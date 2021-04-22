Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The Big Sleep

In enterprise software, if you want to make big fast, find a high growth horizontal player, a company that has something important to sell to all companies everywhere. Ideally, find one with cost-reducing product sold on subscription which turns out to form an inextricable part of the enterprise IT stack. Examples abound, from more mature names like Adobe (ADBE), DocuSign (DOCU) and Salesforce (CRM) to younger names like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and UiPath (PATH). Horizontal players have a global, large addressable market and if they get their product, pricing and execution right, can keep growing very fast for a very long time. This on the way up can be wonderful. The problem with horizontal offerings is that they target such huge markets that annoying startups tend to come along saying, oh, if we could just win 1% market share we would have $300m revenues in about two years, sign here please, dearest salivating venture capital investor. And then they use open source and other sneaky tricks to undercut your offering and nibble away at the edges, selling into departments under the radar of the CFO, being paid for on staff credit cards instead of corporate procurement ... dangit, all the things you used to do to beat out the Grandpa Tech incumbent when you were young. So, horizontal comes under competitive pressure fairly quickly and to stay independent and growing it has to work out a strategy, like Salesforce becoming a major acquirer en route to being the suite provider of choice. You have to spend money to do this. Horizontal when it works is very high growth (>50% p.a.) and modest margins (let's say 10-15% EBITDA at that rate of growth). And when it doesn't work, because of those pesky kids at the now-VC-backed startup eating your lunch, it can slow dramatically, whereupon you have to spend more money not less defending your position. If you're not careful that means lower growth and lower margins, urgh.

The alternative approach is to go vertical - in other words to specialize in one or two discrete end markets. Vertical players tend to grow more slowly than horizontal, and have an ultimately smaller end market. The clouderati often pooh-pooh them for this reason. But the flip side of a smaller market is less competition, and if a vertical player can get to the point where it is the default solution for end industry participants, it can flex its temporary monopoly chops somewhat in order to deliver a remarkable blend of revenue growth (let's say 20-30% pa) and EBITDA margins (let's say 40%+). This is why we get so excited about banking software company nCino (NCNO) for instance.

Horizontal names aren't so relaxing to own. You have to be constantly looking over their shoulder at the hotter, younger stocks coming up from behind. But vertical names? Pass the cocoa. Find a nice temporary monopoly, wait for a selloff of some kind, write check, collect share certificates, pop them in a drawer, have snooze. Wake up 3-5 years later, collect a lot more money than you spent, all good.

Take Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). This business is the default application provider to the life sciences industry. The end market is complicated and smaller than some, and so it has attracted not so many enfants terribles seeking to ruin Veeva's day. In addition, VEEV was born in the cloud, borne of Salesforce in fact, so despite it being what passes for an older business these days, has not had to go through what has become known euphemistically as "a transition to the cloud". Which, translated from doublespeak means, a journey through negative earnings, revenue growth decline, maybe negative growth, certainly negative cashflow, a couple CTOs probably, maybe an activist shareholder bear hug, and a bunch of other nightmare scenarios that very probably are not preferable to simply selling the company to Larry before the on-premises game was up. Think we overstate the difficulties therein? We beg to differ. Just ask Splunk (SPLK).

Here's what happens when you go vertical in a difficult end industry without much competition and you got your product and revenue model right in your early days.

Source: YCharts.com

Nice, right?

Now, assuming for the moment that the market doesn't commit terminal acts of self-harm, and that the cloud platform remains the default technology choice for a while (one day it will be tossed to the wolves like so much z-Series meat), here's why we think VEEV can keep growing and with it, why we think the stock can keep moving up.

The answer lies in the simple concept of the cloud software flywheel. You can draw it many ways, talk about in many others, but here's how we visualize it. Sell stuff - add revenue contract to remaining performance obligation. Deliver stuff - recognize revenue in line with your deliverables (which in subscription businesses means over the life of the subscription). Rinse and repeat. Simple. Oh, also, spend less money than comes in the door, collect cash fast, pay suppliers slow. There - everything we've learned in decades of software investing. Sell more, spend less, collect cash fast, pay folks slow. What else do you need to know?

What you want to see in this kind of business is strong growth in that remaining performance obligation (RPO). You won't find RPO in the earnings release. You have to wait for the 10-Q and even then it's on page thirty hundred and four in a tiny paragraph. But it is a wonderful thing, a little bit of a time machine helping you to look just a little bit forward. RPO growing faster than recognized revenue? Probably revenue growth is going to accelerate over the next year or two. Slower? The converse.

Here's the story in a picture for VEEV.

