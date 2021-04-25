Forget Bonds - Buy These 3 Income Replacements Instead

Photo by utah778/iStock via Getty Images

A large portion of the population feels that it's today harder to retire than just a few decades ago.

I don't blame them.

To retire, you need to income-producing investments, and those are hard to come by in today's market.

The federal reserve rate has been set at near-0% to stimulate the economy, ad it has dragged down the yields of most asset classes.

Historically, retirees have relied especially heavily on bonds to earn safe income in retirement. The "100 minus age" rule states that you should subtract your age from 100 and invest that number into stocks and the remaining in bonds. Following this advice, a 70-year-old person would invest 70% of his portfolio into bonds:

That rule worked great in the 80s and 90s when bond yields were generous, but times have changed and investors need to adapt.

If you invested 70% of your portfolio into bonds today, you would likely never retire. That's because of three simple reasons:

Bond yields are today drastically lower, even as taxes are likely to go up, inflation is set to accelerate, and credit losses could rise as well.

Currently, the average yield on long-term corporate bonds (VCLT) is 3.27%.

At first, 3.27% might sound reasonable. It's not high, but it's something.

But now take away 1/3 to taxes, and you are left with 2.2%.

Then remove 1.5% to inflation, and you are left with 0.7%.

Finally, remove 0.5% for annual credit losses, and you have a real 0.2% net return:

Some will argue that these assumptions are too conservative while others will say that they are too aggressive.

But you get the idea: The yield offered by bonds simply isn't enough for most retirees, and therefore, they need to find bond replacements in 2021.

At High Yield Investor, that's our specialty, and in today's article, we will highlight three alternative asset classes to earn higher income in retirement:

Bond Replacement #1: Net Lease REITs

REITs (VNQ) are companies that specialize in real estate investing. By buying shares of them, you get indirect exposure to income-producing real estate that will pay you regular dividends.

However, not all REITs are suitable for retirees.

The closest thing to bonds in the REIT market is what we call "net lease REIT." They invest in net lease properties, which are freestanding single-tenant properties such as Walgreens (WBA) pharmacies, Burger King (QSR) restaurants, and Dollar General (DG) convenience stores:

What's particularly appealing about these properties is that their leases are structured in a way to generate bond-like income to landlords:

The lease term is 10-15 years long.

The rent goes up each year by 1-2%, regardless of market conditions.

The tenants pay all property expenses, including even maintenance.

The rent coverage is generally 2-3x, leaving ample margin of safety.

Most tenants operate in recession and Amazon (AMZN) resistant sectors.

As a result, these properties generate highly resilient cash flow that's similar to bonds, but with the added benefit of inflation protection.

Net lease REITs reduce risks even further by owning well-diversified portfolios including 1000s of properties.

Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), and W. P. Carey (WPC) are some of the oldest net lease REITs and they have managed to growth their dividends for decades in a row. This means that they have kept hiking dividends even through crises like the dot-com crash, the great financial crisis, and the pandemic.

That's why we like to call them "bonds with inflation protection." Historically, they have generated 12%-15% annual total returns and today, you can buy some of these companies at up 6% dividend yields.

Bond Replacement #2: Crowdfunding/lending

Crowdfunding platforms allow individual investors to pool capital together to make private investments in real estate, in loans, and/or in private companies.

You might have heard of platforms like Fundrise for real estate or Kickstater for start-ups.

Generally speaking, we are not big fans of these platforms because there can be significant conflicts of interest between the investor and the crowdfunding platform. Moreover, your investments are likely to be illiquid and involve high fees.

But exceptions exist.

While we favor publicly traded companies for traditional equity investments, we like the crowdlending model as a replacement to bonds. Some of these platforms allow you to earn 8%-12% yields from short-term, real estate-backed loans, with low LTVs. Even if you assume 1%-3% of annual losses, which is common in high yield investing, the yield remains far better than what you could get from bonds.

Also, since the loans generally have 6-12 month terms, you get your money back rapidly, and the illiquidity is not a big issue since you hold them for the income anyways.

Bond Replacement #3: Preferred Shares

Finally, preferred shares should be a staple for all income-seeking investors in 2021.

Preferred shares fit between equity and fixed income in the capital stack and share characteristics of both.

On one hand, like traditional equity, they don't have a maturity date and trade like regular stocks.

On the other hand, like bonds, they have a fixed yield, which must be paid ahead of the common dividend, and a fixed par value if and when the shares are called back.

But not all preferred shares are equally attractive. In fact, because these are heavily owned by retail investors, we often find mispricings in this segment of the market. Retail investors get easily distracted by the current yield, when in reality, there are much more important factors to consider.

At High Yield Investor, we look for preferred shares that:

Trade at a discount to par value, providing upside potential.

Are cumulative, meaning that missed payments are not cancelled.

Aren't convertible, unless it favors preferred shareholders.

Enjoy strong coverage, preferably from hard assets with tangible value.

Other attractive features, such as upside participation, hike in yield, etc.

A good example that's still reasonably attractive is the preferred equity of Farmland Partners (FPI.PB). What we like about it is that it has a participation feature that allows it to participate in the appreciation of its farmland. As such, the par value is rising, all while you collect a safe ~6% yield. Moreover, if the shares are not called back by October 2024, the yield will jump to 10%. Essentially, it means that the preferred shares are highly likely to be called back in 2024, which makes it similar to owning three-year bonds with a clear maturity date, but also inflation protection.

Bottom Line

We live in a yieldless, money-printing world, with significant economic damage caused by the pandemic, and likely accelerating inflation in the coming years.

Now is not the time to invest in corporate bonds which offer little income and no inflation protection.

At High Yield Investor, we invest heavily in alternative asset classes such as net lease REITs, crowdlending, and preferred shares to achieve superior yield that enjoys inflation protection. Currently, our fixed income portfolio has an 8.5% yield and our equity portfolio has a 5.5% yield, but also rapid growth potential: