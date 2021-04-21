Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a series of articles evaluating CEFs, I focus on how the funds manage their holdings. While it is certainly possible to make money investing in funds even if they don't manage their holdings well, I only want to own well-managed funds that provide me with consistent and sustainable distributions. I started the series with two funds from Cornerstone with very high yields. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in " How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments. While many readers have shared their stories on how to make money with these funds, I don't want to own a fund with declining distributions that are eroding the NAV.

I have a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future.

I look at more than just funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and " Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT). A couple of readers have mentioned RVT, so I decided to look into it. The fund's primary objective is capital appreciation, but it has a secondary goal of providing current income. Its current yield is about 5.7% making it potentially attractive to income investors. One of the asset classes it holds is convertible securities, which I have been looking at recently. The fund also uses minimal leverage. The fund invests in small-cap companies.

Royce Value Trust

The first step in determining if RVT management is doing a good job at managing its portfolio and maintaining the distribution is to look at the total return on NAV. This figure will tell us the upper limit on distributions the fund can make without damaging its ability to generate cash in the future.

Data by YCharts

Because we are about a year out from the COVID crash, rather than looking at the most recent 12 months of performance, I will look at the fund's performance in 2020. This was a tough year, and many funds and companies struggled. As we can see from the chart above, RVT actually had a total return on NAV of 19.61%. Pretty good for such a tough year. And that performance gives the fund a lot of distribution coverage.

Data by YCharts

Again, looking at how the NAV performed in the calendar year 2020, we see some very good performance here. NAV was up for the year, something a lot of funds didn't manage. The high NAV for the year was reached late in the year and at $18.61 topped the NAV at year-end. The average NAV was $15.08.

Source: CEFData

Looking at the distributions paid out in 2020, we see a total of $1.04. A small percentage of that was ROC. Remember that ROC is just a tax term that means the distributions exceeded taxable income. As long as the fund generated more cash than it distributed it doesn't matter that the distribution exceeded taxable income. And since distributions designated as ROC are only taxed when the shares are sold, this may even be a benefit to the shareholder.

The fund generated enough cash to cover the distribution of the yield on NAV (the ratio of the distribution to the NAV) exceeds the total return on NAV, which for RVT in 2020 was 19.61%. Based on the average NAV of $15.08 the yield on NAV is 6.90%. Based on the peak NAV of $18.61, the yield on NAV was 5.59%. Each of those values is significantly below the total return on NAV so the distribution was well covered in 2020. Additional evidence that the distribution didn't erode NAV was the 11.7% increase in NAV during the year.

Long-Term Trends

While it is good news that RVT covered its distribution in 2020, whether or not the fund will be a good investment going forward requires more than just 1 year of performance. After all, a single year can be good or bad and not representative of the fund's past performance much less its future performance.

Data by YCharts

So first we look at the total return on NAV for the whole last 3 years. That was 47% (this is not an annualized figure, but the total increase for the 3 year period). My one concern is that prior to COVID, the total return looks pretty flat.

Data by YCharts

Next, we look at NAV over the last three years. And we do see an increase although once again most of that is since the COVID crash. The average NAV over the last three years was $16.20, with the most recent NAV well above that at $20.99.

The distribution payments totaled $3.37. I note a slight downward trend (the payment in June of 2018 was $0.30 the most recent one is $0.26). But the first payment in 2020 increased from the last in 2019, so I am not sure there is a real pattern here.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the last 10 years, NAV has been fairly cyclical, but I don't see any long-time erosion in value. I don't see any sustained growth trend either, but I don't need that if we are getting a good and fairly steady income. It looks like 10 years ago was at or near the peak NAV. The fund has been in this range-bound NAV cycle since the GFC. Before that time the fund had a great run-up in price.

Source: RVT website

Looking at what the fund itself reports about its portfolio's performance, we can see that coming out of the Great Recession it lagged its benchmark. But since about 2015 or so it has been making up ground.

Data by YCharts

Right now, with the latest distribution being $0.26, one might think that since the discount is smaller than average, the price might be a bit high. But here is where having a managed distribution policy comes into play. The yield is fairly low if you annualize the current $0.26 payment. The next distribution payment will be higher because the average NAV over the prior four quarters will be higher as we drop off yet another quarter where COVID had pushed NAV down.

So based on an average NAV of $16.20, the yield on NAV (total, not an annualized figure) is 20.80% which is less than the 47% cap that total return on NAV provided. That is substantial coverage. The fund itself provides an annualized total return on NAV of 15.05% over the last 3 years which is significantly above the 7% of NAV policy. Say by the end of the year that NAV averages about $20 (that is below the current NAV). By policy that would require $1.40 in distributions, so 36 cents above the current amount on an annual basis. Based on that payment, and my thinking that a 7.25% yield on price is a good value, that puts a buy under price of $19.30 which is roughly a dollar above the current market price.

Future Distribution Coverage

One factor that seems a big risk to me is that the lead manager for this fund is Chuck Royce. While he has done a very good job, he has been with the fund for 34 years (since inception) and has a total of 58 years of experience. At some point, he is going to leave.

A bigger factor that I see is that the fund invests in small caps. COVID knocked them hard in 2020. Companies this size had fewer resources to survive the economy being shut down. And while the worst is over, that doesn't mean that some companies won't still go under.

Source: RVT Website data as of 3/31/2021

While RVT is a bit light in Healthcare, which I see as a big growth area, I don't see anything that looks like it will be a problem going forward. With the fund's top 20 holdings being only 22.7% of net assets I don't see any concentration that worries me.

Conclusion

RVT seems like a pretty good fund. The distribution has been covered and I see no problems with the coverage in the future. Based on policy and NAV performance so far, I see the distribution increasing. And I like that.

My two biggest concerns are that due to the age of Chuck Royce a management change can't be too far off and that from the end of the last recession to the start of 2020 NAV performance has been flat.

The rest of the team has considerable experience with the fund and at Royce, so that should minimize any disruptions when Chuck Royce leaves. Given that most of them have worked with him for more than 10 years, I assume they are both well trained and of like mind.

Much of the NAV performance is tied to the small-cap sector. And the fund has done a good job keeping with it and even doing better most of the time. So the flat NAV is not due to poor management performance.

Given where I think NAV is going as the economy continues to recover from COVID and the increase in distribution that will likely result, I like RVT as an investment. With the distribution well covered and likely to increase I think this CEF is a good investment.