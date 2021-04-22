Photo by Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Micro Focus International (NYSE:NYSE:MFGP) recently came to our attention due to the clear momentum shares have been enjoying. Price has rallied more than 26% over the past three months whereas the sector in which Micro Focus operates in has returned less than 1%. There's no doubt that if shares continue this momentum, more and more trend followers will decide to hop on board here.

If we look at the long-term chart, we can see that recent robust momentum has resulted in a crossover of the MACD indicator as well as an upturning of the 10-month moving average. We believe a MACD crossover is especially significant on long-term charts. The reason being is that they are a good read on both momentum and trend. The best long-term buy signals are essentially when the crossovers take place well below the zero line (which is what we have at present).

Shares of MFGP bottomed in the beginning of last November which was right after the end of the company's latest fiscal year. A dividend suspension along with an ugly charge on the income statement contributed to a very poor fiscal 2020 for the company. The ultra-low valuation though in the end led to value investors eventually entering the fray at the back-end of calendar 2020. Then, shares received more momentum from FY20 results which were announced in the beginning of February as well as the decision to reinstate the dividend. The Amazon Web Services announcement in early March provided more momentum at the time.

With any potential investment, our pillars of focus are the company´s profitability and valuation. The reason being is that earnings growth is essentially what drives share prices in the long run. Many times, investors make the mistake of looking at a company´s financials from too short a time period. Although Micro´s sales collapsed by more than 10% last year, the company´s three top-line growth on average per year comes in at almost +25%. Our job therefore is to decipher if these types of growth rates can return to something near their former glory. Why? Well apart from being able to cut costs which will ultimately lead to margin improvement, there always seems to be a finite element to this strategy when trying to boost earnings. Sustained sales growth on the other hand is a company´s most powerful ally when it comes to increasing earnings in the long run.

In the meantime, however (before the firm is capable of returning to a sustainable top-line growth path), it's all about revenue stabilization for the company. Analysts who follow MFGP for example expect continuous annual sales declines for many years to come. Management´s aim to put a halt to this trend by the end of fiscal 2023.

One metric which will certainly help management achieve this goal is the firm´s cash flow numbers. MFGP generated $678 million of operating cash-flow in fiscal 2020. This number actually came in $17 million higher than the preceding year and is a better read on the company´s profitability due to the absence of the sizable non-cash $2.8 billion impairment charge which we see on the income statement.

Suffice it to say, if the company can continue to generate increasing cash-flow, there should be no issue with respect to growing the dividend once more and investing solidly behind the firm. Although the impairment charge did not affect cash in 2020, it did obviously effect equity and this is where the inherent risk is with Micro Focus. At the end of fiscal 2020, goodwill and intangibles ($9.21 billion) made up 83% of the company´s assets on the balance sheet. Shareholder equity came in at $3.215 billion and long-term debt finished up at $4.696 billion. Refinancing the company´s debt for example is much easier with creditors when a firm is reporting stable if not growing equity. The high percentage of intangibles though on Micro´s balance sheet leaves room for further write-downs if indeed the company does not execute on its three-year plan.

Despite the drawdown, shares are trading with a book multiple of 0.75 which is well behind the average in this industry (4.93). The forward cash flow multiple of 4.92 will increase somewhat over the trailing number (3.55) due to extra spend on the IT platform as well as other exceptional items this coming year. We're still dealing with a very attractive multiple here though nevertheless. Suffice it to say, if we see meaningful improvements in the SaaS and Subscription offerings as well as stability in the maintenance business (which both are recurring revenue segments), then we believe the market will take notice which will result in a steady rise of the company´s valuation multiples and share price.

To sum up, Micro Focus witnessed sequential improvement in its product segments which led to better performance in the back-end of 2020. The market will continue to look for revenue stabilization. The initial innings of the present rally may have been “value” led. If the rally is to be sustained, we need to see cash-flow continuing to increase and EBITDA margins being optimized. The long-term technicals are certainly bullish. let´s see now if the firm can execute. We look forward to continued coverage.