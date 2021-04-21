Photo by 6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's no surprise that I am a huge railroad bull. I consider America's class I railroad operators to be some of the best dividend growth stocks on the market as I discussed in, for example, this article. Unfortunately, but not unexpected, not all quarters are great, which CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) shows in its just-released 1Q21 earnings. In this article, I will show you why this quarter was so tough and why investors should stay put despite a somewhat rich valuation. So, I won't only discuss the financial results, but to reiterate my call that CSX is a must-own dividend stock.

1Q21 Was Extremely Tough

The table below reveals that CSX failed to beat analyst estimates for the first time since 2Q19 as EPS fell by 7% to $0.93 - analysts were looking for $0.96. Five out of the past six quarters saw negative earnings growth as the company was simply not able to grow its bottom line in what can be considered to be a very challenging period for railroad companies (recession).

That said, let's examine why the first quarter was so challenging despite the recent uptrend in economic growth.

Let's start by showing you weekly shipment data from CSX's peer Union Pacific (UNP). It would make more sense to show you CSX data - I know that. However, as my goal is to show you when COVID-19 started to impact shipments, it doesn't matter that I don't have this data for CSX (for now).

As you can see below, shipments imploded at the start of the second quarter as this quarter was almost completely locked down as the world figured out how to deal with this novel virus. Q1 was weak too, but that was because the economy hadn't fully recovered from the post-2018 global growth decline, which was completely unrelated to the pandemic.

In other words, CSX did not have the benefit to go up against an extremely weak quarter in Q1 - this will be the case in Q2 as the graph above shows.

In Q1, the company saw a slight increase in total volumes as 10% growth in intermodal more than offset a 6% decline in total merchandise and coal. This is the result of the current economic expansion, which allowed the company to beat 1Q20 volumes. Unfortunately, pricing didn't support the top line as sales declined by 1% (down 2% per unit). On a side note, I expect the same in the case of Union Pacific as, according to my data, they will report a 1% increase in total volumes.

This is the point where we have to talk about expenses - and that is exactly why 1Q was so challenging. The company did not get the benefit to compare its quarter to a lockdown quarter but had to deal with rising inflation caused by supply chain issues and factors like the loose Fed monetary policy.

There are meant ways to display inflation, but I think producer prices as measured by NY and Philly Fed surveys show quite well how severe the impact from higher costs is. We easily exceeded the 2018 peak while major parts of the Western world are still in lockdown.

Using the table below, we see that something changed. In a deflationary environment, railroads (in general), are often able to offset lower sales with lower expenses. In 1Q21, this was not the case as expenses were up $35 million, or 2%. This resulted in 7% lower operating income and a higher operating ratio of 60.9% (the operating ratio is basically 1 minus operating margin). Especially labor and material costs were soaring while a 41% decline in active locomotives kept a lid on fuel expenses.

So, to reiterate, 1Q21 was a miss because the company was not yet able to benefit from the economic recovery through higher volumes and better pricing, but got all the headwinds from higher input costs - resulting in a steep increase in the operating ratio and 7% lower operating income.

The Good News Offsets The Bad News

Now, instead of ending the article right here, there's plenty of good news. For example, as the table above shows, the company lowered shares outstanding by 11 million, which caused earnings PER SHARE contraction to outperform total earnings contraction.

I have said this a million times and I will continue to do so in the future, but the single best thing about railroads is their ability to generate cash. That used to be different in the past when railroads had to deal with very high costs. Nowadays, they are still very capital intensive, but they have found a way to leverage high transportation volumes to more than offset these costs. For example, while 1Q21 was challenging, CSX reported more than $1.2 billion in operating cash flow. Net capital expenditures ("CapEx") were $300 million, which means CSX generated roughly $900 million in free cash flow. Fun fact: this is more than they generated on a full-year basis prior to 2018(!).

So, what did CSX do with its cash? CSX lowered long-term debt by $360 million as it did not issue new debt and repurchased shares worth $551 million, which lowered the share count to 762 million. The company also paid dividends worth $213 million, which is $12 million higher compared to the prior year - or 6.0%.

The good news still doesn't end as CSX expects sales growth to reach double digits this year while volume growth will be able to reduce the operating ratio. Analysts expect the company to generate $6.4 billion in EBITDA in 2021, followed by a surge to $6.7 billion in 2022. Net debt is expected to remain unchanged as the company will prioritize buybacks to achieve 21% normalized EPS growth in 2021 and 13% EPS growth in 2022. Both of these numbers are roughly 500 basis points above expected net income growth (buyback effect on shares outstanding). Dividend growth is expected to remain close to 10%.

In other words, net debt is expected to remain close to 2.2x, which indicates that financial leverage is well under control. Unfortunately, the stock isn't cheap.

Valuation

Using a $75 billion market cap, $14.7 billion in net debt, and $6.7 billion in expected EBITDA in 2022, we get an EBITDA multiple of 13.3x. Using the historic valuation range, that puts us at the higher end of the ever-increasing valuation range. The fact that valuation has been rising long-term is justified as CSX, like its peers, has turned into a cash machine as I discussed in this article. However, paying more than 13x for next year's EBITDA isn't cheap. The company's NTM dividend yield of 1.2% is also close to a 10-year low. That said, don't expect this number to rise to 2.0% anytime soon. So, don't wait for that to happen as you might miss a few good buying opportunities.

With that said, it's time for my final thoughts.

Takeaway

CSX had a difficult quarter, and I am not surprised that they missed analyst estimates. The company did not get the benefit of higher volumes but had to deal with rising input costs. Nevertheless, free cash flow came in strong and CSX used this to accelerate buybacks - compared to the prior quarter - and hiked its dividend without using external funding.

I am not long CSX yet as I made Union Pacific my largest position. I also own Norfolk Southern (NSC) shares. My goal is to buy CSX on weakness. If this stock drops 10%, I'm buying a full position. That way I somewhat avoid the current valuation and add a terrific dividend growth stock to my portfolio.

In other words, don't get hung up on the somewhat weak 1Q21 results and the company's valuation. See the company for what it is (dividend growth stock) and use this to your advantage. If you're long, never sell. If you're looking for exposure, use any weakness to buy.

