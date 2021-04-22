Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: What is Checkmate Pharmaceuticals?

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CMPI) is a small clinical-stage biotech focused on immune-system-based therapeutic development for combating cancer, particularly targeting TLR9 with virus-like delivery to alter the tumor microenvironment and activate anti-tumor T cells.

Founded in 2015 with its IPO in Aug. 2020, Checkmate has reached a modest market cap of $157M (April 2021) with only 22 employees. Although small, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has been aggressive in expanding its indication list and bringing together a unique immunology strategy. It shows great promise as will be introduced by the author alongside the following analysts, but it is not without its early-stage risk and investors should proceed with caution.

Products/Pipeline

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has one therapeutic in multiple Phase 2 trials known as Vidutolimod ("CMP-001"). Vidutolimod is Checkmate's only therapeutic and it acts as an advanced TLR9 agonist delivered as a virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligonucleotide. Upon injection into the tumor, Vidutolimod functions to selectively activate the body's innate immune system thus altering the tumor's microenvironment and activating anti-tumor T-cells. It's being tested in multiple clinical trials for various indications including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma being run primarily as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors. Early results have shown a best objective response rate of 28% (n= 27/98), inclusive of post-regression responders and Checkmate is aiming for a 2023 BLA submission.

Management

Checkmate has been led since Dec. 2018 by CEO, Barry Labinger, MBA, who brings 30+ years of pharma/biotech experience. Before Checkmate, Barry served as President and CEO of Biothera Pharmaceuticals, an immuno-oncology clinical-stage biotech focused on innate immune activation. Before Biothera, Barry served as President of the Biosciences Division at Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a developer of vaccines and antibody therapeutics for infectious diseases and opioid overdoses. At Emergent, he led the development and commercialization of oncology, immunology, and hematology products/candidates. Barry has also held various other leadership roles at Human Genome Sciences, 3M Pharmaceuticals, and Immunex.

Founder/Chief Scientific Officer Art Krieg, M.D., founded Checkmate in 2015 after gaining extensive experience in the sphere. In the 1980s, he worked in the oligonucleotide field discovering, for the first time, immune-stimulatory CpG DNA in 1994. This paved the way for a later discovery of TLR9 which when combined with synthetic CpG-A oligonucleotides leads to TLR9 stimulation for therapeutic purposes, a core of Checkmate's sole therapeutic. Art also co-founded Coley Pharmaceuticals in 1997 clinically developing novel CpG oligonucleotides. In 2008, Colet Pharma was acquired by Pfizer and Art became CSO of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Unit. After Pfizer, he co-founded and led, as CEO, RaNA Therapeutics until 2013 then serving as CSO of Sarepta until 2014. Art has published 250+ scientific papers and owns >50 US patents for oligonucleotide technologies.

Financial position

Checkmate is in a reasonable financial position with ample funding for ~1-2 years at a 2020 cash burn of -$38M and an expected doubling in 2021, albeit still non-revenue producing as is the case with most early-stage biotechnology companies. Funding is still dominated by common stock issuances, but Checkmate should have sufficient funds to progress past early milestones expected in 2H 2021 and 1H 2022. The earliest revenue estimates arise in 2024 with revenue estimated at $33.4M growing at a 5-year CAGR of 86% reaching $737M by 2027. Profitability is not expected anytime soon with the earliest estimates in 2026 with an EPS target of $1.56/share.

Risk discussion

Checkmate may be well-funded now, but this is no guarantee of therapeutic success. 2021 is an important year for Checkmate with three expected phase 2 trials which will increase cash burn and reduce current cash. This may induce further common stock dilutions in 2H 2021 or 1H 2022. Additionally, Checkmate's entire pipeline relies on one therapeutic, albeit for various indications, which increases therapeutic-specific risk as a failure in one, particularly on safety, may cause a reduced likelihood across the others. Investors should monitor interim phase 2 readouts as they arise for any early indication of safety issues.

Investment thesis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals may only have one therapeutic, but it certainly possesses all the right characteristics early on, albeit with some safety issues that should be monitored. Management is well-experienced to tailor the development strategy, as they already have with PD-1s, and to ensure ample financing is available, as is already the case for 1-2 years of funding. Revenues are non-existent currently, but with mid-stage trials ongoing this is expected. There is therapeutic risk present and investors should monitor the 2H 2021 preliminary HNSCC data. All in all, the author projects Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a "buy" at a 5-year price target of $39 (+427% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Sole Therapeutic: Vidutolimod

As introduced earlier, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals relies on Vidutolimod across all its major trials including four 2021 Phase 2 trials covering various Melanoma and HNSCC. Vidutolimod is a novel therapeutic consisting of (1) a capsid protein produced through fermentation and derived from a QBeta RNA bacteriophage and (2) a CpG-A DNA oligonucleotide manufactured by solid-phase synthesis. Following the combination of the two, they together form the virus-like particle.

