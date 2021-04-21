Lowe's Or Home Depot: Which Is A Better Buy?

Photo by Bulat Silvia/iStock via Getty Images

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) are the leading home improvement retailers in the United States and are also among the very best dividend growth stocks. Both possess strong moats and growth runways and have delivered exceptional dividend growth and total returns to shareholders over the past decade:

In this article, we will compare them side-by-side and offer our take on each as well as which one we find most attractive today.

#1 - Business Model Strength

Both HD and LOW boast strong moats thanks to their significant economies of scale that give them increased supply chain and operational efficiencies as well as bargaining power with suppliers. Given that they are also significant traffic drivers in an age when brick-and-mortar retail is struggling like never before, HD and LOW can often negotiate very attractive rent rates with landlords similar to how department stores used to be able to.

Furthermore, the types of products they sell often favor in-person shopping over online orders as customers like to see the exact color of paint, tile, wood, etc. they are purchasing in person. Additionally, the in-store community events they host combine with their in-store advice on home improvement and garden products continue to drive strong foot traffic into their stores. Last, but not least, many of their products are very heavy, making them expensive to ship. As a result, most customers find it more economical to pick up the products themselves in-store rather than having them shipped to their home. All of these factors combine to insulate HD and LOW from online competition quite well.

This economic strength is readily seen in their remarkably high profitability metrics that have not only remained very consistent, but have actually improved over the past decade:

That said, HD's consistently significantly superior ROIC and ROA, both of which are at simply incredible levels right now, imply that they have a stronger moat and more efficient business model that enables them to extract meaningfully higher profits than LOW.

This greater profitability stems from their larger sales per store and overall greater operational scale, which enables them to generate greater economies of scale and efficiencies. This is borne out in the fact that their gross profit margins are quite similar, while HD's operating margin and net profit margin are both over 300 basis points greater than LOW's:

A big driver behind HD's superior sales per store stems from it occupying better real estate locations since it expanded its store empire before LOW did, giving it the top pick of locations whereas LOW has had to pick secondary locations.

Another driver for HD's superior sales per store is its roughly 2-to-1 popularity advantage over LOW among home improvement professionals. This largely stems from its superior brand power and efforts to build relationships with businesses.

HD was also an early mover in e-commerce, building out a superior website and web presence when compared to LOW, enabling it to capture online market share before LOW could. While LOW has made great strides in recent years towards growing its digital business, it remains behind HD.

As a result, we view HD as having a stronger business model.

#2 - Balance Sheet Health

Once again, both HD and LOW score very well on balance sheet health, as HD sports a stellar A credit rating from S&P and LOW has a very solid BBB+ rating from S&P. HD has an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 18x and LOW has an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 15.4x, both of which imply a very low chance of financial distress. This conclusion is further bolstered by their relatively low Net Debt/EBITDA ratios: HD's is 1.46x and LOW's is 1.57x. Meanwhile, their cash piles are quite large, with HD's sitting at $7.9 billion and LOW's sitting at $5.2 billion.

Both companies clearly have fortress balance sheets that are well positioned to support continued growth investments and shareholder capital returns, but HD once again edges out LOW. Given its superior profitability and balance sheet strength, HD clearly wins the battle for safety and quality between two fantastic companies. However, given that both pass these tests with flying colors, valuation is also very important here.

#3 - Valuation

Both companies trade near all-time highs in terms of their EV/EBITDA ratios:

However, their P/E ratio is not that elevated at all, especially when you consider that interest rates remain near all-time lows:

When you factor in that their moats and balance sheets have only grown stronger over time, this certainly seems to indicate that both companies trade at reasonable - if not attractive - values.

However, it is important to note that the disconnect between EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios stems from an important factor: increased leverage.

While it is true that both businesses maintain stellar balance sheets, LOW and HD have both taken on quite a bit of cheap debt in recent years that they have used to buy back shares and invest in business growth:

This - along with improving efficiencies and moats - has sent their return on equity soaring. As a result, while their price to earnings ratios look attractive, their EV to EBITDA tells a much different story. Given that their debt levels are still very sustainable, this is not necessarily a bad thing and in fact likely indicates prudent capital allocation which has played a big role in boosting shareholder returns over the past decade. However, what it also means is that the business' growth in returns on equity may not be quite as strong moving forward as there is a limit to how much they can add more leverage to the balance sheet without commensurate improvements to the productivity of invested capital.

Another factor we need to consider is that the housing market is absolutely booming right now, combining with the recent COVID-19 restrictions in which LOW and HD were among the fortunate few stores that were labeled "essential" by governments across the United States. As a result, some of their future earnings growth was likely pulled forward over the past year and may slow considerably moving forward.

Putting this all together, it is quite difficult to properly value both of these businesses, but we view the normalized forward P/E ratios of 25.5x for HD and 20.8x for LOW as fair given the current macro and industry-specific environment we are in right now along with their individual strengths as businesses. In this case, obviously, LOW wins on valuation as its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios are meaningfully lower than HD's.

Investor Takeaway

HD clearly wins on business strength and health, while LOW is clearly cheaper. However, given that HD is able to reinvest its retained cash flows at higher rates and also has superior access to capital given its higher credit rating, we believe its premium is warranted and not excessive. As a result, we are neutral on both businesses and believe that they each offer similar risk-adjusted total return potential moving forward.

We view both stocks as fairly valued and expect them to continue being dividend growth juggernauts for years to come. Both are on our watch list and we would be happy to add them on any future pullbacks.