Photo by Igor Alecsander/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After years of revenue declines culminating in a steep drop in FY-20, growth momentum has finally returned to Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). As of Q1-21, the company has reported quarterly revenues of $1.42 billion for a 10% YoY growth rate, but the real eye-catching piece of news was the +270% in increase in net income and earnings. Unit sales declines continued across smaller markets like EMEA and Latin America but the core North America market accounted for a 30% increase from 25.2 million units in Q1-20 to 32.8 million units in Q1-21, resulting in a worldwide unit sales increase of 9% over the prior period.

Thesis: Impressive sales over the past quarter have certainly moved the needle for H-D shares, which popped nearly 15% and have now settled down at around 10% above pre-earnings as of this writing. At a forward PE of under 17, the stock is still trading below the sector median of about 20. That appears to translate to good value in the short term, especially when you also consider the 30-35% revenue growth guidance for the Motorcycles segment for FY-21.

That being said, if you take the long-term view, which I usually do, the company is still a long way from achieving the kind of annual revenues it was posting before the declines began to show. Even a stellar FY-21 will only be on a YoY comparative basis rather than a turnaround to historical highs. Sadly, for now, a HOLD is the only recommendation that makes sense to me.

Top-line Trends Aren't Indicative of a Full Recovery to Historical Revenue Levels

Source: TIKR

If you look at H-D's revenue growth pattern over the past several years, you'll see that YoY quarterly declines go back all the way to 2016. Except for a few quarters of YoY growth, in FY-17 and FY-18, revenue decline has been the main plot of the HOG story.

So, does that mean the company's performance in Q1-21 is an anomaly? After all, historically, Q1 is usually the second-strongest quarter after Q2, and Q1-20 will have been impacted by the pandemic at the tail end, which means it was a relatively weak Q1 compared to prior years. In other words, although Q1-21 came in much stronger than the prior quarter, earlier Q1s have shown much higher revenue levels:

Source: Data from Company Filings

The question now is this: Is this a sign of recovery or just an anomaly in the overall trend?

My take is that the trend hasn't been broken just yet. Nevertheless, the market saw it as a sign of recovery and pushed the stock up to its recent price. Essentially, the market has brought the share price up to what it was in June 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What validates the fact that the market is strongly behind the company is the tremendous price appreciation over the past year. Despite the steep YoY quarterly revenue declines over FY-20, they've had the faith to keep pushing the price upward, wiping out almost two years of price declines in half that time.

In many ways, Q1-21 can be seen as a vindication of that faith, and if we were to project it forward through the rest of FY-21 using the company's revenue growth guidance of 30 to 35% and ops margin guidance of 7% at the midpoint for the Motorcycles segment, it's clear that the stock has more potential to appreciate in the short term.

However, FY-22 will be the real test, and there's not enough evidence right now that the company can go back to its heyday of $5+ billion in annual revenues; at least, not until we're a couple of years into The Hardwire Strategic Plan.

The real problem lies in the outlook for Q2-21 and the overall guidance for FY-21. Though the company did not guide specifically for the second quarter, the slide deck projects 60% of its total annual revenues to come through in H1-21. A simple back-of-the-envelope calculation puts FY-21 revenues at $4.3 billion at the lower end of guidance (and including flat growth in Financial Services.) 60% of that is roughly $2.6 billion, which puts the Q2-21 estimate at less than $1.2 billion. Although that would make for an impressive YoY growth rate of nearly 40%, we have to keep in mind that the prior year itself was a near-50% decline. Moreover, Q2 is always the strongest quarter from a seasonal perspective.

Profitability, and the Sustainability Thereof

Another key reason for a cautious outlook for the stock's price is the way the company has cut its operating costs to post record-breaking profits.

Source: Q1-21 Earnings Presentation

The steep increase in gross and operating margins was primarily driven by mix and volume, but the 'lower operating expense' component was equally responsible for beating earnings estimates. SG&A was 15.7% in Q1-21 for Motorcycles and Related Products vs. 21.3% in the year-ago period. Further leveraged by stronger sales and gross margin, as well as the credit loss adjustment in the Financial Services segment, the overall operating income margin came in at an impressive 28% against the prior period's ops margin of 9.8%.

One way to look at these gains is to assume that the quarter was, in fact, an anomaly with a significant one-time benefit. But even if you ignore the leverage from Financial Services, the operating margin in the Motorcycles segment more than doubled to 18.5%, as shown in the slide above. This largely came from cutting sales incentives and aggressively adjusting the portfolio toward touring bikes as part of The Rewire initiative, which has now lapped a year.

The problem is, cost-cutting is not a sustainable way to show profitability increases, and this is reflected in the ops margin guidance for FY-21, which is dependent, in large part, on whether or not the company is able to mitigate the new tariff rate stipulated by the EU, which currently stands at 56%. That's not a good place to be in when sales in that market are still declining.

To summarize, there's good momentum at the top but it is only relative to a year of poor sales - the worst year in well over a decade, in fact. There's also great traction at the bottom but there are headwinds that could put a lot of pressure on that metric in FY-21.

Investor's Angle

Stocks rarely move in a logical manner based on hard numbers, and HOG is a classic example of that. No matter how you lay it out, many existing shareholders aren't likely to budge from their point of view. If you're a new investor, you can either ride that wave along with them and hope to make a little money in the short term, or you can look at the reality underlying the numbers and take a longer-term view. Despite full-year revenue projections for FY-21 being well below 2019 levels, investors have already priced it similar to when the company was posting annual revenues in excess of $5 billion. We're not going to see that kind of growth in FY-21, and even The Hardwire, which is a 5-year roadmap for the company, is in a very nascent stage and unproven.

To be clear, I love the company and its products. It is one of the icons of the American way of life, one that millions of people in other countries aspire to, including myself. I love everything that a Harley represents, but I'm struggling with the price at which the stock is currently trading. Although it's certainly cheaper than some of its peers, HOG's current performance levels aren't strongly indicative of long-term value. Yes, FY-21 is going to blow FY-20 out of the water, but the prior year was already at the shallow end of the pool. It's a step forward, indeed, but it's still a long, hard ride to historical revenue levels, and that's where the problem lies right now.