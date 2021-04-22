Greenlane And KushCo's Very Exciting Opportunity - Interview With CEO Aaron LoCascio (Video)

Summary

  • Greenlane and KushCo announced their merger last month; today, GNLN CEO Aaron LoCascio joins us to discuss being the consolidator of choice.
  • Capitalizing on cannabis CPG space, the advantages of being on Nasdaq, moving beyond tobacco and the vaping crisis.
  • What the combined entity will look like, the saliency of balance as CEO.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) touches everything in the cannabis industry but the plant. Last month they announced a merger with KushCo (OTCQX:KSHB) to expand on the distribution potential within the industry. GNLN has focused on delivering directly to consumers. KSHB has focused on supplying large scale enterprise level cannabis customers. Merger represents a chance to cross-pollinate each others' customer bases and product lines.

