Greenlane And KushCo's Very Exciting Opportunity - Interview With CEO Aaron LoCascio (Video)
Summary
- Greenlane and KushCo announced their merger last month; today, GNLN CEO Aaron LoCascio joins us to discuss being the consolidator of choice.
- Capitalizing on cannabis CPG space, the advantages of being on Nasdaq, moving beyond tobacco and the vaping crisis.
- What the combined entity will look like, the saliency of balance as CEO.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) touches everything in the cannabis industry but the plant. Last month they announced a merger with KushCo (OTCQX:KSHB) to expand on the distribution potential within the industry. GNLN has focused on delivering directly to consumers. KSHB has focused on supplying large scale enterprise level cannabis customers. Merger represents a chance to cross-pollinate each others' customer bases and product lines.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com