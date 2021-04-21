Photo by Chris Hondros/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Why are Philip Morris shares up?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) released good Q1 2021 results yesterday (April 20). Shares closed up 2.4%, near their highest level since April 2018.

We initiated a Buy rating on Philip Morris shares in June 2019, and have reiterated it multiple times. So far PM shares have gained 31.7% (including dividends) in just under 2 years, and we believe they continue to offer a low-teens annualized return, including a 5.1% Dividend Yield.

Philip Morris Buy Case Recap

We believe Philip Morris stock has one of the best risk/reward profiles, being the combination of a strong cigarettes business, and new Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") that have great potential and have been accelerating. Historically, PM has targeted an (ex-currency) EPS CAGR of 8-10%, and we have consistently believed it will achieve this or better in the next decade.

At its February investor day, management set out 2021-23 targets which include a revenue CAGR of at least 5%, an average annual EBIT margin uplift of 150 bps or more, and an EPS CAGR of at least 9% (excluding currency):

PM Medium-Term Financial Targets Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

Our investment case has assumed Philip Morris's cigarettes business to be stable, except where cannibalized by its own Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") products. We believe PM's IQOS will retain its dominance of the HNB category and grow strongly in the E.U. and Russia and will be stable in Japan; we did not assume material U.S. IQOS sales.

COVID-19 has been a net negative for Philip Morris, because of its impact on Duty Free (4% of PM's 2019 sales) and on Emerging Markets (approx. 35% of EBIT), but we expect things to recover in 2021 when the pandemic ends.

We expect Philip Morris International to pay out most of its Net Income in dividends, and to resume buybacks in H2 2021, further helping EPS growth.

We assume Philip Morris stock to have a P/E of 16x at 2024 year-end (implying a 5.3% Dividend Yield), returning to its pre-COVID level, helped by the rising percentage of RRPs in its earnings.

Solid Q1 Growth vs. Strong Prior Year

Philip Morris had a solid Q1, even against a strong prior year. Organically, Net Revenues grew 2.9%, adjusted EBIT grew 18.5% (with margin rising 5.9 ppt organically and 7.1% reported), and adjusted EPS grew 21.5%:

PM P&L Highlights (Q1 2021) NB. Q1 2020 growth figures exclude FX & Canada but include COVID-19 benefits. Source: PM results release (Q1 2021).

These growth rates were with respect to a prior-year quarter which was helped by distributors raising inventory levels at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue growing 10.0% and EBIT growing 25.5% organically.

Q1 results were driven by an overall volume decline of 3.7% (6.5bn) year-on-year, including a decline of 7.3% (11.5bn) in cigarettes and a growth of 29.9% (5.0bn) in Heated Tobacco Units ("HTUs"). Price/mix added 6.9% to revenues.

Q1's cigarette volume decline was higher due to 2.0bn of inventory volume benefit in the prior year, while HTU volume growth was higher due to shipments in the prior year having been reduced by 1.1bn after a plant in Bologna was shut down by COVID-19.

2021 Outlook Raised Slightly

Philip Morris raised its 2021 EPS outlook to $5.95-6.05 (was $5.90-6.00); this implies an organic growth of 11-13% (was 9-11%).

The outlook assumes 2021 global industry volume (excluding the U.S. and China) to be -3% to flat, and PM’s own volume to be -2% to +1%. PM has also raised the low ends of its HTU shipment and Net Revenue growth outlook, and its expected EBIT margin expansion:

PM 2021 Outlook Assumptions Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2021).

Philip Morris still assumes key markets to recover from COVID-19 in H2 2021, though it expects a “lack of near-term recovery” in Duty Free.

Q2 2021 EPS is expected to be $1.50-1.55, compared to prior year's $1.29. In H2, there will be higher commercial costs due to the post-COVID normalization of commercial/marketing investments and IQOS ILUMA launches.

The EPS growth outlook does not include share buybacks.

We now show how each of Philip Morris's growth drivers has remained strong.

Driver 1: Stability in Cigarettes

While Philip Morris's cigarette volume showed a high-single-digit decline in most regions, these were against elevated prior-year volumes where half the regions actually showed increases:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region – cigarettes (Q1 2021) Source: PM results releases.

Cigarette volumes were also cannibalized by strong growth in Philip Morris's HTUs. The combined volume showed much smaller declines:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region – cigarettes + HTUs (Q1 2021) Source: PM results release (Q1 2021).

The only regions showing high-single-digit overall volume declines were:

Middle East & Africa, where all group Duty Free volumes are reported; Duty Free volume was down year-on-year

South & Southeast Asia, where volumes in Indonesia were affected by small discount brands favored by tax rules, and volumes in the Philippines were affected by industry-wide price hikes in Q4 2020

Both regions should improve after COVID-19. South & Southeast Asia headwinds are already moderating, and Philip Morris is targeting at least stable volume for the rest of 2021.

Driver 2: Further Margin Expansion

Philip Morris's EBIT margin expanded by 7 ppt year-on-year in Q1 (5.9 ppt organically), with half of this from Gross Margin, which expanded nearly 4 ppt before currency, powered mostly by IQOS growth and by manufacturing productivity; Combustible pricing contributed just 0.6 ppt this year:

PM Gross Margin Evolution (Q1 2021) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2021).

Cost savings and operational leverage on Marketing, Admin. & Research costs delivered another 2.0 ppt of margin improvement excluding currency, while the currency benefit on it was worth another 3.4 ppt.

