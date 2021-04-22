Photo by guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

The Reserve Bank of Australia released its latest Meeting Minutes, which contained the following observation about the international economy (emphasis added):

Members concluded their discussion of recent international developments by noting that the global economic outlook remained more positive than a few months earlier, although the near-term outlook had become more variable across countries. This partly reflected cross-country differences in infections and progress with vaccine rollouts. The outlook for growth in the United States had improved and inflation was expected to be a little higher as a result of the size and composition of fiscal stimulus there. While a more positive outlook in the United States would support global growth, the outlook for other advanced economies was less positive as the decline in output in 2020 had been more significant, less fiscal stimulus had been provided and some countries were still contending with lockdowns. As a result, substantial spare capacity was likely to persist in most advanced and emerging economies. In turn, this was likely to keep inflationary pressures well contained, despite the rebound in commodity and other input prices in recent months.

Remember that if prices spike in one country, there are probably other, lower-cost options available. This international competition will help to keep prices in check during the next 12-24 months.

The Bank of Canada has the same outlook (emphasis added):

The outlook has improved for both the global and Canadian economies. Activity has proven more resilient than expected in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rollout of vaccines is progressing. A number of regions, including Canada, are experiencing a difficult third wave of infections and lockdowns. The more contagious variants of the virus are straining healthcare systems and affecting hard-to-distance activities, and have introduced a new dimension of uncertainty. The recovery remains highly dependent on the evolution of the pandemic and the pace of vaccinations. Global economic growth is stronger than was forecast in the January Monetary Policy Report (MPR), although the pace varies considerably across countries. After a contraction of 2 ½ percent in 2020, the Bank now projects global GDP to grow by just over 6 ¾ percent in 2021, about 4 percent in 2022, and almost 3 ½ percent in 2023. The recovery in the United States has been particularly strong, owing to fiscal stimulus and rapid vaccine rollouts. The global recovery has lifted commodity prices, including oil, contributing to the strength of the Canadian dollar.

Defensive sector charts are bullish:

2-Month Charts from StockCharts.

Above are charts for (left to right) real estate, consumer staples, utilities, and health care. All have solid uptrends.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts:

After two down days, a strong counter-rally should be surprising. And that's exactly what happened: smaller-caps led the way higher; large-caps gained but to a smaller degree. Even the treasury market was up fractionally. The performance table is pure reflation trade: basic materials, energy, financials, and industrials occupy the top slots. Three of the four bottom positions are defensive sectors. But with the exception of utilities, all those were higher as well.

Here are today's charts: What's not to like? These are pure bulls, rising from the Southwest to the Northeast corner. There was even a big inflow at the end of the trading day.

Let's place all of this into context: SPY 6-Month

The SPY is still in a solid rally. Prices are 6.4% above the longer-term trend line and are using the 10-day EMA for technical support. IWM 6-Month

The IWM is still trending sideways in a head and shoulders pattern. QQQ 6-Month

The QQQ is the most interesting due to its higher volatility. But notice the drop in volume that started in early March and which is continuing.

Ultimately, it still feels like the markets are slowing. The QQQ has declining volume and the IWM is trending sideways. Only the SPY is making solid upward progress right now.