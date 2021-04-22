Photo by 100pk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I view Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:AHODF) (OTCQX:ADRNY) as a solid company with good prospects, selling at an attractive valuation. Invest now and you can expect 18% of annual returns in the next 3 years on dividends and if the company valuation returns to a more fair valuation. In addition, your dividend will grow to 4.6% YoC.

Ahold Delhaize is a buy.

What does the company do?

Ahold Delhaize is an international retail food store and e-commerce company. The main markets are the US, Europe and Indonesia. They have 18 well-known local brands, including Giant, Food Lion, Peapod, Albert Heijn, Delhaize and bol.com.

Source: Ahold Delhaize 2020 annual report

With 414k employees, they operate 7,137 stores in Europe and the US. They are servicing 54M customers every week, generating EUR 74.7B of revenue in 2020. Around 10% of that is through online sales, a segment that has been rapidly growing over the last years.

Their strategy is around the following main growth drivers:

Drive omnichannel growth - specifically driving growth through online sales). Examples are bol.com (online platform similar to Amazon) and the 2020 acquisition of FreshDirect (leading online grocer in the U.S., delivering directly to customers across the New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas).

Elevate healthy and sustainable - high margins and addressing changing customer preferences.

Cultivate best talent - despite online sales growth, a lot of their business is around people and they can (and should) make a difference in productivity and customer satisfaction.

Strengthen Operational Excellence - drive productivity growth and cost savings through digitization and implementation of customer self-service solutions.

Competitors are for example in the US: Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR). In Europe, main competitors are for example Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) (OTCPK:CRRFY), Casino (OTCPK:CGUIF) (OTCPK:CGUSY).

As you can see, the company offers a very interesting mix of US and European business, consisting of a traditional defensive business model with online growth. Being a dividend growth investor, this is something that certainly appeals to me.

How the company performed in 2020

Ahold Delhaize performed very well in 2020, despite (or helped by) the COVID-19 situation. The underlying operating margin ended at 4.81 versus a target of 4.21 (in line with 2019). Diluted EPS growth was planned for mid-single-digit growth, but ended up at 33.31%! Net cash Capex was slightly higher at EUR 2.6B (the plan was EUR 2.5B), but free cash flow jumped to EUR 2.2B (the plan was EUR1.5B).

What was most interesting is that online sales increased by 67.4% at constant exchange rates. US online sales even increased by 100%. This was obviously related to COVID-19, which made customers shift to online shopping instead of going to physical stores. Although this was due to strong COVID-19 headwinds, the company expects this increase of online sales to be permanent, although growth will slow down again after COVID-19.

The dividend was increased by 18% to EUR 0.90 and they executed share buybacks of EUR 1B. Taking these together, Ahold Delhaize returned approx. EUR 2B to its shareholders in 2020. Since 2017 they even returned EUR 8.6B to shareholders. Considering a market cap of EUR 25B, this is almost 25% of the total market cap in 4 years!

What can we expect for 2021 and beyond?

For 2021, Ahold Delhaize expects mid-to-high single-digit diluted EPS growth. CapEx should be around EUR 2.2B (2020: EUR 2.6B) and Free Cash Flow of EUR 1.6B (2020: 2.5B).

This means Ahold Delhaize doesn't expect to match the strong growth of 2020, which was an exceptional year. Assuming however that COVId-19 will likely be dominating public life at least during the first half of 2021, I think the growth guidance is still very conservative.

The dividend payout ratio should be around 40 - 50%. Considering in 2020 the payout ratio was 40% and EPS growth of 7% (midpoint of EPS growth range). This shows room for the dividend to easily be increased by another 7 to 10% in 2021.

They also recently announced a restructuring (apologies the article is only available in Dutch) at Albert Heijn, affecting 7.500 management positions. They are changing their organizational model to better fit with the rapid shift to online sales and re-allocating staff to more customer-facing positions. This is in my perspective a sign of strength and showing they are not becoming complacent due to their success in 2020.

Not just the 2021 results are strong and encouraging, I also have several additional reasons why I am convinced Ahold Delhaize will remain a winning company for years to come.

Why I am confident Ahold Delhaize will remain a winning company for years to come

Being a customer of and investor in Ahold Delhaize for years, I know the company very well and have seen them also develop over the years. From my perspective, Ahold Delhaize has several strengths that will help them to remain a winning company for years to come. I am aware that this is only linked to my experiences and observations in the Netherlands. The Netherlands, however, represents a substantial part of revenue (EUR 14.8B or 22.4% in 20219, no split on country level provided in 2020), so it is an important market for the overall company.

Front-runner in grocery delivery services

Ahold Delhaize was the first company in the Netherlands to start with a grocery delivery service (Albert) in 1999. This means that have already 20+ years of experience in building their delivery service capabilities. They were one of the supermarkets that we're able to relatively well cope with the sudden spike in demand when COVID-19 hit us. We saw that many other grocery chains were unprepared for this, either having hardly any delivery services or showing ridiculous waiting lines when first lock-downs occurred. Albert is now also successfully offering delivery subscriptions, where customers pay a fixed fee for weekly deliveries during a full year. Think about how this is cultivating customer loyalty.

Excellent Customer insights

They have been collecting customer behaviour insights for decades. This helps them a lot to predict customer behaviour, optimize product demand, availability and pricing. They are now also moving forward with that by offering loyal customers weekly completely personalized offerings. They are also able to track you (through your personal bonus card) as a customer regardless of the channel you are currently using. The unique code of the card is used for online shopping, self-scanning or check-out at a traditional cashier. When I compare that with competitors, none of them has the same 360 customer view and can track their customers so well.