Q1's 7 ppt EBIT margin uplift was far in excess of the 2 ppt guided for the year. Management expects less margin expansion in H2, which will have $300-400m of extra commercial “investments” vs. H1, including both IQOS ILUMA launch costs and post-COVID normalization of commercial/marketing activities. The ILUMA launch will also mean more low-margin device sales and less efficient manufacturing of new consumables.

Driver 3: IQOS Contribution

IQOS continued its strong growth in Q1 2021, reaching 19.1m users, 9% higher than Q4 2020 and one third higher year-on-year:

Total IQOS Users (Since 2019) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2021).

HTUs were 13.0% of Philip Morris's total volume and 28.0% of its total revenues in Q1 2021 (compared to 21.7% in Q1 2020).

HTU volume was nearly 30% higher year-on-year in Eastern Europe and East Asia & Australia; it was still 12% higher in the E.U. if we exclude the prior-year COVID-related hit of 1.1bn:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region – HTUs (Q1 2021) Source: PM results release (Q1 2021).

On a reported basis, HTU shipments in Q1 were approx. 1.9bn higher year-on-year in Japan, 1.0bn higher in Russia, and 0.8bn higher in Italy.

HTU in-market sales were “broadly consistent” with shipments in Q1, which meant the annual run-rate HTU volume of 84bn and RRP revenues of $8.4bn were real. Only 6% of RRP revenues were related to devices.

PM’s HTUs again grew both volume and market share sequentially in both the E.U. and Russia, though market share figures tend to be more seasonal due to weather (with cold weather reducing outdoor cigarette smoking and thus raising HTU share):

In the E.U., HTU volume grew 10% from Q4 2020, and its market share (of cigarettes and HTUs) reached 5.7%

In Russia, HTU volume grew 8-10% from Q4 (excluding pantry loading), and its market share reached 7.7%

PM HTU Volume & Share of Tobacco – E.U. & Russia (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

Lil, licensed from KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF), did well in supplementing customer acquisition in Russia and Ukraine, and Philip Morris now plans to launch LIL SOLID in other markets in 2021.

In Japan, IQOS's first breakthrough market, PM HTUs are still gaining share, reaching 20.8% of the tobacco market (including cigarillos) in Q1 2021:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Japan (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

PM's HTU market share gain in Japan has also been helped by lower cigarette volumes after the excise hike in October; this may reverse in Q2 2021, which means PM may see a lower share number even on growing volumes.

In any case, Japan is a good example of IQOS’s continuing domination of the HNB category despite challenges from the likes of British American Tobacco (BTI), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF), and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) (OTCPK:JAPAY).

PM HTUs have now reached a 10%+ share in 12 markets, including Italy (11.3%), the Czech Republic (13.8%), Portugal (12.2%), and Hungary (17.0%). Italy (population 60m) is one of biggest tobacco markets in Europe while the other countries mentioned each has a population of approx. 10m.

PM HTU's market share in key cities also shows the long-term potential for national market shares, especially outside IQOS's key current markets in Japan, Southern Europe, and Eastern Europe. IQOS has reached a high-single-digit share in Munich and Zurich, a 5.1% share in London, and a 12.3% in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia:

PM HTU Offtake Share in Key Cities (Q1 2021) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2021).

There was no update on the performance of IQOS in the U.S., where it is sold by Altria (MO) under license.

Philip Morris's new VEEV e-vapor product was launched in Finland and Italy during Q1, following launches in New Zealand and the Czech Republic in H2 2020. Management confirmed PM “certainly” intends to get a PMTA for VEEV, which will enable it to be sold in the U.S., but offered no timetable.

Is Philip Morris Stock Expensive?

At $94.00, on 2020 financials, Philip Morris shares are trading at a 18.2x P/E and a 6.3% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2016-20) NB. 2019 P/E is based on pro forma EPS of $5.13; Canada was c. 5% of EPS in 2018. Source: PM company filings.

With respect to the mid-point of 2021 guidance, PM shares are trading at a 15.7x P/E and a 7.0% FCF Yield.

Net Debt / EBITDA was at 1.92x, down another 0.1x sequentially, and Philip Morris “remain on track” to resume share buybacks in H2 2021.

Does Philip Morris pay dividends?

Philip Morris pays a dividend of $1.20 per quarter, or $4.80 annualized, implying a Dividend Yield of 5.1%.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We have increased our 2021 EPS by $0.05, in line with the new outlook, but kept other assumptions unchanged:

From 2022, Net Income grows at 7.0% p.a., implying an ex-currency growth of 9.5%, less 2.5% in currency impact

Share count to fall by 1.0% in 2021, then 1.5% each year from 2022

Dividends to be based on a 75% payout ratio

P/E at 16.0x at 2024 year-end

The new 2024 EPS of $7.69 is slightly higher than the old forecast of $7.63.

With PM shares at $94, we expect an exit price of $123 and a total return of 52% (13.0% annualized) by 2024:

Illustrative PM Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Is Philip Morris a good stock to buy?

PM’s growth drivers remained on track in Q1, driving what we expect to be a low-teens annualized return, including a 5.1% Dividend Yield.

Cigarette volumes were broadly stable, though reported declines were higher due to elevated shipments at the start of COVID last year.

Margin expansion continued, power by a combination of IQOS growth, pricing, cost savings, operational leverage, and currency.

IQOS continued to grow in the E.U., Russia, and Japan; it now has 10%+ share in 12 markets and is still the category leader.

With PM shares at $94, we expect an exit price of $123 and a total return of 52% (13.0% annualized) by 2024.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Philip Morris stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.