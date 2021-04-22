Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

In this week's 'deep dive' we take a look a Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB). This small developmental company has seen some positive analyst commentary of late. The stock has also seen some insider buying in recent months. Our analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Selecta Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Watertown, MA which is just outside of Boston. The company is developing multiple drug candidates using its immune tolerance platform, ImmTORTM, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. The stock currently trades just below $4.00 a share and sports a market capitalization just north of $425 million.

Source: September Presentation

This is how the company describes its ImmTOR development platform on its website.

ImmTORTM is designed to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance by targeting rapamycin to immune cells using nanoparticle technology, which has been clinically proven as an effective delivery system. When administered to a patient, ImmTOR nanoparticles are filtered out by lymph nodes, spleen, and liver, where they are taken up by antigen-presenting cells [APC], such as dendritic cells (DC), a type of APC which can trigger immunogenic as well as tolerogenic responses from T cells. ImmTOR promotes the induction of tolerogenic DC which goes on to activate antigen-specific regulatory T cells to suppress the immune response to the antigen.

Source: April Company Presentation

The company's lead candidate is a compound called SEL-212 which the company hopes will lay the foundation for the potential of ImmTor generated candidates. SEL-212 is being developed and commercialized through an out-licensing partnership with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTC:BIOVF). This company is responsible for SEL-212 development, regulatory and commercial activities in all markets outside of China. Selecta signs this agreement last year which involved a $75 million upfront payment, a $25 million equity investment with 80% premium at the time, as well as potentially $630 million more in milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales.

Source: April Company Presentation

SEL-212 is currently in Phase 3 development for chronic refractory gout. Results from this trial should lay the foundation for an NDA, and data is due out in the second half of 2022.

Source: September Presentation

The company has also partnered with IGAN Biosciences to develop a candidate for the treatment of Iga nephropathy or IgAM combining ImmTOR with IGAN’s IgA protease to remove deposits of IgA from kidneys and improve markers of renal dysfunction. An IND is expected to be filed for this indication sometime in the second half of this year.

The company also believes ImmTOR has potential on the gene therapy front as the platform should be able to administer multiple low doses to achieve therapeutic benefit without the risk of overdosing.

Source: September Presentation

Selecta’s first ImmTOR + gene therapy program is for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA). This effort, being developed in partnership with AskBio, is expected to enter clinical trials in mid-2021. Preliminary data from this Phase 1 study should be out in the second half of this year. Selecta’s wholly-owned gene therapy program for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency is also expected to enter the clinic in 2022. The company is also partnered with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) for a couple of potential targets, but that work is even earlier stage and trials have not been scheduled yet.

Source: Company Website

The company also believes ImmTOR technology has potential in autoimmune diseases such as primary biliary cholangitis or PBC. Again, these efforts are in the pre-clinical stage.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Over early March, five analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings on Selecta including Needham and Mizuho Securities. In addition, William Blair upgraded this name to a Buy on March 12th. Price target proffered within these ratings range between $6.00 and $13.00 a share. Here is the commentary from Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst who recently maintained her Buy rating and $10 price target on March 3rd.

Looking ahead, investors should focus on the near term catalysts in 2021 related to ImmTOR for GTs since the ImmTOR platform offers significant advantages that will address many of the key limitations of GT. The analyst stated "Pipeline Could Lead to Significant Near- and Long-Term Inflection Points. We think investors should focus on SELB's growing pipeline, which also includes multiple GTs (in house and through collaborations/partnerships), IgA nephropathy, and primary biliary cholangitis." The analyst went on to state "ImmTOR has demonstrated key advantages on safety and efficacy. This includes recent NHP data showing a first dose benefit of higher/more durable transgene expression (potentially through increased trafficking to the liver). Importantly, recent literature suggests the effects are from the addition of ImmTOR."

The lone pessimist on the stock right now seems to Stifel Nicolaus who reiterated their Hold rating on SELB on March 11th. They did bump up their price target to $3 a share, from $2 previously.

The company posted a net loss of $15.4 million in the fourth quarter and ended FY2020 with approximately $140 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet giving it a 'cash runway' until the second quarter of 2023.

The Chief Medical Offer of the company bought just over $90,000 worth of shares on March 17th and March 18th. He also bought just under $130,000 worth of new equity on December 14th. More impressively a beneficial owner accumulated an additional over $15 million worth of the share over numerous transactions last October. Another director bought just over $40,000 of stock on March 26th.

Verdict

Selecta seems to have some intriguing technology. It definitely has attracted some deep-pocketed players that have partnered with Selecta in development. The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and the recent insider buying is also encouraging. That said, this name is years away from potential commercialization. I definitely think SELB deserves a small 'watch item' position while its pipeline advances into later-stage development. There are options available against the equity so you can do so via covered call orders, which is how I how I established my small holding in Selecta Biosciences last month. This is a name we will also follow up on probably in early 2022 to see how development is progressing.

