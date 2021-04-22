Photo by Akintevs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sealed Air’s (NYSE:SEE) share price has more than doubled since it dipped below $20 during the first few days of the worldwide COVID pandemic. Although its market capitalization has jumped from less than $3B to about $7.5B right now, it looks like there’s more room to run as the company posted excellent results in 2020 and an upbeat outlook for 2021 indicates 2020 wasn’t just a coincidence.

The 2020 cash flows came in higher than in 2019, and that bodes well for 2021

2020 was a strange year and as the demand for packaging materials increased, Sealed Air was able to register a windfall as the demand for its products increased. The higher volumes of ecommerce sales increased the demand for the well-known bubble wrap packaging while the company also benefited from an increased demand from the food sector where its protective packaging offerings were also in high demand.

Source: company presentation

This helped Sealed Air to report a 2.5% revenue increase, which came in at $4.9B. The gross profit increased by about 3% thanks to a smaller increase in the COGS. As the SG&A expenses decreased by about 15% compared to 2019 and as the total amount of restructuring charges decreased substantially as well, the operating profit increased by approximately 36% to $788M. A big chunk of those lower SG&A expenses are sustaining: the 2019 SG&A expenses were boosted by a settlement agreement while in 2020 the travel and entertainment expenses decreased by about $19M.

Source: annual report 2020

The combination of a higher revenue and lower expenses worked really well for Sealed Air as its net income from continuing operations came in at $484M, or $3.12/share.

In hindsight this clearly means the COVID-related collapse was exaggerated but that’s water under the bridge now. We need to look at Sealed Air from the current perspective and the FY 2021 guidance will help us with that. But first, we need to have a closer look at the cash flow statement as well, to check the conversion ratio of the net income into actual free cash flow.

Sealed Air reported an operating cash flow of $737M but this includes a $72M investment in the working capital position and a $82M deferred tax benefit and excludes a $12M lease expense. Taking both elements into account, the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2020 was actually $715M, a substantial increase from the $530M generated in 2019.

Source: annual report 2020

As you can see on the image above, the full-year capex last year was just over $181M. This results in a free cash flow result of $534M which is approximately 6% higher than the net income.

But there’s more. According to the company’s corporate presentation, the $181M in capex consisted of three important elements:

Source: company presentation

So if we would include the productivity investments in the sustaining capex, only about $110M of the $181M capex would actually be sustaining capex as Sealed Air continued to invest in growth initiatives. This means that while the reported net free cash flow on an adjusted basis is approximately $534M, the sustaining free cash flow actually exceeds $600M.

The projections for 2021 are very encouraging

Sealed Air has also provided an excellent guidance for FY 2021:

Source: company presentation

The adjusted EBITDA will increase by an additional 5-7% to $1.1-1.13B which confirms the excellent financial results in 2020 weren’t a one-off element. The EPS is expected to come in at $3.25-3.40/share and using an EPS of $3.30/share and a current share count of 155M shares, the net income is expected to come in at around $511M.

This includes $235M in depreciation and amortization expenses while the FY 2021 capex guidance is just about $210M with an additional $40M in restricted payments. Adding the $20M difference between the depreciation and amortization expenses on the one hand and the $210M in capex guidance on the other hand back to the expected net income, the free cash flow guidance comes in at $530M which is almost exactly the midpoint of the $500-550M in free cash flow. Keep in mind that free cash flow still includes the growth capex so if we would use a ratio of 65% sustaining capex and 35% growth capex, the sustaining free cash flow result will very likely exceed the $600M again.

Given the very robust guidance for 2021, I don't see many threats to the investment thesis at this point. The visibility beyond 2021 is perhaps a little bit trickier but considering the average analyst estimates are calling for a 4-5% EBITDA growth in both 2022 and 2023, I think we shouldn't exaggerate the impact of a lower visibility for 2022 and beyond.

Investment thesis

Considering there are just about 155M shares outstanding, the adjusted sustaining free cash flow result of $600M represents a free cash flow per share of $3.87. This makes the current share price of just over $48 still very reasonable, especially given the company’s robust guidance for 2021 as the adjusted and sustaining free cash flow will likely remain above that $600M level.

With a current enterprise value of approximately $10.7B, the current EV/EBITDA ratio is just over 9 which appears to be relatively fair and slightly below the EV/EBITDA ratios in the past few years when the stock was trading at 9-10X EBITDA. Sealed Air is now trending towards the lower end of that channel and that's likely caused by the market which will want to see confirmation of the strong EBITDA guidance.

And as the free cash flow will come pouring in with several hundreds of millions of dollars in dispensable incoming cash flow after paying the dividend and covering growth capex, the net debt will decrease fast, and so will the enterprise value.

I currently don’t have a position in Sealed Air, but I will be looking for an entry point in the near future. I’m in no rush.