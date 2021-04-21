Photo by Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many tech giants saw their stock prices soar during 2020 for a variety of reasons. The acceleration of digitalization of certain sectors of the economy was the big theme, and one beneficiary of that them was PDF legend Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Source: StockCharts

Adobe shares soared in 2020 off of the pandemic low, eventually hitting $536 in September. But the stock has failed to reclaim that high in the nearly eight months since, and to my eye, it doesn't look like the high will be reclaimed in the short term, either. But even if it is, Adobe looks fully valued to me after another big run off of the $420 low set back in March of this year.

Adobe's most recent rally came up about $11 short of the all-time high, and has rolled over. The PPO line at the bottom, which measures momentum, is showing signs of bullish exhaustion. Not only did the PPO reach the very strong level of +3, but we can see the shorter-term green line is rapidly converging with the long-term red line, indicating the rally has slowed materially. A crossover of these lines would be considered bearish. Considering this is occurring at the same time as a high PPO reading, it certainly appears to me a pullback is a real possibility here.

On the plus side, Adobe's accumulation/distribution line is solid, and while it isn't rising necessarily, it isn't falling either, which you might expect given that the share price hasn't reclaimed its highs from almost eight months ago. That means the dip-buyers are still out there, so we'll see if that bodes well for Adobe in the coming months. But it looks to me like the bulls are facing a bit of an uphill battle when buying at today's price.

The other thing to watch out for is that software stocks in general have been trading roughly equal with the broader market in the past year, as seen below.

Source: StockCharts

So while software hasn't been a bad place to be by any means, it hasn't been a leading group, either. And Adobe has vastly underperformed its peer group, as seen in the bottom panel, as it made its new high on strong outperformance, but has trailed in a meaningful way ever since. Adobe, therefore, is a lagging stock in a middling sector, so again, the bulls face an uphill battle.

Please understand I'm not bearish on Adobe; I simply see cause for caution today based upon the factors listed above, and what we're about to go through below.

A history of strong execution

Many companies see their share prices languish because they haven't executed upon their growth strategy, or they're in a dying market. Adobe doesn't have that problem, and indeed, it certainly looks to me like it has plenty of growth ahead.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This kind of revenue growth is exemplary, and in particular, for a company the size of Adobe. This isn't a startup going from $50 million to $200 million; we're talking billions of dollars of gains in most years. Analysts have the good times rolling this year and next year, and even beyond, and I have no reason to doubt Adobe will continue to grow. It is executing well in the digital document space, among others, which ties in nicely with the acceleration of digital commerce due to COVID restrictions from 2020.

We see a similar story with EPS, which has grown in a bit lumpier fashion than revenue, but has soared nonetheless.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We'll get more into this in a bit, but I wanted to make the point that Adobe hasn't just run the top line higher; it is creating real profits commensurate with its revenue growth, and it has a proven track record of turning revenue into earnings, which isn't something all tech companies can claim.

One way Adobe accelerated its earnings growth in recent years is through operating leverage.

Source: TIKR.com

The idea is that as revenue grows, fixed costs like SG&A get leveraged down, which means that more revenue is available to accrue to profits. Many industries see operating leverage as a driver of profit growth, and technology is certainly one of them, particularly since gross margins are generally extremely high in tech fields. Adobe certainly fits that bill with its mid-80s gross margins. This allows operating leverage to accrue very easily as revenue grows, so long as the company doesn't overspend.

Adobe was able to essentially triple its operating margins using operating leverage from 2014 to 2020, extraordinary growth to say the least. That means that each dollar of revenue was ~3X as profitable as it was six years earlier, but as we can see, it appears the low-30s is the ceiling in terms of operating margins. While this is exemplary, I'm not sure I can justify assuming even higher operating margins going forward. We've seen ~30% operating margins for four years now, and I have to assume that if Adobe had a margin-boosting trick up its sleeve, we'd have seen it by now.

