Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:CFG) will likely almost double in 2021 relative to 2020 mostly because of a substantial decline in the provision expense. The improvement in the economy will likely decrease the provision expense this year. Further, CFG has already built up a large level of allowances that can easily cover loan impairments this year. Moreover, subdued loan growth will likely support the bottom line.

On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.84 per share in the last nine months of 2021, leading to full-year earnings of $4.22 per share, up 90% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Citizens Financial Group.

Ample Reserves, Economic Improvement to Reduce the Provision Expense

Citizens Financial reversed some of its provisions for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021 due to greater clarity in the macroeconomic outlook and credit improvement, as mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation. The management mentioned that there is potential for further releases as economic forecasts have continued to improve and the uncertainty has diminished, thereby reducing the need for overlays.

The allowance level for loan losses currently appears to be at a sufficient level. Allowances made up 1.94% of total loans, or 2.03% of total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as mentioned in the presentation. In comparison, the management expects net charge-offs to be in the range of 0.35% to 0.45% of average loans for full-year 2021. As a result, the reserve level appears high enough to easily cover loan impairments in the year ahead.

Nevertheless, I'm not expecting further big reversals of provisioning in the year ahead because the credit risk is still above normal. As mentioned in the presentation, the COVID-19 related areas of concern, including hospitality and food services, made up 2.3% of total loans at the end of March. Overall, I'm expecting Citizens Financial to report a provision expense of only $10 million in 2021, down from $1,616 million in 2020.

Economic Recovery to Drive Loan Growth

Citizen Financial Group's loan portfolio has been on the decline since the second quarter of 2020. I'm expecting the trend to reverse in the remaining nine months of 2021 due to the vaccine-driven economic recovery in the country. Due to the economic reopening, commercial line utilization will likely pick up from the current historically low level. Further, the management expects auto and mortgage loan demand to improve due to the economic recovery, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of round 1 PPP loans funded last year will likely constrain loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects 85% of the round one loans to get forgiven before year-end. According to details given in the conference call, round one PPP loans totaled $3.3 billion at the end of March 2021, representing 2.7% of total loans.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2.5% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield in the year ahead. On the other hand, the management plans to reduce the average deposit cost through active deposit management. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is targeting to reduce the deposit cost to low teens by the end of the year from the current 20 basis points.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2021 to be 21 basis points below the average margin for 2020. Based on the outlook for loans and net interest margin, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 2.0% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $4.22 per Share

Earnings of Citizens Financial will likely almost double this year relative to last year mostly because of a plunge in the provision expense. Further, subdued loan growth will likely help support the bottom line. On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Citizens Financial to report earnings of $2.84 per share in the remaining three quarters of 2021, which will take full-year earnings to $4.22 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

Citizens Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.39 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 37% for 2021, which is above the average payout ratio of 27% for 2016 to 2019. As a result, despite the positive earnings outlook, I'm not expecting an increase in the dividend.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Citizens Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.19 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $34.6 gives a target price of $41.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.6% downside from the April 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.4x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.22 gives a target price of $48.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.1% upside from the April 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $44.6, which implies a 1.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of only 4.8%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CFG.

Citizens Financial Group's earnings are likely to surge this year due to an anticipated plunge in the provision expense. However, the positive earnings outlook appears to be already priced in as the stock is currently trading quite close to the December 2021 target price.