We had identified Farmland Partners Inc. 6% PFD SER B (NYSE:FPI.PB) as a low-risk play on farmland back in December 2020. Since then, the preferred shares have held steady and appreciated about 2%. They have also paid a regular dividend and performed about in line with what you would expect for preferred shares. The common shares though have been on a rampage and have appreciated substantially.

Data by YCharts

Last time we wrote,

Alongside that, the company is also purchasing common shares in the market. It seems highly improbable that FPI will dilute common shareholders at this price. So the most likely scenario is that Farmland keeps the preferred shares around unless FPI common shares really soar from here.

Source: The Best Way To Play It

We update our thesis on both classes of shares in light of the fact that FPI common shares have actually "soared".

Q4-2020

While most companies tend to have limited cyclicality in their operations, some do exhibit a strong variance from quarter to quarter. FPI is one of the best examples of the latter and the fourth quarter is where most of the free cash flow is generated. For Q4-2020, FPI generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 16 cents versus 28 cents from Q4-2019.

Source: Farmland Partners

For the full year AFFO barely came in on the positive side and netted out at 6 cents. This too was lower than what was generated in 2019. FPI was hurt by lower revenues via rents.

Source: Farmland Partners

Expenses however came in higher and FPI reported far lower operating income in Q4-2020. 2020 was an abnormal year and it is hard to use that as the benchmark for any valuation metric. Still, the fourth quarter was more normal than the second and third quarters and FPI's numbers reflect the poor crop prices through most of that. They also reflect some asset sales that FPI carried out during the year. These asset sales were deployed accretively into share repurchases.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company: completed three acquisitions, for total consideration of $1.4 million; completed seven dispositions, for total consideration of $20.5 million, total gain on sale of $3.2 million, representing an IRR of approximately 11%; accretively repurchased 1,034,167 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $6.59 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $6.8 million and 140,189 shares of Series B preferred stock at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $3.1 million.

Source: Farmland Partners

That however did not improve the AFFO per share sufficiently.

A Look At The AFFO & Valuation

With 6 cents of annual AFFO, it is hard to get too thrilled about the valuation. FPI shares are trading at over 200X AFFO. Even using 2019 numbers, one cannot really make a long case on AFFO multiples. This continues to be a case where the company is asset rich but cash flow light. Farm land is an incredibly expensive asset class and most quality farms sell anywhere between 3-4% cap rates. When you add in the general and administrative expenses, it becomes quite hard to leverage strong cash flow for the equity. This difficulty is not bypassed by using leverage either. In most cases, the interest costs would be close to cap rates and adding leverage would only increase risk without adding extra cash flow.

Investors should also recognize that even this AFFO is calculated by adding back depreciation.

Source: Farmland Partners

We bring this up because farmland itself is not depreciated but the equipment on farms is. That equipment does have a limited life and adding that back to calculate AFFO is debatable when one wants to reach true owner's cash flow. Another way perhaps, would be to deduct some of the cash flow that FPI spends on its farms.

Source: Farmland Partners

Our point here is that whichever way you slice it, FPI is not having much left for common shareholders and this is a function of an incredibly expensive asset class. Now things do look to improve in 2021. Corn and Soybeans have had exceptional rallies and FPI will benefit directly and indirectly from that. But don't expect fireworks on the AFFO.

Preferred Share Coverage

While the AFFO for common shares struggled to even cover a fraction of the tiny dividend, preferred shareholders were far better off.

Source: Farmland Partners

FPI had cash leftover after paying the preferred shares, although the coverage was far tighter than what you would normally find with preferred shares. This low coverage again stems from the expensive nature of farmland as an asset class as a whole. The shares do trade over the $25.00 mark, but is well deserved in this case. The preferred shares have an in-built appreciation model which tracks farmland values. Based on August 2020 farmland values, this works out to $25.80.

The total rate of return on shares of the Series B Participating Preferred Stock is subject to a cap such that the total rate of return, when considering the Initial Liquidation Preference, the FVA Adjustment and the Premium Amount plus accrued and unpaid dividends, will not exceed 9.0%. Based on the data released by the USDA in August 2020 in their land values 2020 summary, the FVA Amount as of 2020 was determined to be $0.80 per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

Source: Farmland Partners

Do keep in mind that the August 2020 prices likely understate the true value of farmland today. With crop prices up substantially, we would not at all be surprised to see a 4%-6% uplift in farm prices in August 2021.

Source: Farmland Partners

FPI's calculations for the preferred share appreciations are complex but will likely reflect at least some of this uplift in the coming year.

Conversion Of Preferred Shares Into Common Shares

Investors must bear in mind that FPI.PB may be redeemed for cash or converted into common shares, at FPI's option.

After September 30, 2021, but prior to September 30, 2024, the Company, at its option, may redeem all, but not less than all, of the then-outstanding shares of Series B Participating Preferred Stock at any time, for cash or for shares of common stock at a price equal to the Final Liquidation Preference plus an amount equal to the product of: 1) the Final Liquidation Preference, and 2) the average change in land values in states in which the Company owned farmland as of June 30, 2017 over the immediately preceding four years and multiplied by a constant percentage of 50% and prorated for the number of days between the most recent release of the publicly available land value report used to calculate the FVA Adjustment (if such amount is positive) (the “Premium Amount”).

On the latest conference call, FPI identified its NAV as near $14.00/share.

Turning to the net asset value. We believe that net asset value now is probably in the neighborhood of $14 a share. That's looking at land appreciation in the markets. We think it's appreciated strongly, looking at book value, looking at the various USDA data we track.

Source: Farmland Partners

FPI would ideally like to issue new common shares at or above NAV of $14.00 to prevent dilution for the common shareholders. In a pinch it might accept a lower common share price, but management would likely want it to be close to $14.00. The common shares are now awfully close ($13.50) to this price and what that means is that FPI is going to be far less reluctant to convert preferred shares into common than they were when common shares were trading under $10.00. At the current price the hit to the NAV per share for the common is rather tiny and investors might get an early redemption call.

Conclusion

FPI is an easy way to play farmland and get your inflation hedge on. The company though generates very little free cash flow. Management identified their long standing legal battles as a cash drain and we agree that they have played some role. But even outside that, FPI is never going to be an income play. FPI.PB continues to serve this function well though. Yes, the preferred shares have weak cash flow coverage compared to other preferred shares. But they are a sweet way to play the farmland space.

Considering that we see very little chance of loss of value for the common shareholders, thanks to a bulletproof asset class, we are obviously exceptionally confident in that for the preferred shares. With the preferred shares trading at $25.70, we think they can be an interesting play for someone wanting to get in on farmland. Yes, they could be redeemed soon, but investors will till get a good yield till then and possibly some more capital appreciation. We maintain a bullish bias on these preferred shares.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.