Sources: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

As you can see, true to its DNA, VEEV runs to what might be thought of as the Redwood Shores Sales Cycle. Which is to say, make like an Oracle sales executive of yore, and push push push in Q4 to hit your number. Then as exhaustion sets in, take increasing amounts of breathers in Q1, Q2 and Q3. Q1 will be pretty good because all the stuff you couldn't quite get over the line in Q4 will fall into Q1. (Man, it was good before the SEC started looking at this dang revenue recognition garbage. Presidents' Club on Maui? Yessir!). Then you can play a little golf - sorry, we mean, er, do long range sales and marketing work - in Q2 and Q3. Rested, you road-warrior it up once more in Q4. Got to get those United miles clocked up to keep your status. So, as a byproduct of your deep-rooted psychological need to always sit at the pointy end of the plane, your Q4 spins up the RPO flywheel and you see the upward impact on TTM recognized revenue as a result.

Here's the numbers for VEEV.

Sources: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If you're still awake, take a look at the recognized revenue trend - use the TTM line as that is slower to react and tells you more about the flywheel. TTM growth at the 31 Jan 2021 quarter was +33% - down a touch from the prior quarter, but trending up overall. Now look at that remaining performance obligation. The number is meaningful vs. recognized revenue, because total RPO is around 88% of TTM recognized. So the future revenue book is big enough to move the revenue line. And the book is growing at 43% as of that 31 January quarter. 36% in the prior quarter. Faster than TTM recognized growth. So whilst we cannot draw a straight line that says, oh well then revenue growth will definitely move up from x to y; we can say that in all likelihood, revenue growth is going to accelerate. And that can mean good things for the stock.

Now let's look at another benefit of the vertical model. Margins. Low levels of competition and high barriers to entry ... think back to Economics 101 ... that means ... what was it again? ... oh yes, pricing power. Meaning fat margins. Now, gross margin is low for a software company - VEEV is still paying Cloud Daddy Salesforce for the underlying compute platform, a certainty only slightly less likely than death and taxes - but EBITDA and unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margins? 40% and 35% respectively on a TTM basis. Lovely.

So in short ... 33% TTM revenue growth, growth likely to move up, and churning out 40% EBITDA margins at that rate of growth, oh and the EBITDA is real, as we know from the cashflow margins. What's not to like?

Well, this business model isn't a secret kept by tech folks anymore, so you do have to pay big to own a piece of this particular flywheel. Valuation as of the most recent close:

That's about in line with the cloud cohort vs. its revenue growth; but you have the saving grace of those fat margins to keep you safe through the bad times, should the market swoon. Nobody will care about cashflow on a deep red day, the stock will sell off anyway, but if you take a long term investor perspective on this one and say, quality will out, we think that means you can sleep easy indeed.

For this and other reasons we think VEEV is a Buy. Every now and then the stock does swoon, offering a great buying opportunity in our view. We said so in 2017 and again in 2020 and nothing has swayed our view since then. (That 2020 note is Neutral rated; when the bottom came in a week or so later, we called Buy for subscribers in our Marketplace service). On the assumption that your ability to pick the absolute moment is superior to ours, we leave it to you as to what is precisely the best time to pick up the stock. But if you prefer to just buy stocks and go do some, er, long range sales and marketing work at the nineteenth hole, and let Mr Market take care of your investments, there's plenty worse times than right now to buy VEEV and go talk to those potential future clients of yours. That you've known for 20 years. And still haven't bought anything from you.

Here's why we think the timing can work out OK. Because as everyone knows, charts don't lie. Right? Here's our favorite kind of kindergarten chart.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Here we ignore the final selloff of the March 2020 lows and the excesses of the late 2020 and early 2021 highs. Such points were extremes - the former is obvious and the latter, if you care to look, saw the Nasdaq way over its skis, the QQQ way above its trading channel. We can bore you on that another day. The point is we see those two peaks as excess exuberance just as March 2020 was excess misery. So we ignore them for our trading channel and instead respect other touch points along the way. If we're right, and if we're right in assuming that the market is likely to move up through 2021, then we think VEEV can move up to maybe $300-320 over the coming weeks and months - that's where it will next encounter resistance from that upper parallel if the chart is a reasonable take on reality. So that's maybe 10-15% near term and, as you can see, history says that the stock has just kept on moving up longer term. Since we do not believe that the sky is going to fall on our heads any time soon, we do believe that the trend can continue and, from that chart above, we think you have some support in the $250-260 zone (the middle dotted parallel) which can also act as a sleep aid.

So in short, between the lovely-jubbly fundamentals and the hard-science stock chart, we conclude: Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 April 2021