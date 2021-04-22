Photo by Beautifulblossom/iStock via Getty Images

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) seems highly undervalued as compared to its competitors. With the most recent merger and 82% sales growth, I believe that the valuation could be more significant. The company has a forward EBITDA multiple of 15x. Having said that, investors need to know that the industry is not cheap. Competitors trade with a median EBITDA multiple of 24x-34x. If the multiples fall, we may also see a decline in the valuation of Onto Innovation.

Business

Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures software tools for lithography systems and macro defect inspection. The company’s clients are semiconductor, advanced packaging device manufacturers, and LED manufacturers in addition to other high technology industries.

Source: Onto’s Website

Most of the company’s revenue is generated outside the United States. In 2020, only 15% of the total amount of sales were made in the U.S. The company sells the most in China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Source: 10-K

The company has not disclosed other customers. However, Onto Innovation notes that there are many clients that account for at least 5% of the company’s revenue:

Sales to end user customers that individually represent at least five percent of our revenue typically account for, in the aggregate, a considerable amount of our revenue. We operate in the highly concentrated, capital-intensive semiconductor device manufacturing industry. Source: 10-K

According to the annual report, three companies are responsible for more than 10% of the company’s revenue. It is very risky. If one of these companies decides to stop acquiring devices from Onto Innovation, the decline in sales could be significant. The three main customers are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and SK Hynix:

Source: 10-K

Fantastic Revenue Growth And Profitable Business Model

In 2019 and 2020, Onto Innovation Inc. delivered massive revenue growth. In 2020, sales growth was equal to more than 82%. Besides, gross profit was equal to 50%, which I believe is significant. In 2019, the company executed a merger, so I believe that the numbers may change quite a bit once the company executes its merger integration.

Notice also in the image below that in 2020, net income was equal to $31 million. We are talking about a net income margin of 5.5%. Hence, the company does not only report significant sales growth, but it is also profitable at the net income level:

Source: 10-K

Onto Innovation Inc. increased its share count quite a bit. In 2020, the share count was equal to 49.4 million, close to two times the share count reported one year before. Note that the acquisition was made with the company’s shares. Investors usually don’t like equity dilution, so I believe that most traders will be carefully studying the company’s shares outstanding:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet: Significant Amount Of Cash, And Marketable Securities

Onto’s balance sheet shows a significant amount of cash and marketable securities. As of December 26, 2020, the company reported more than $373 million in cash and marketable securities. Total assets worth $1.46 billion represent a significant amount of cash. Onto also reports goodwill of $306 million and $318 million in intangible assets. Intangible assets and goodwill were registered when the company signed the most recent acquisition. In my view, studying the company acquired makes sense:

Source: 10-K

The merger consideration was worth more than $880 million. I don’t like that the transaction was not made in cash. As mentioned earlier, shareholders don’t like stock dilution:

On October 25, 2019, the Company became Onto Innovation Inc. and accounted for the merger (“2019 Merger”) as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting. The aggregate purchase price of $890,131 consisted of 25,060 shares of common stock valued at $884,801 and the fair value of assumed Nanometrics equity awards of $5,330. Source: 10-K

According to the annual report, the company acquired net assets worth $605 million, including $374 million in intangible assets and goodwill of $284 million. Goodwill represented 31% of the total merger consideration. It is not a significant amount of goodwill. I don’t believe that investors will worry much about goodwill impairment risks:

Source: 10-K

Regarding the current amount of liabilities, I wouldn’t worry much. The company does not seem to have financial debt. In 2020, the total amount of liabilities was equal to $203 million, so the asset/liability ratio was equal to more than 7x:

Source: 10-K

Competitors

The company has provided a list of competitors in its annual report. I could identify four competitors trading in the public markets: KLA Corporation (KLAC), Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF), and Nova (NVMI).

In automated systems for the semiconductor industry, our principal competitors are KLA Corporation (“KLA”) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (“Nova”) for thin film and critical dimension OCD metrology. Our principal competitor for advanced packaging inspection is Camtek Ltd. (“Camtek”). While the advanced packaging lithography market is served by various competitors, our primary competitors are Veeco Instruments, Inc. (“Veeco Instruments”) and, to a lesser extent, Nikon Corporation (“Nikon”). Our primary competitor for integrated metrology systems for the semiconductor industry is Nova. The opto-electronics, discrete device and industrial and scientific markets are addressed primarily by our material characterization and 4D systems, served by numerous competitors, of which no single competitor or group of competitors has established a majority position.

Listed competitors trade at a range of 5x-47x EBITDA, with a median EBITDA of 24x-34x. Most of them trade at 7x-8x sales:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

If we assume an enterprise value of $3 billion and forward EBITDA of $200 million, the company trades at 15x EBITDA. In my opinion, the company appears undervalued as compared to its peers. Peers have a median EBITDA multiple of 24x-34x. In my view, if the industry continues to grow, I would expect upside potential for Onto Innovation Inc. Having said that, I need to mention that at this point in time, the sector is a bit expensive. Most companies are trading at higher multiples than that in the period from 2010 to 2020. Onto Innovation Inc. appears cheaper than its competitors. However, if the industry starts to fall, Onto’s total valuation would decline too.

Merger Risks And Other Risks

Onto Innovation Inc. executed a business merger, so I believe that the largest risks arise from the merger integration. In my view, if the company cannot obtain synergies, shareholders may suffer from merger impairments. As a result, I would expect a decline in the share price:

If we are not able to successfully achieve these objectives, the anticipated benefits of the 2019 Merger may not be realized fully, or at all, or may take longer to realize than expected. An inability to realize the full extent of the anticipated benefits of the 2019 Merger, as well as any delays encountered in any remaining activities which are part of the integration process, could have an adverse effect upon our revenues, level of expenses and operating results, which may adversely affect the value of our common stock. Source: 10-K

Onto Innovation Inc. operates in a cyclical industry. In the annual report, the company notes that the management may not be able to foresee declines in revenue. In the worst case scenario, sales could fall, and the company may not be able to report positive EPS. The following lines offer additional information in this regard:

This cyclical nature of the industry in which we operate affects our ability to accurately predict future revenue and, thus, future expense levels. When cyclical fluctuations result in lower than expected revenue levels, operating results may be adversely affected, and cost reduction measures may be necessary in order for us to remain competitive and financially sound. During a down cycle, we must be in a position to adjust our cost and expense structure to prevailing market conditions and to continue to motivate and retain our key employees. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

Onto Innovation Inc. appears undervalued as compared to its peers. The median EBITDA multiple of the peer group is 24x-34x, and Onto Innovation trades close to 15x. In my opinion, if Onto continues to deliver sales growth, and the merger integration is properly done, we could see an increase in the company’s valuation. With that, right now, I believe that the industry is not cheap. In my view, if the sector’s trading multiples commence to decline, we will most likely see a decline in the valuation of Onto Innovation.