Digitalization / self-service

Albert Heijn was the first company in the Netherlands to offer self-scanning services and self-service check-out on a large scale. When I look at any other grocery chain in the Netherlands or Belgium, they have a big head-start. They also have a well-developed app where you can do your online shopping, but also use it for self-scanning in a store.

Excellent customer service

Being a regular customer of Albert and Albert Heijn myself, you clearly see and feel that they are strongly customer-focused. Whenever something is wrong with one of the products they delivered to us, we get a refund without much effort and any discussion. Whenever you are also in one of their stores, personnel is always friendly and helpful. This shows that they are recruited and trained for excellent customer service and it is ingrained into their company culture / DNA.

Cross-selling

In recent years they have been able to include the products of their other brands Gall & Gall (liquor stores) and Etos (drug stores) into the product offerings of Albert. This gives them great opportunities for cross-selling, considering their growing Albert customer base. Especially when COVID-19 resulted in a spike in demand for grocery delivery, they could also fulfil a lot of customer's non-food product demand through Albert.

Valuation

To assess the current valuation of Ahold Delhaize, I use a Discounted Cash Flow Model. it is based on Owner Earnings (cash flow from continuing operations minus Capex) and a discount rate of 10%. To include an additional margin of safety I used the total Capex only excluding acquisitions, so EUR 4.4B for 2020 (3.5B for 2019) instead of the net cash Capex of EUR 2.6B that they reported. Taking 2019 - 2021 (company guidance), I arrive at average Owner Earnings of 2.65B per year.

Please see below the share price that would correspond with different levels of growth:

Owner Earnings Growth rate Fair value share price (in EUR) Current share price (EUR) Margin of Safety 0% 22.6 22.75 0% 2.5% 30.3 22.75 24% 5% 45 22.75 49% 7.5% 89.7 22.75 74%

Source: author created table

As you can see, the company is currently valued for basically zero growth. As concluded earlier in this article, an earnings growth rate of 7.5% seems to be quite realistic (company guidance, also in line with pre-COVID-19 growth).

Source: Ahold Delhaize 2020 annual report

From 2016 to 2019 they managed to increase earnings per share from 1.20 to 1.71 or +42.5%. This translates into 9% annual EPS growth.

To include an additional margin of safety in the calculations, I assume a long term earnings growth rate of 5%. This would mean a fair share price of EUR 45 or a 49% margin of safety compared to today's share price.

This looks like a very substantial undervaluation, but it includes a comfortable margin of safety and I think it is realistic to assume. If the company would shift all the expenses on share buybacks (EUR 1B per year) to increase the dividend, the dividend yield would be almost 8% at a payout ratio of only 40%.

Investment thesis

As an investor, I like to quantify the expected returns of investing in a certain company. Expected returns for the next 3 years consist of:

Dividend % at the moment of investment

Annual share price changes if the share price would revert to fair value in the next 3 years.

Annual dividend growth rate (or EPS growth in absence of dividends, dividend growth normally follows EPS growth in the longer term)

This is of course a mathematical and quite theoretical exercise, but it helps to quantify your expected returns. It also especially helps to compare different potential investments.

For Ahold Delhaize this would mean:

Dividend % at the moment of purchase: 4.0%

Annual share price changes if the company would revert to fair value based on 5% longer-term growth within 3 years: 14% (current share price: EUR 22.75, fair value EUR 45).

Annual dividend growth rate: 5% (in line with assumed long term EPS growth)

Expected total returns are 4%+14% = 18% for the next 3 years, plus your dividend will grow to 4.6% YoC.

For a defensive business with reliable dividend (growth), these are very attractive potential returns. I rate Ahold Delhaize as a BUY at the current share price.

Risks

A strong growth driver for Ahold Delhaize is its bol.com business. When Amazon arrived finally in the Netherlands in early 2020, the Ahold share price got a serious beating. After the first doom and gloom were overcome, the share price recovered, also when investors realized that Amazon only offers non-food products and would not overtake the entire online market within a few months. Looking at the growth bol.com is still able to have since Amazon arrived in the market, it is unlikely Amazon will completely overtake the online non-food market easily. Nevertheless, with the arrival of Amazon the company has a very serious new competitor.

Another risk I see, also linked to the arrival of Amazon is the pricing at bol.com. They have opened up their platform to 3rd party sellers, just like Amazon also does. As a regular customer I however often see relatively high prices that are being asked. Often when I check on the internet for alternative offerings outside of bol.com, I can find cheaper alternatives. As long as customers are loyal and not very price-sensitive, this could be sustainable. When however Amazon might get more vocal about their superior pricing and consumers are also getting more cost-conscious, this could put pricing pressure on bol.com and their margins.

COVID-19 and the related lock-downs resulted in a strong shift towards in-home cooking and healthier (higher margin) products. When we leave COVID-19 behind us, it might be people return to old habits and this could result in a reduction of customer demand for in-home cooking products and healthier products. This could slow down sales growth at Ahold Delhaize. Considering however that especially the shift towards healthier products is a more secular trend, I am not very concerned about this posing a serious threat.

Conclusion

Ahold Delhaize is a solid company with good prospects and selling at an attractive valuation. I see Ahold Delhaize as a BUY and consider adding to my existing position. I also recommend other investors to consider initiating or expanding a position in Ahold Delhaize.

Especially for US dividend (growth) investors, it would provide a relatively safe way to add US/European exposure to your portfolio. Especially when considering the reliable 4% yield, dividend growth expectations and current undervaluation.

Hope you enjoyed reading this article. Looking forward to your comments and questions!