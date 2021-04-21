Photo by cerro_photography/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) back in early February of this year when we stated that ANNOVERA could potentially save the day for the company. The reason being is that if we look at the long-term chart of this company, we can see that shares made consistent lower lows and lower highs from late 2015 to early 2020. Shares of TXMD finally bottomed along with equity markets in March of last year (and then bounced off that bottom the following month) but the subsequent rally has been nowhere near as emphatic as the indices in general.

We see evidence of this on the short-term chart. In fact, long-investors will be hoping shares can recover the $1.20 level quickly in order to avoid another trip down to the sub $1 lows we witnessed last year. Shares started off 2021 in strong fashion but then when multiple stock offerings came on the scene, the market quickly became disinterested. Some positive trends from the company´s fourth quarter numbers at the start of March (March 2nd) which led to a top-line beat put a temporary floor in the share price. Nevertheless, shares topped out less than two weeks after and have been basically in a sustained down-trend ever since. The recent approval announcement for example just this month regarding the firm´s oral hormone replacement therapy in some European countries didn´t manage to stem the tide with respect to sustained lower lows. The question now remains where the bottom will eventually present itself.

Followers of our work will be aware of the fact that we favor companies which can generate internal cash-flow which in turn drives the sales cycle once more. Although therapeutic stocks which have yet to improve themselves rarely fall into this category, we need at the very least to be seeing improving numbers in the financials. In the fourth quarter, TXMD managed to grow its net sales by 30% to hit $22.6 million. ANNOVERA once more outpaced BIJUVA & IMVEXXY with a 42% quarterly return. Although EBIT improved by approximately $9 million over a rolling year basis in the fourth quarter, it still witnessed a $10 million sequential decline. This trend obviously put pressure on operating cash flow despite the fact that this key metric did improve by approximately $21 million over Q4 in 2019. Furthermore, operating cash flow increased by $4 million sequentially and we can attribute this to a solid performance in working capital.

So, this is essence is the issue with TXMD. If the firm is unable to reduce costs aggressively plus also grow sales aggressively, then the company may very well run out of time. Shareholder equity for example deteriorated to -$124 million in the most recent fourth quarter. Management cited on the recent fourth quarter earnings call the fact that operating expenses declined in the latter half of 2020. This may be so but the company needs to significantly make more inroads here especially when we take into account fresh investments earmarked for 2021.

On the growth side, we maintain that ANNOVERA is the product which needs to execute. There is no doubt that the birth control ring has solid upside as the number of prescribers continues to grow every quarter as we can see below. Furthermore, management believes the absence of any type of invasive procedure along with the growing trend of do-it-yourself “at home” solutions will result in significant gains in market share over time. Furthermore, given the size of the birth control market along with the fact that payment is essentially made upfront for one year when ANNOVERA is administered, it becomes evident that there is plenty of runway for sustained growth here.

Source:Company Presentation

As of yet though, the market remains unconvinced. This is understandable especially when we look at the firm´s valuation metrics. Because of the clear lack of profitability, the only real multiple we can work off is the sales multiple. The forward sales multiple of 4.33 may be well below the average sales multiple in this sector (7.05) but the expected 62% sales growth in 2021 still has not been able to change the paradigm here. One major reason is that margins are expected to decrease in 2021 with a lower 41% growth expected for bottom line earnings. In fact, analysts who follow this company do not expect TXMD to be profitable until 2023. Suffice it to say, any delay in these expectations and the share price will most certainly be punished as a result.

Therefore, to sum up, whether shares revisit their 2020 lows shortly remains to be seen. Although a growing company, the question is whether commercial initiatives can bear fruit before creditors finally throw in the towel. Long-term debt came in at just under $238 million at the end of Q4 which is a sizable number given the company remains unprofitable. Recent action with respect to the company´s capital structure has definitely bought the stock more time to get its products out in the marketplace. Increased cash on the balance sheet through dilution as well as fresh funds from the vitaCare divestiture will (at least in the short-term) lower repayments on interest-bearing debt. It is all about execution though from here on in. Any slip up with respect to forward-looking guidance and creditors will once more begin to turn the screw. From our perspective, we remain long and have been using elevated volatility to sell calls against our position. Let´s see if now it can deliver. We look forward to continued coverage.