Photo by Rangsarit Chaiyakun/iStock via Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) recently emerged from bankruptcy. Previously the company had been overwhelmed by expensive midstream contracts and excessive debt. Management had tried for years to sort out the problems and come to a solution that did not include bankruptcy. But the OPEC price war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction eliminated a lot of alternatives. Now the company has a far lower debt structure with no preferred stock while retaining many excellent leases. Still investors should treat this as a speculative stock and not "back up the truck".

Note that the coming first quarter report is likely to have a lot of "clean-up" amounts that are very likely to hide any management progress. There also may be some catching-up to do now that the bankruptcy is over. So there may be considerable trust in management presentations needed until the financial statements clean up.

Debt Levels

Management was able to reduce debt levels while retaining a favorable debt due structure.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Announcement February 2021.

The reduction in debt will decrease the interest costs that were a considerable competitive handicap in the past. Similarly, the lack of preferred obligations likewise decreases the payments necessary for the ongoing business.

The company obtained a reserve based bank line upon emergence from bankruptcy. So the company is in far better financial position to handle the volatility of the industry than it was in the past.

For potential investors, the enterprise value to cash flow will decrease considerably. However, the market does consider bankruptcy a "black mark" and therefore will likely assign the company a "bankruptcy discount" to competitors until management establishes a track record that is considerably better than the before bankruptcy track record.

Cost Structure

Management has projected these savings into a new cost structure.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

Notice that the interest expense is a fraction of the previous costs. The preferred dividends were not listed as a cost even though for common shareholders they certainly were a claim ahead of the common. That additional obligation is also gone.

The other large savings had to do with the midstream obligations. GP&T shown above has a very meaningful reduction in costs to below $5 BOE.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

South Texas is Eagle Ford country for this company. Therefore, the most meaningful reductions were the reduction in liquids GP&T because this basin produces more liquids than natural gas. Still the overall costs are relatively expensive. So the company will likely continue to look for ways to reduce costs in the future.

This is also the basin that produces the largest share of oil for the company.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

The Powder River Basin has in the past been constrained by a lack of natural gas processing capacity. Therefore, the costs shown above are not unexpected. The latest downturn has probably relieved the natural gas constraints. But they could rapidly return in this growing basin in the future.

At the costs shown above, it would be very hard to make any money at all consistently on natural gas. Fortunately, the oil production is sufficiently significant to probably "guarantee" decent profitability for the wells drilled in this area.

What is clear is that the remaining legacy of costly midstream contracts has been significantly reduced through the bankruptcy process but clearly not eliminated. As a result, this management may want to consider expanding its midstream presence into natural gas processing in the future.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

The conclusion would have to be that management has definitely made cost progress through the bankruptcy process. That progress was primarily due to reduced interest costs and lower midstream costs.

Now management will have to work on the operating costs that there really was little to no money for due to the high debt load. Management had made progress on well costs and other items prior to bankruptcy. But generally during bankruptcy, only essential costs are allowed. Therefore, there should be a "catch-up" period when deferred costs will be taken care of.

The slide above can be misleading because companies like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have different levels of liquids production than Chesapeake Energy. Similarly, even a dry gas producer like Cabot (COG) has lower costs due to the reliance on natural gas. Chesapeake Energy will have higher costs due to the ability to optimize the sales mix by processing liquids or leaving them in the natural gas stream. An "apples to apples" comparison is very hard when it comes to costs.

The Future

This company is now in a far better position to compete.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

That free cash flow should be available to help optimize operations and continue to reduce costs along with the rest of the industry. This company has some of the best leases in the industry according to management. Therefore, costs should significantly decrease in the future.

Source: Chesapeake Energy 2020 10-K.

The reason for the bankruptcy filing is shown by the decline in cash flow. Whenever there is a lot of debt, then cash flow needs to rapidly grow to properly service that debt. The lending market is very unforgiving of a lack of progress even when there is an OPEC pricing war and a coronavirus demand destruction situation. Management realized this and began the reorganization process.

Cash flow available for regular business expands by the decline in interest expense and, for common shareholders, the lack of preferred obligations. Therefore, management guidance of approximately $2 billion EBITDA looks conservative. However, necessary maintenance and bankruptcy related items after bankruptcy may cause a decline in EBITDA during the current fiscal year.

Still it does appear that cash flow will make a considerable leap due to the reduction in interest payments and lower midstream payments. Once the "one-time" items clear, then cash flow may take another jump as things return to normal.

Chesapeake Energy February 9, 2021 Slide Presentation

The guided debt ratio shown above is far better than anything this company has had in recent memory. Management had just gotten the ratio down to what is shown there for 2019 when the latest set of challenges hit. Now finally this company can compete with much of the industry without the debt and sky-high midstream costs as a handicap. It will be very interesting to see what this management can do in the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 21, 2021

The market value of the stock is in the $4 billion to roughly $6 billion range. (Note: it is hard to tell right now how much stock will be eventually issued as there are still things getting worked out.) That gives this company an enterprise value of roughly $8 billion at the high end. So an investor is paying roughly three to four times the approximately $2 to $3 billion EBITDA target guidance for this company. Keep in mind that a lot of one-time items can cause the EBITDA to gyrate for non-operating reasons. Continuing operations separated from the one- time bankruptcy items will be the key EBITDA to calculate.

Normally that pricing range would be a good deal even considering there will be warrants outstanding. However, bankrupt companies usually need to demonstrate that the management will not bankrupt the company a second time. Therefore, this issue needs to be considered speculative along with a pricing discount that could last for about 5 years. Still if the investor believes in this management, this price could be a decent deal. It is just very hard to state the trajectory of the common price in a situation like this for the next couple of years.