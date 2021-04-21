Photo by Anna Kim/iStock via Getty Images

Although the stock market has reached all-time highs of late, many investors' portfolios are still taking a hit. UBS released their latest global equities report stating that equity valuation now matters more than in the past year if investors are seeking absolute returns. We went and searched for a value stock that is underbought, and found a trendy back-to-office stock, which provides potential to equity investors. ACCO Brands (NYSE:NYSE:ACCO) is our pick today and this article runs through the key drivers, valuation metrics, and a brief technical analysis. In addition to our analysis for long-term investors, we provided input on what can be expected in the company's April 27 earnings call.

Company Overview

ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. The company is operational in 21 countries and employs roughly 6,600 individuals. ACCO designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International.

Performance

ACCO has seen strong 1 year performance, but has struggled YTD by underperforming the broader index. The stock has been hit hard with losses over the past month. According to Zacks Equity Research, this can be attributed to a lack of momentum with an F rating. Fortunately enough, the earnings call is due within the next week and we believe momentum will be reignited. Let's take a look at the financials & earnings estimates.

Financial Statement Analysis

We see the scale in topline revenue with increases in gross profits. This was significantly reduced during the pandemic.

Healthy EBITDA to net income existed even during the pandemic. The company has good operating profit margins. ACCO has an interest coverage ratio of 4.53x, which ensures that earnings have enough strength to pay off debt. A WACC of 8.51% is somewhat high and investors should consider how this, along with Biden's higher corporate tax rates, might affect net income.

To provide context on what can be expected with regards to earnings moving forward we analyzed the 10-K.

In 2020, deferred tax assets increased to $136.5 million from $119 million in 2019. This provides the potential for larger net income to be reported for this year/quarter.

There was a reduction in the capitalization of intangible assets in 2020, the company may decide to capitalize on certain intangible assets, which, if the case, will increase net income.

Although receivables decreased from 453.7 million to 356 million, the cash conversion cycle has increased to 114.78 from 108.34, which indicates that the receivables' impact will outweigh the payables' impact in the near future (might be this quarter).

Arguably, the most important of all is that it's estimated by analysts that the company will return back to scale in topline revenue as the back-to-office process begins. This is illustrated in the graph below.

Multiples

We had a look at value multiples as our argument is that the stock is undervalued.

Source

Zacks Equity Research places an A rating on the stock's value. Seeking Alpha has sampled current multiples as well as analysts' expectations. The stock shows tremendous potential in value as the company outperforms its industry average with regard to almost every value aspect.

Really encouraging to see is the current dividend yield, which indicates high-quality earnings. The Forward P/E multiple also shows that the company is set to gain future book value versus its current price.

Underbought

The stock was oversold last year, but has historically been ranging in the overbought territory. The RSI has recovered to 51.14 in the past 6-months. We see the momentum continuing upwards toward where the demand used to be for the stock pre-pandemic. Our reasoning is that a back-to-office trend which has been confirmed and the potential of an earnings surprise (beat) would drive the RSI back up to previous highs.

Valuation

We used our own calculations and compared them with institutional price targets to find a target price range for investors. Note that calculations should be cross-checked by investors or their registered investment professionals.

We opted for a dividend valuation model as multiples show that the company has the ability to facilitate a sustainable, growing dividend moving forward. We didn't consider any asset-based valuations as a high amount of leverage, which is covered by strong cash flows wouldn't provide a practical fair value.

Gordon Growth Model

Using dividends to find the intrinsic value, we can write the model as D1/Cost of Equity-Sustainable Growth Rate. The growth rate was calculated as the retention ratio x ROE (Return on Equity). We used data from Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, and Finbox for the other bits of the formula.

$0.26/11.75%-9.7%=$12.68

The dividend model shows that the stock is currently undervalued in the market (see the top of the page for the price of the stock at publication). Investors should just consider the inconsistency of dividend payments when using this valuation as a target. We, however, feel that the company's strong dividend capacity will see dividends growth more sustainably in the near future.

Institutional Ratings

To provide substance to our valuation, we looked at institutional price targets.

TipRanks shows us that institutional analysts have set price targets ranging from $10 to $12, with a mean price target of $11. According to the Wall Street Journal, the stock has a target of $12 by Wall Street Analysts.

Target Price Range

Having considered aspects such as dividend inconsistency, leverage which is well covered, and institutional targets, we concluded that a range of $11-$12 dollars a share is a fair price target, which should see a potential gain (From 20th of April Close) of up to 31.2% within the next 12 months.

Risks

The back-to-office transition doesn't ensure office supplies will be in such high demand as they used to be as many jobs have now been changed to work from home.

The fact that most office tasks have become computerized means that supplies and stationery aren't required as much as they used to be.

The company has a high cost of capital 8.51% which forces pressure onto retained earnings and subsequent growth.

An unstable dividend track record might discourage income investors.

93.81% of the outstanding shares are owned by institutions, which could cause a rapid retracement in price should a sell-off occur.

ACCO holds a Beta of 2.25, which is high relative to the index Beta of 1.

Final Word

This is another great back-to-office stock, which has been underbought in recent times due to the pandemic, the RSI confirms this. The company has a strong track record of beating earnings and we think they'll beat the estimates again on April 27th. Based on the Gordon Growth Model and Wall St., we see a potential upside exceeding 30% for investors. Although ACCO is a high Beta stock, we believe that value will prevail!