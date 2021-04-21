Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Back in January, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) closed its fifth consecutive record year with a massive revenue (and earnings) beat. This, in short, is the conundrum that has puzzled investors: behind these results, one could impossibly tell that Intel is going through half a decade of fundamental technological setbacks. One could wonder how much better Intel's results still could have been without these issues.

Looking forward, and the data by Seeking Alpha quite tellingly reveals that Intel's fortunes may be coming to an end: few analysts are currently expecting Intel to follow up its streak of consecutive record years. The low end of the range calls Intel to rake in $70.3B, while the high end tops out at $81.0B. The average of $72.8B calls for notable decline.

I have been monitoring these estimates for a while, and while both the low and high-end estimates have moved up a bit (before the Unleashed event, not a single analyst was expecting another record year), the average remains about the same, and is about $5B below the $77.9B revenue in 2020.

In summary, then, just by looking at the high demand currently for semiconductors, including for Intel's (e.g. reports have already indicated that the PC may have grown over 50% YoY in Q1), and it is quite likely Intel will beat analyst expectations, and perhaps even post another record year.

Headwinds

What is behind these numbers, especially given the latest massive beat in Q4? For one, Intel is losing Apple (AAPL) as a major customer. The modem exit is likely to contribute to $2B or more downside. The Apple Silicon transition on the Mac side may contribute another $2B or so.

Additionally, towards the end of the year, the NAND sale is likely to close, which is on a run rate of over $1B per quarter. Intel is already removing NSG from its non-GAAP results in Q1; it is not known if analysts' estimates are based on GAAP or non-GAAP.

Lastly, AMD (AMD) is also looking to fulfill its business commitments to its own shareholders. AMD is likely to improve its revenue by over $3B in 2020. Even assuming that half of that value is attributable to the next-gen consoles (and GPUs), that would still leave $1.5B in upside CPU revenue. This revenue has to come from somewhere, which is likely Intel. In particular, AMD's data center business has amassed approx. a $2B annual forward run rate, and was seemingly still growing around triple digits in Q4.

Summing up, Intel seems to facing about a $6B headwind in 2021. So, what does Intel have in response?

Source: Author's own work

Tailwinds

Shown above is my rough model for Intel in 2021 for a bull case with a slight revenue increase. (While the $77.4B is below the FY2020 revenue, the table does not include the "all other" segment.) I reckon this shows there is a real possibility for another record year, although obviously it could be close.

The first two columns are the data center (platform and adjacencies). As investors may know, Intel has been in a digestion cycle since the second half of 2020. This means Q1 or Q2 should be the last such quarter before growth resumes. Hence, I have modeled consecutive improvements throughout the year, with an all-time high by Q4.

Some might question if that is possible in the current competitive environment, but last I checked AWS (AMZN), Azure (MSFT) and GCP (GOOG) were growing at ~30%, ~50% and above 50%. Someone has to supply those CPUs. Networking also grew 20% in 2020 driven by the 5G transition, which is still ongoing.

Additionally, the ramp in revenue would also coincide with the ramp of the new, much-anticipated Ice Lake-SP CPUs. While most tech enthusiasts would compare it against AMD, fact of the matter is that most (>90%) are on the Intel 14nm platform. For those customers, the upgrade to 10nm will be massive (as confirmed by reviews). Prior to the actual launch, Intel has/had already announced design wins across cloud, networking and HPC. Still, Intel reported it has shipped 200k units in Q1, which even assuming a $1k ASP would not be significantly more than a rounding error for Intel's DGC results. Hence, most Ice Lake-SP upside should be seen in the second half of the year.

Secondly, Intel's adjacencies grew by 50% in 2020 due to the ramp of 5G ASICs. For 2021, I have assumed much lower (almost no) growth.

Moving to Intel's other data-centric businesses, I have assumed NSG (3D NAND and Optane) as well as PSG (FPGAs) to be approx. flat. For both IoT and Mobileye, I have assumed continued sequential growth, but lower than what I reckon may actually happen. For example, IoT still would not be near its all-time high by the end of the year.

The two last columns represent the PC group (again platform and adjacencies). As a point of reference, Intel achieved $1B in its first quarter since the modem exit, in Q4. Apple is known for its fast upgrade cycles, so I have assumed that Q4 already contained little modem revenue.

Either way, the real strength should come from the platform side, as was evidenced in Q4, with almost $10B revenue. Comparing Intel's Q4 to these estimates shows that it does not take extraordinary assumptions to get Intel 'over the line' to another record year. Given the various reports about 2021 going to be a record PC year (e.g. Intel said it is shipping ~1M CPUs per day), most of the upside may be in the PC group, just like how the PC delivered Intel's monster Q4 beat.

In summary, cloud and networking should be capable to grow by $3B or more, IoT could add another $1B, and from Intel's comments it seems the PC may actually grow given the recent PC trends - although it remains to be seen if it could offset the modem and Mac exits. Altogether, even by using quite conservative estimates (especially on the PC side), I have demonstrated Intel should be able to deliver another record year, more than offsetting the $6B headwind I described above.

