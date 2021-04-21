Photo by ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

The Fortegra Group (NYSE:FRF) has filed to raise $133 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a range of specialty insurance services to businesses and consumers in the U.S. and Europe.

FRF grew revenue and operating cash flow during the pandemic and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth a close look.

Company and Business

Jacksonville, Florida,-based Fortegra was founded to cover select lines of business insurance as well as provide U.S. and Europe consumer product warranty coverage for a range of electronic devices and furniture.

Management is headed by president and CEO Richard Kahlbaugh who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously president and CEO of Volvo's Global Insurance Group.

The company’s primary offerings include:

U.S. business insurance lines

U.S. warranty coverage

Europe warranty coverage

Fortegra has received at least $223 million from holding company and parent Tiptree (TIPT).

Customer Acquisition

The firm offers its insurance lines through independent insurance agents as well as agents within corporate partners for its various warranty coverage offerings.

The company says it has achieved a more than "95% persistency rate, which represents the annual retention of the number of our producing agents."

Commission expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Commission Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 40.5% 2019 47.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Commission efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Commission spend, was 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

Market and Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Cognitive Market Research, the U.S. market for specialty insurance is expected to reach approximately $275 billion by 2027.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of specialty insurance market sizes by global region from 2014 to 2027, with the U.S. the darkest blue part of the chart:

Also, the U.S. product warranty market is expected to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2021, according to a report by IBISWorld.

The market grew at an estimated average annual rate of 1.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Major competitive or other industry participants for the firm’s various market segments include:

Markel Corp.

RLI Corp.

Clear Blue Insurance Group

AIG

Allianz

Assurant

Securian Financial

Great American

Asurion

AmTrust Financial

SquareTrade

Helvetia Insurance

AXA SA

Others

Financial Performance

Fortegra’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing total revenue

Increased profit net of loss adjustment expenses

Reduced net income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 691,061,000 8.8% 2019 $ 635,085,000 Profit (Loss) Net Of Loss Adjustment Exp. Period Profit (Loss) Net Of Loss Adjustment Exp. % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 512,813,000 5.9% 2019 $ 484,076,000 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Period Income (Loss) Before Taxes Before Tax Margin 2020 $ 26,948,000 3.9% 2019 $ 37,030,000 5.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ 22,821,000 2019 $ 27,160,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 169,688,000 2019 $ 107,024,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Fortegra had $115 million in cash and $1.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $164 million.

IPO Details

FRF intends to sell 8.3 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $133 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $1.03 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.16%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our cash on hand, to execute our growth strategy, repay $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount under the Fortress Credit Facility, along with related premiums, accrued and unpaid interest, and use the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to invest in or acquire complementary businesses, products or technologies, although we have no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Barclays and Piper Sandler.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $937,805,760 Enterprise Value $1,031,310,760 Price / Sales 1.36 EV / Revenue 1.49 EV / EBITDA 38.27 Earnings Per Share $0.38 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.16% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow $164,041,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 17.49% Revenue Growth Rate 8.81% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Markel Corporation (MKL). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Markel Corp. (MKL) Fortegra Group (FRF) Variance Price / Sales 1.70 1.36 -20.2% EV / Revenue 1.75 1.49 -14.7% EV / EBITDA 10.79 38.27 254.7% Earnings Per Share $55.63 $0.38 -99.3% Revenue Growth Rate 2.2% 8.8% 302.5% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus and Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Fortegra seeks public investment capital to pay down debt and fund its future growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials indicated topline revenue growth and increased cash flow from operations, which increased in 2020.

Free cash flow for 2020 was a strong $164 million.

Commission expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped as total revenue grew during 2020.

The market opportunity for specialty insurers is substantial and expected to grow over the coming years, as is the warranty market.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 66.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a slight discount on a revenue multiple basis to competitor Markel but a significant premium on an EV/EBITDA multiple basis.

While total revenues increased in 2020, Fortegra has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of increased credit insurance cancellations as a result of stimulus payments to consumers.

Still, the IPO appears reasonably priced for the firm’s growth trajectory, positioning and future outlook in the growing markets of specialty insurance and consumer warranties, so is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 28, 2021.