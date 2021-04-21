Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Article Thesis

After experiencing steady declines in its HCV business, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has become a company that is being shunned by investors. Gilead, however, is making progress in growing its core HIV franchise as well as new business units, including oncology. Its valuation is quite low and its dividend yield is promising, which is why unloved Gilead could be a solid pick in today's expensive market.

HCV Franchise: Boom And Bust

When Gilead found a way to not only treat Hepatitis C but to actually cure it, markets were enamored with the technology and Gilead's near-term growth outlook. As sales for HCV drugs such as Sovaldi exploded in 2014 and 2015, Gilead quickly became one of the most valuable biotech companies in the world:

Data by YCharts

At the peak, Gilead was trading with a market capitalization of $180 billion, on a little more than $30 billion in annual sales. Since then, however, both its revenues and its market capitalization have declined. As the HCV drugs cured patients, they were, essentially, one-time customers. After a patient had been successfully cured, there was no way to generate any additional revenue, and as the number of patients still living with HCV declined, so did Gilead's market potential in this indication.

What was a great benefit for all patients turned out to be a not-very-lasting business for Gilead, and the company's HCV sales quickly declined to a couple of hundred million dollars per quarter, from a peak level of several billion dollars quarterly.

When we look at the above chart, we see that there is a disconnect between how sales have performed over the last five years, and how Gilead's market capitalization has changed. While revenues have dropped by about 25% from the peak, Gilead's market capitalization has dropped by more than 50% from the peak that was hit in 2015.

This seems like a clear disconnect, as the market was willing to pay a much higher revenue multiple back then compared to how the market values Gilead today. This is somewhat surprising when we consider that, apart from the HCV business which is not showing any growth due to the aforementioned reasons, Gilead's drug portfolio is doing quite well.

Gilead Is Making Progress On Several Fronts

Gilead's biggest unit in terms of revenue generation and profitability is its HIV business, but on top of that Gilead is also active in additional markets, with Oncology being a growth priority. Last but not least, Gilead is doing well during the current pandemic with its COVID-19 treatment Veklury.

HIV Franchise

Gilead was, and still is, a virology-focused company that holds a strong market presence in HIV treatments, where it is the clear market leader. Gilead continuously upgrades and refines its HIV drugs to make them more effective, to reduce side-effects, and to make them easier to use.

This has resulted in a strong moat around its HIV franchise and allowed Gilead to benefit from ongoing market growth while generating attractive margins in this space.

Since Gilead is the clear market leader already, the ability to gain more market share is limited, but Gilead doesn't have to gain market share in order to see its HIV sales grow. Thanks to a growing market overall, both in the US and overseas, Gilead is able to see its revenues rise even without any further market share gains. Gilead has recently lost exclusivity rights to both Atripla and Truvada, but the company still sees revenues growing this year versus 2020, even if the revenues for COVID-19 drug Veklury are backed out. This is due to very encouraging growth for Biktarvy, Gilead's most prominent HIV treatment:

Source: Gilead presentation

As Biktarvy will likely continue to gain share versus other treatments, and since the drug is patent-protected for more than a decade, it seems reasonable to assume that Gilead's HIV franchise will continue to generate strong results going forward. Gilead is also looking into growing its pre-exposure prophylaxis business further, and its candidate Lenacapavir could become a major future growth driver as well. This long-acting agent is a first-in-class drug that may be effective even with dosing being as infrequent as once every six months:

Source: Gilead presentation

It remains to be seen whether this can be turned into a commercial success story for Gilead, but it surely has the potential to expand the HIV market further, giving Gilead more long-term sales potential while also being a better product for a significant portion of patients.

Oncology Franchise

Gilead has, for a long time, not been a major oncology player as it was focused on virology. Over the last couple of years, however, management has moved Gilead towards the very large and high-growth oncology market, which included several takeovers, such as Kite Pharma.

Right now, Gilead's biggest oncology drugs are cell therapy Yescarta and breast cancer drug Trodelvy. Trodelvy has, according to analyst estimates, a sales potential of at least $1.5 billion in third-line triple-negative breast cancer. Since the drug recently got approved for urothelial cancers on top of that, it seems reasonable to assume that this will turn into a major revenue source for Gilead over the coming years. Bladder and lung cancer are additional indications where management sees potential. Success is not at all guaranteed, but the upside would be huge in case Gilead could enter any of these large markets with Trodelvy.

Gilead has additional oncology drugs in its pipeline, including magrolimab, which is seen as a high-potential candidate by management. In both AML and MDS, two indications for which magrolimab is being tested, magrolimab would compete in multibillion-dollar markets that make the drug a potential blockbuster in case results are as promising as management hopes.

Other Ventures

Gilead is active in several other markets on top of that. This includes the hepatitis B market, which management views will drive sales of more than $1 billion annually by 2022 with more growth expected beyond that. On top of that, Gilead is also looking at the lesser-known hepatitis D patient pool. Its novel therapy Hepcludex is a first-in-class agent that could get approved in the US in H2 2021, and that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes for more than 12 million patients living with chronic hepatitis D around the world.

Gilead's COVID-19 drug Veklury will, in all likelihood, not be a long-term revenue source, as the pandemic is hopefully fought back successfully to a point where this drug and others will not be needed any longer. Right now, however, as vaccinations are not progressed enough to fight the pandemic back on a global scale, Veklury remains an important treatment option, and the drug should generate billions of dollars in sales in 2021 alone.

In the foreseeable future, Gilead will hopefully also see success with its JAK-1 inhibitor Filgotinib, which the company will commercialize with Galapagos NV (GLPG). Filgotinib is approved in the EU for rheumatoid arthritis, but the company decided in December to no longer pursue approval in this indication in the US. Nevertheless, Filgotinib is also under investigation in a range of other indications that could still turn Filgotinib into a major source of revenue in the future.

Inexpensive With A Strong Yield

Gilead's shares are trading at a very inexpensive valuation of just 9.3 times this year's expected net profits. This compares very favorably to how the broad market is valued and also isn't expensive versus many other biotech and pharma stocks.

Data by YCharts

Historically, Gilead was oftentimes valued at mid-teens earnings multiple. Even though I don't expect that Gilead's shares will climb by 60%+ in the near term, the significant discount versus the historic norm still represents a nice value attribute. It would not at all be unthinkable for Gilead to trade at 10-12 times net earnings a year from now, I believe.

While waiting for a potential increase in Gilead's earnings multiple, investors get a safe dividend yield of 4.3%. With a payout ratio of around 40% from a recession-resistant company, there is no reason to worry about a dividend cut at all. Gilead will likely continue to raise its dividend regularly, as it has done ever since starting to pay a dividend in 2016. The combination of a 4%+ dividend yield and regular dividend increases by 8%-10% also makes Gilead very suitable for a dividend growth portfolio, I believe.

Takeaway

Many investors still shy away from the company due to its unconvincing share price performance over the last couple of years. Looking at the pipeline and its strong market position in HIV, as well as at Gilead's potential in oncology and other markets, Gilead is not looking like a bad investment, though.

Shares are quite inexpensive and offer an attractive dividend yield. In an expensive market, Gilead could be worthy of a closer look at current valuations, I believe.