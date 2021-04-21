Global Current Account Imbalances

Summary

  • After peaking in 2007 at around 6% of world GDP, global current-account imbalances declined to 3% of world GDP in the last few years.
  • But they have never left the spotlight entirely, albeit acquiring a different configuration from that which marked the trajectory prior to the global financial crisis (GFC).
  • They reveal asymmetries in adjustment and post-GFC recovery between surplus and deficit economies and the sub-par performance of the global economy in terms of foregone production and employment.

The ratio of the exchange rate. Preponderance of dollar against ruble. Money icons on libra in flat style. Scales symbol, balance sign. Vector business elements for you project
Photo by panimoni/iStock via Getty Images

After peaking in 2007 at around 6% of world GDP, global current-account imbalances declined to 3% of world GDP in the last few years. But they have never left entirely the spotlight, albeit acquiring a different configuration from that which marked the trajectory prior to the global financial crisis (GFC).

This is not because they threaten global financial stability, but mainly because they reveal asymmetries in adjustment and post-GFC recovery between surplus and deficit economies, and because of the risk of sparking waves of trade protectionism. They also reveal the sub-par performance of the global economy in terms of foregone production and employment - i.e., a post-crisis global economic recovery below its potential.