A few words on the business (product) side. While there has been much concern about the competition and the delays, Intel has the strongest line-up of products in likely many years across its full portfolio. For example, Alder Lake will further cement Intel's leadership in laptops. Intel already gained market share for the first time in three years in Q4 (even if some of that may be attributable to shortages pretty much everywhere except for Intel). As indicated, Ice Lake-SP will be a strong upgrade compared to Intel's 14nm Xeon CPUs.

Intel Unleashed: FY outlook

Intel did finally provide its FY guidance at the Unleashed event. Intel expects revenue to drop by almost $1.5B to $76.5B. Note that this is already several billion more than the current analyst "consensus". Note also that even this expected drop is in all likelihood less than the revenue loss from the modem and Mac exits.

Spread over four quarters, from this guidance, it doesn't take enormous revenue beats to, indeed, deliver another record year in 2021. Hence, I would consider Intel's initial 2021 guidance to be bullish for the case of delivering another record year.

Q1 discussion

At the March Unleashed event, Intel stated that Q1 revenue was trending above its guidance, which called for $18.6B. Hence, the results may also beat my model as described in previous section.

While the PC may likely contribute to that, given the PC strength and unfulfilled demand from Q4, I would consider the Q4 holiday results to be an upper bound for Q1 results.

On the other hand, most notable to watch should be the data center. While many customers may be waiting for Ice Lake, the last two quarters clearly indicated that the data center had bottomed around ~$6B. If sequential growth already resumed in Q1, then this should be indicative to investors of quite likely a strong second half, especially given the Ice Lake ramp.

Management discussion

I expect the Q&A will cover some of the usual themes, such as gross margins, and perhaps the ramp of Ice Lake-SP. Some other possible details to look out for include Alder Lake tidbits and the upcoming Xe HPG and Xe HP GPUs.

Additionally, since the Unleashed event, TSMC (TSM) has responded, in part to Intel's IFS announcement, with its own $100B three-year capex plan. Hence, investors/analysts may ask (1) if such a strong outlook indicates that IFS is perhaps failing to gain meaningful momentum since customers are unlikely to abandon TSMC, and (2) if Intel expects that its own increased outsourcing of CPUs is contributing significantly to TSMC's capex requirements.

The second question is illustrated by the Tweet above: TSMC's comments at its own recent Q1 earnings call made it clear that it considers Intel to be an important customer (for its own growth). But it may nevertheless provide additionally insights to hear about this CPU outsourcing from Intel itself. In any case, at the Unleashed event, Intel did confirm that it would in fact outsource both Core and Xeon chips.

TSMC is not outspending Intel by 5x

Lastly, one additional comment with regards to TSMC's $100B plan. I have seen this plan compared to Intel's recent $20B announcement.

Doing so, however, would be highly misleading for various reasons. The most valid apples-to-apples comparison is annual capex: Intel has guided for $20B, while TSMC has guided for $30B, of which 80% (i.e. $24B) is targeted for leading edge capacity. Over a three-year period, that implies Intel is on track to spend on the order of ~$60B.

Hence, TSMC is outspending Intel by "only" 20-50%. Bottom line is that there is no fundamental reason why this should worry Intel investors: TSMC's shortages indicate it is heavily supply constraint, so it makes sense that TSMC is spending more. Meanwhile, Intel announced a few months ago that it had doubled its (combined 14nm and 10nm) capacity from 2017 to 2020. In other words, Intel has already been investing for three years in fab expansions (and as its announcements showed, will continue to do so).

Additionally, as discussed TSMC is building significant capacity for Intel's CPU outsourcing plans.

Risks

The main risk that could prevent Intel from delivering another record year are the industry shortages. While Intel has its own fabs, it is obviously also dependent on third party suppliers. For example, shortages in other parts of the PC supply chain could form a bottleneck which could impact Intel. Indeed, Intel cited substrate shortages in particular as impacting its 2021 outlook.

So from that view, the industry shortages are both a tailwind (Intel itself is not really supply constraint, unlike main competitor AMD) and a headwind for Intel.

Takeaway

Analysts seem overly bearish regarding Intel, with revenue expected to decline by what seems even more than what could be accounted for through the Apple transitions. Completely overlooked are two other transitions, which may well offset these declines: the cloud and 5G. Additionally, IoT and Mobileye may continue to grow quite strongly following their declines in 2020 as these businesses recover and resume their historical growth. Lastly, Intel has been quite bullish about the PC. My own model, which produced a slight YoY increase, assumed the PC to be flat.

Overall, when the Apple transition was announced, I responded at the time by reminding investors that Intel is a growth company; Intel was not losing its growing pieces. These may well offset the headwinds.

A last way of looking at it is through Intel's guidance, which was $18.6B for Q1. If Q1 turns out to be Intel's lowest quarter, which would be like Intel's historical seasonality (2020 in that regard was an exception), then this would actually be above the lowest quarter of 2020. Intel in fact has already indicated it will beat its guidance.