Although Vidutolimod still functions as a TLR9 agonist, Checkmate believes it differentiated as a CpG-"A" oligodeoxynucleotide (versus the typical CpG-C) which is a short synthetic single-stranded DNA molecule that contains a CpG-A motif. The CpG-A motif is used to stimulate TLR9-presenting cells to initiate an innate immune response producing pro-inflammatory cytokines and inducing Th1 helper T-cells. CpG-As also produces higher levels of IFN-α and fewer inflammatory cytokines (e.g. IL-10s, TNFs, etc.) as compared to CpG-C. Once in the system, Vidutolimod's VLP-state binds to plasmacytoid dendritic cells through the FcgRIIA (CD32) receptor thus providing a positive signal and activating TLR9 enhancing T-cell activation. The VLP delivery model has evidenced, in animals, enhanced regression of distant tumors (non-injected), but for full-efficacy will still require PD-1 blockers to assist.

Early clinical results have revealed that in combination with pembrolizumab (PD-1 blocker), PD-1 refractory melanoma patients had an ORR of 23% (23/98 | RECIST v1.1) and 28% (27/98) when including the post-progression response. Median duration came in at a modest 19.9 months, but still, Checkmate feels there is compelling evidence to expand Vidutolimod in multiple other trials in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies and move it forward to a potential 2023 BLA application under accelerated approval for Vidutolimod+nivo for Refractory Melanoma (particularly with high-risk Stage III neoadjuvant melanoma patients). Treatment-related adverse events did arise but were manageable, and luckily there was no apparent exacerbation of anti-PD-1 toxicity.

Next Update: 2H 2021 - Preliminary HNSCC data

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the most recent April 2021 Investor Presentation or the 2020 10-K.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CMPI

Revenue/costs

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is in a reasonable financial position with strong analyst expectations. 2020 showcased no revenue, as is normal for early-stage biotechnology companies, alongside a substantial cash burn of -$38M, though not at present concerning. Expectations of cash burn in 2021 are nearly-double 2020's cash burn, as new phase trials are initiated for Vidutolimod and the ramp-up to the 2023 BLA application begins. Revenues are not expected until 2024 ($33.4M) gradually growing to $166.4M by 2025 and $461M by 2026 up to $1.34B by 2029. There is a reasonable amount of optimism built into these analyst expectations, but the upside exists. Profitability isn't expected until 2026 with an EPS target of $1.56/share.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CMPI

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has sufficient funding for 1-2 years highlighting a reasonable financial position of cash at $95M (FYE 2020) and liabilities a minimal $8M. Funding has primarily been derived from common stock issuances (+$68M in 2020) and is expected to continue. Dilutive issuances may be expected as early as FYE 2021 or 1H 2022.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CMPI

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has very strong triple-digit growth dynamics for its pipeline and associated indications but will be contingent on a 2023 Vidutolimod BLA submission. Analysts expect a base-case upside of 427% by 2026 and >2500% upside by 2028. These valuations incorporate an industry-standard biotech PE multiple of 20-25x. Investors should follow therapeutic development for affirmations, particularly the Vidutolimod + nivo Refractory Melanoma Phase 2 trial that is seeking the accelerated approval.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

2H 2021: Preliminary HNSCC data

2Q 2022: Mature Phase 2 EFS data in neoadjuvant melanoma

2Q 2022: Mature Phase 2 HNSCC data

2Q 2022: Phase 2 1L melanoma top-line data

1H 2023: Phase 2 anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma topline data

Conclusion

In closing, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals showcases great promise and analysts seem to expect as much with triple-digit upside and a promising therapeutic strategy. Vidutolimod is seeking accelerated approval for 2023 BLA submission and 2H 2021 Preliminary HNSCC data should provide a closer look to see if this remains likely. Biotech investing is not without its risk and with any early-to-mid-stage biotechnology company, investors should exercise caution and follow the clinical data closely.

In summary, the author projects Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a "buy" at a 5-year price target of $39 (+427% upside).