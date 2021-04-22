Photo by buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment to Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Service. Our goal is to provide greater context as to where price is within the trend for the opportunities being presented by Rida Morwa's group. This will include support regions for potential entries and target regions for the bigger trend.

"Property REITs today are one of the cheapest sectors around. Despite the surge of large indexes, investors have been hesitant of this sector due to the continued impact of the pandemic." Ride Morwa from his article on RQI.

Rida is a proponent of investment in top closed-end funds for exposure to real estate, citing "immediate diversification" and typical active management, "meaning that managers will find for you the best opportunities in the space to add to your holdings, and thus maximizing your returns."

RQI (the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund) is well positioned for growth given its large proportional allocation toward the healthcare and infrastructure sectors, at 15% and 13% of their portfolio, respectively. Rida argues that "Healthcare is one of the fast-growing and safest sectors to be invested in if you are a landlord. The sector has numerous tailwinds including a rapidly aging population. The last people who will not be paying their rent are doctors and hospitals." And, "The infrastructure sector provides basic necessities that tend to perform well in both good and bad times. RQI is invested in REITs that provide the infrastructure for mobile data. This sector is set to be a big winner with the conversion to 5G underway."

RQI currently pays a 6.6% dividend that distributes monthly, which also is ideal for those looking to build an income portfolio. Additionally, RQI trades at a 2.7% discount to NAV.

From the annual report issued on 12/31/2020, Cohen & Steers acknowledged the net negative total return in 2020 and made mention of the underperformance in REITs compared with the overall equity markets. They cited pandemic related impacts as the primary driver there but highlighted some bright spots, including solid rent collections and plentiful liquidity.

From the report:

"The global pandemic had a powerful effect on U.S. REITs, which meaningfully underperformed broader equities in 2020 due to the impacts of social distancing and business shutdowns on certain property sectors. REITs recovered a portion of their losses in the fourth quarter, rallying amid vaccine news, but still declined overall. Despite the disappointing returns, rent collections remained above 90% in most REIT sectors, capital remained readily available, and REIT earnings were generally more resilient than those of the broader market."

From a technical perspective, RQI is off to a great start in 2021, up 17.5% year-to-date as of the April 20 close, thus, far outpacing the S&P 500 which is up 10.09%. Price began a longer term uptrend with its reversal from the March 2020 lows and has rallied over 150% since. From an Elliott Wave Analysis standpoint, the pattern formed by price displays a very bullish setup expected to last throughout 2021.

Starting from the Oct. 29, 2020, low up through the March 5, 2021, price formed what is considered to be the most bullish structure identified by Elliott Wave analysts, the impulsive (1)-(2),1-2 setup. This entails an initial motive trending move establishing a larger trend labeled wave (1) as the first of 5 expected waves, to be labeled as (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). The subsequent decline from the Dec. 9 high was weak in comparison to the preceding wave, further indicating a strong upward momentum, overall. The wave (3) in turn, is composed of its own clearly identifiable 5 wave move at a smaller degree, labeled 1,2,3,4,5. Wave 3s are regarded as the strongest moves in the direction of the trend and they tend to target north of the 1.382 Fibonacci extension of the wave 1. In this case, that means that our wave (3) minimally targets $15.91. However, based on the internal strength and small pullbacks within wave (3), the action favors a higher extension, the 1.618 at $16.73 which ideally could be struck inside of 2021.

We see current Fibonacci support at the $13.52 to $13.94 level displayed as a blue box on the accompanying chart. So long as price is maintaining above the lower end of this region we expect higher levels to come into 2022, ideally reaching levels in excess of $18 before a bigger pullback potential. Any opportunity to buy or add to a position in the noted support zone would represent an advantageous entry in our opinion. This would position a prospective investor for income gains from the dividend along with value appreciation.

Note: italicized words are Elliott Wave-specific terminology