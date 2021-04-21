Photo by querbeet/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When 2020 started the thermal coal-focused Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was paying their unitholders a very high double-digit distribution yield but the quickly ensuing Covid-19 economic crisis soon saw these completely suspended. Fast forwards to the start of 2021 and management have flagged a return to paying distributions and these could possibly provide a seldom ever seen very high distribution yield of above 20% but sadly their heavy thermal coal exposure keeps it off the table.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When the Covid-19 economic crisis struck the United States economy in early 2020 they moved quickly to completely suspend their distribution payments, thereby minimizing their cash outflows to help stabilize their operations. Now that 2020 has come and gone it can be seen that overall their cash flow performance was surprising with their operating cash flow of $401m only decreasing by 22.19% year on year versus their $515m results from during 2019. This was admittedly boosted by favorable working capital movements that once removed, indicate that their underlying operating cash flow actually decreased materially more at 37.72% year on year between 2019 and 2020.

Whilst seeing operating cash flow decrease to these extents would obviously be painful for any organization, it was actually surprisingly solid given the gravity of the economic crisis and that the vast majority of their revenue comes from thermal coal. Following this decent end to an otherwise tumultuous year, management has begun 2021 by indicating a strong likelihood of restarting their distributions very soon, as per the quote included below.

"We believe ARLP's current outlook for 2021 supports a return to unit holder distributions this year. Assuming first quarter results are in line with our expectations, and our current outlook for the future does not change, I expect management will recommend the Board consider declaring a distribution to unit holders at its next quarterly meeting in April."

-Alliance Resource Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call.

Their drive to restart their distributions is a very positive development but nevertheless, it still begs the question to what extent they could be reinstated. This will naturally depend upon their future operating cash flow, which is very difficult to accurately predict given the volatility in current economic forecasts and commodity prices, but thankfully their historical performance can provide insights when forming realistic expectations.

It can be seen that during 2020 they slashed their capital expenditure by a very significant 60.41% year on year versus 2019, which allowed their free cash flow to reach $253m. This was actually quite solid given their historical free cash flow between 2017-2020 varied between $217m and $417m with an average of $311m. When looking towards the future, given the long-term concerning outlook for thermal coal demand and general volatility, in order to remain conservative with a margin of safety it seems reasonable to expect no more than $150m to $200m of free cash flow being utilized for distribution payments.

Given their previous distribution payments during 2019 amounted to $278m, it seems unlikely that these will simply be reinstated anytime in the foreseeable future and realistically given the gloomy long-term outlook for thermal coal demand, these may possibly never return in their entirety. Even before the Biden administration was elected to the White House, the economics and society mindset was already turning against thermal coal and there is no realistic scenario whereby their secular decline reverses.

When their $150m to $200m of estimated free cash flow for potential future distribution payments is divided by their latest outstanding unit count of 127,195,219, it produces annual distributions of between $1.18 and $1.52 per unit. Their current unit price is only $5.76 and thus this would provide an eye-popping very high distribution yield of between 20.49% and 26.39%. This means that even without reinstating their former annual distributions of $2.16 per unit, they could still possibly provide unitholders with a seldom-seen yield on current cost.

It should also be remembered that management might elect to instead restart their distributions at a much lower level and build them up progressively. At the end of the day, investors will simply have to wait and see but at least they appear to have ample scope to afford a very high distribution yield once again. Whilst their cash flow performance is certainly looking sufficient to restart distribution payments, it will be equally as important to also consider the health of their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure it can be seen that suspending their distribution payments helped immensely with their net debt at the end of 2020 decreasing by an impressive 27.90% versus the end of 2019. Meanwhile, they also boosted their liquidity by further increasing their cash balance and whilst their equity saw significant impairments, it should not have been too surprising given their heavy focus on thermal coal.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully their lower net debt has helped keep their leverage firmly within the low territory despite the negative impact to their earnings and cash flow performance. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.38 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.34. Since their operating conditions appear to be improving with the worst now in the past, it stands to reason that their leverage should trend even lower and thus easily provides them ample flexibility to restart their distributions providing that their liquidity is at least adequate.

Image Source: Author.

It easily becomes apparent that their liquidity is more than just adequate with their current and cash ratios of 1.15 and 0.26 respectively indicating that they are sporting strong liquidity. Even though they are not reliant upon their credit facility given their cash balance, if required it still retains $372m available even after the borrowing limit is reduced to $460m in May 2021 versus its current limit of $538m.

Although this is very positive, one slight downside is that they are facing a wave of debt maturities throughout the coming years, as the table included below displays. Whilst these are not currently problematic nor inhibit their ability to restart their distributions, as time goes forwards they will need to stay in good standings with financial institutions to allow for refinancing since they are already seeing their credit facility limit reduced.

Image Source: Natural Resource Partners 2020 10-K.

Conclusion

Whilst the prospects to begin receiving distributions once again sounds very enticing, the long-term threats to thermal coal demand are too significant with the Biden administration placing climate change policies as a core priority. Given this mixed positive short-term outlook but concerning long-term outlook, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Alliance Resource Partners' 2020 10-K (previously linked) and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.