, these “retirees” will need consistent and predictable cash flows from their investments to cover part or all of their daily income needs. Should these “retirees” still solely focus on expected total return when making investment decisions?

Option 1: Generating income through capital appreciation

An investor needing income but focused on maximizing total return is likely to slant their investments towards stocks. Over the last 10 years this investment strategy would have worked well. However, since the dividend yield on the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite Indexes1 are around 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively, investors would need to sell a portion of their holdings just to meet their cash requirements, potentially incurring capital gains tax. The biggest concern with this strategy is market corrections where investors would be forced to sell at lower levels introducing market timing risks. A prolonged market downturn could significantly impact the ability of investors to cover their income needs. This concern is removed if investors focus on “income generation” rather than on total return.

Option 2: Fixed income securities in a low yield environment

Over the past 15 years, as a result of aggressive accommodative monetary policy, the value of fixed income securities has risen dramatically, with interest rates falling to historically low levels. As part of this accommodative monetary policy, central banks and other monetary institutions have implemented large Treasury, mortgage-backed and corporate securities buyback programs, to alleviate market distress situations causing risk premiums of fixed-income securities over government bonds to fall to very low levels. Overall, the performance of fixed-income security portfolios has been driven by capital gains and not income generation.

Now that both interest rates and risk premiums are low, the likelihood of additional large capital gains has diminished, in my view, and the performance over the last 15 years might not repeat itself in the near future. As of February 28, 2021, the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond had a yield to maturity of 1.6%2, a level that might be insufficient to cover cash requirements and might require investors to sell part of their portfolio from time-to-time. As important, with a modified duration of 6.4 years, interest rate increases could lead to capital losses, reducing the value of fixed-income securities and impairing an investor’s ability to meet their cash needs.

A focus on total return led to an income crisis

The low interest rate and high valuation3 environment has had two major consequences for investors. First, the performance of their investments has been driven predominantly by total return, though it is far from clear whether this type of performance will continue in the future. Second, it has contributed to an “income crisis” where yields are very low especially when considering the level of risk taken. That has badly hurt investors who rely on their portfolio to generate income and it is only natural that they seek alternative solutions.

HIPS information & objectives

HIPS was designed with a different approach in mind. Its goal is to be an income generating fund that aims to provide a stable monthly distribution to investors. To achieve it, the HIPS benchmark index, the TFMS HIPS Index, selects securities that have legal structures requiring that substantially all of their income be distributed to shareholders in the form of cash distributions. These types of securities are called “pass-through” securities and are categorized as: 1) Closed end funds (CEFs), 2) Business development companies (BDCs), 3) Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and 4) Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Securities are selected based on yield and volatility screens and each sector is weighted to reduce the overall portfolio volatility.

Since its launch in January 2015, HIPS has maintained a constant monthly distribution of 10.75 cents per share. Importantly, HIPS was one of the ETFs that did not reduce its distribution in Q2 or Q3 2020. As a result, since launch, investors in HIPS were able to rely on consistent and predictable income to cover their needs which we believe is what income investors are looking for.

Addressing the recent negative article

The author of “GraniteShares HIPS U.S. High Income ETF: Yield Is Its Only Good Feature” made some statements that I would like to provide clarification on.

Fee levels

HIPS fees can be a subject of confusion for some investors. HIPS charges a management fee of 0.70% per annum which is certainly in line with funds of a similar nature. On our website, GraniteShares we publish the SEC yield on the HIPS fund page. The SEC yield is always net of all fees so, simply put, that yield is what the investor actually receives from the fund.

What the authors seems to be referring to is total expense ratio. HIPS invests in CEFs and BDCs and the SEC requires the disclosure of the acquired fund fees and expenses (AFFEs) for both types of securities. Incidentally the largest contributor to HIPS AFFEs comes from its investment in BDCs.

Why do BDCs have high AFFEs?

BDCs have a dual nature. From a regulatory point of view, BDCs are treated as Regulated Investment Companies (RICs) which means that they must meet strict diversification requirements to avoid their income being taxed. This treatment is identical to mutual funds. From an operational point of view, BDCs are more akin to traditional companies as they have operating expenses such as payroll and real estate expenses, which is quite different from mutual funds that only support management fees. As a result, BDCs report expense ratios of around 10% when mutual funds report much lower levels.

Investors looking for yield should, in our opinion, focus on the level of income received, the consistency of the income payments and the tax treatment.

A high level of AFFEs can look problematic optically and naturally, can raise queries from investors. However, in some cases it is simply the result of investing in assets generating high levels of yield but that require AFFE disclosures. While the SEC requires AFFEs to be reported for both CEFs and BDCs, they do not require AFFEs to be reported for REITs or MLPs. AFFEs are the result of regulatory requirements, and do not necessarily impact the strategy’s performance.

Costs and tax consequences linked to portfolio turnover

The author of the other article states that this activity increases the cost of running the ETF and “possibly generates taxable events for its shareholders”.

HIPS has only 60 securities in the portfolio and only rebalances one time per year (annually). As a result, the costs incurred from buying and selling securities would be expected to be lower than for a fund with say 500 securities or more. Incidentally, the fund will always have 60 securities in the portfolio as that is the number prescribed in the underlying index rules.

Furthermore, HIPS did not generate any capital gains for investors in both 2019 and 2020. This can be largely attributed to the tax advantages of the ETF structure vs mutual funds.

Return on capital

The author mentions that “yield is their only good feature” then appears to dismiss it by stating that return of capital (ROC) has been used to maintain the monthly distributions. The suggestion here appears to be that HIPS has had to sell assets, i.e. return investors’ capital, in order to generate enough income to meet the monthly distribution payments. If so, that suggestion is patently false. The return on capital reported by HIPS is not as a result of selling assets, it is a result of owning securities that generate income that is subject to the favorable tax treatment of return of capital. In other words, the MLPs and some BDCs that the fund owns “pass through” return of capital to the end investor, providing income to the end investor that receives a favorable tax treatment.

Size of the fund

HIPS has just over $41m in assets under management as of April 7th. It has grown significantly since the middle of last year. Size in of itself has nothing to do with whether an ETF is at risk of being “closed down”. The more important factor is whether a fund is profitable to run or not. HIPS is profitable and there is no intent to close it down.

Conclusion

Investors who need predictable and consistent cash flows from their investments do not have the luxury to solely focus on total return performance. Their issues are more complex and finding sustainable solutions in a high valuation environment is challenging. Investing in assets that are, by design, forced to distribute most of their income, such as pass-through securities, is one option to consider.

HIPS is one of the highest yielding ETFs in the market and aims to provide a simple and transparent way to access such assets in a cost and tax efficient manner. Since its launch, it has delivered consistent monthly cash flows to investors seeking respite from the harsh realities of the current income crisis.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the TFMS HIPS Index.