What this means is that we cannot reasonably expect profit growth to accrue more quickly than revenue growth, since it looks like the operating leverage story has played out. That means growth rates in the out years will need to reflect that, and so will the valuation.

Not done growing yet

Looking forward, Adobe still has a lot of levers it can pull to grow the top line, and I fully expect we'll see higher revenue for years and years to come. The company is essential to a lot of different industries, and as I mentioned, its adoption was in certain ways accelerated by the sudden need to work and learn from home last year.

Adobe's enormous suite of products will almost certainly be helped along by growth in creative jobs, the burgeoning and seemingly never-ending growth of social media content creators, advertising, remote working and schooling, mobile photography, and more. In short, Adobe isn't just a Word-to-PDF app; it has a lot of ways it can win.

To see how much it can win, we can look at the company's estimates for its markets, which we'll see below. First up is Creative Cloud, the company's core product in its Digital Media segment. Creative Cloud is a subscription service that allows the customer to access the latest versions of Adobe's creative products, which includes customers like app developers, social media creators, marketers, graphic designers, etc.

Source: Investor presentation

Adobe sees the total addressable market, or TAM, at $41 billion in two years' time. The focus is on creative professionals, but Adobe has a number of levers it can pull to grow this portion of its business. And with the market not only many times the size of its current revenue, but also exploding in terms of size, Adobe has plenty of room to grow along with its competitors.

Another exciting growth area for Adobe is its Document Cloud segment, which provides users with the ability to sign digitally, scan documents, offer API access to embedded PDF services, and more. This segment is smaller but is seeing huge growth due to the COVID shutdowns from last year as people were largely unable to meet in person, accelerating the adoption of these services.

Source: Investor presentation

The market here is expected to grow by more than half in 2023 alone, providing Adobe with plenty of opportunity to grow along with the rest of the market. Like Creative Cloud, the market is growing very rapidly, so Adobe doesn't even necessarily need to win in order to see big top-line expansion; the pie is big enough for everyone. That's an attractive trait when looking at a stock, because growth that depends upon taking market share is much more difficult to achieve than simply rising with the market.

Here's the problem

That all sounds great, and as I said, I think Adobe has a very bright future in front of it. The problem for me is that shares are fully valued, which means the stock would need to come down before I'd want to own it. To be clear, I'm not saying Adobe needs to come down due to poor fundamentals, but I am saying that any business, no matter how good, has a price at which it becomes too steep.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Adobe is at an eye-watering 43X this year's earnings, and 32X earnings for two years from now. Those are not cheap multiples by any means, but especially when we consider that Adobe's forecast growth rate is in the upper-teens. That's robust; don't get me wrong. But that kind of growth rate could justify something in the mid-30s in terms of a forward P/E, and in my view, not where we are today. I generally don't like to pay more than 2X the growth rate for a stock, so if we assume 18% annual growth, that's a forward P/E of 36, for instance. My willingness to go outside the bounds of this general guideline varies by industry and company, but it is a good starting point, and I think it works in Adobe's case.

The other issue I see with the valuation today is that we aren't getting the bullish EPS revisions that I really want to see before owning a stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions have been slightly bearish, if anything, for the past couple of years. In fact, the flatness of these lines is a bit staggering considering how the world has changed since 2019. At any rate, Adobe doesn't have a bullish revision cycle, and that is one less reason to buy the stock.

Finally, we can see that Adobe's valuation has been all over the place in recent years, as seen below with the 10-year look at price to forward adjusted earnings.

Source: TIKR.com

We're at 43X earnings today, which isn't the highest we've seen, but it is the highest since 2015. Adobe isn't egregiously overvalued, but given all of the factors discussed above, I do believe it is somewhat overvalued. At any rate, it is priced such that I don't want to dip my toes here. I'd like to own Adobe at a lower price, but I'd need it to come back to the mid-30s in terms of forward P/E, which would be something like $450 depending upon how long it takes to get there, and where earnings estimates are at the time. I think buyers at today's price will struggle with forward returns due to the valuation, so I'm on the sidelines until the valuation improves.