Alcoa (NYSE:AA) surprised many analysts and investors with its record-setting quarterly earnings that can only be compared to 2018. Much of the gain can be attributed to the monstrous rally in aluminum prices. However, the company's management also did a wonderful job by getting rid of the non-core inefficient assets and focusing on the most profitable business activities. At the same time, the stock price does not quite reflect the company's performance if we are to compare it to 2018.

Alcoa's results

The company's revenue figure for the first quarter of 2021 was far higher than it had been for the first and the fourth quarters of 2020. The reason for this was a spike in aluminum prices.

The demand for this commodity is extremely high right now particularly due to the industrial boom in China. Although the supply is rising too, it is doing so at a relatively slow pace as can be seen from the graph below. If the period of economic expansion continues for some more time, the aluminum prices will keep surging due to the scarce supply of the commodity.

So, if that happens, we might see Alcoa benefitting from higher realized aluminum prices that might even beat the 2018 levels.

Aluminum price history

The aluminum price history graph above is not adjusted for inflation. But it seems that, even in nominal terms, the aluminum prices have more room to run. At the same time, the aluminum prices already beat the 2018 levels. So, if we assume that the aluminum price per ton neither goes up nor down, Alcoa's realized price per ton still has some growth potential.

The company's net income was much higher also because of Alcoa's decision to sell its non-core facilities. Thus, the sale of the Warrick rolling mill was taken into account whilst preparing the earnings results. This allowed the company to get $583 million in initial net cash proceeds. But it should not be treated as a one-off gain, in my opinion. The day-to-day expenses of running a capital-intensive business like Alcoa are quite high. It is even more the case with less efficient facilities. So, in the longer run there should also be a rise in the profit margins. The first quarter was also associated with lower restructuring-related charges, which is an encouraging sign as well.

Even better was the news of Alcoa's improving debt position. Roy Harvey emphasized the company's $2.5 billion cash balance and the net debt of just $492 million. This was a 47% improvement from Alcoa's net debt of $935 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About a year ago I wrote about the company's debt. At the time the most concerning debt were to mature in 2024. But the company resolved this problem by selling the Warrick rolling mill and by issuing $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2029. So, all $750 million outstanding of the 2024 notes were redeemed.

The interest rate of just above 4% and the 2029 debt maturity deadline are extremely good for the company. It looks like its interest expenses will be much lower as a result. The management took a very reasonable decision given the current low-interest-rate environment and the market conditions.

What is more, as can be seen from the diagram above, the company has no material maturities until late 2026. In my view, the improving debt outlook is one of the most important news for Alcoa.

Quite encouraging was also the portfolio review news. Alcoa announced new agreements with the local Australian authorities to power its Portland Aluminum smelter. The terms of the agreements were beneficial for the company. Alcoa initially wanted to close the facility but the government intervened and offered $160 million in state and federal subsidies in order to keep the plant operating and the employees working.

In January 2021, Alcoa managed to reach an agreement with its employees working for San Ciprián Smelter, located in Spain. The company wanted to curtail production there and dismiss its workers but met with resistance from the workers' representatives and the local court. Now the company can pursue a sale of its facilities and is continuing to evaluate potential solutions. This should also lead to some economies of scale in the future, I think.

Stock valuation and earnings history

When I saw Alcoa's recent quarterly results, I understood they were quite similar to the ones that came out in the year 2018. Especially if you compare the earnings to the ones reported in the first quarter of 2018.

M, except per share amounts 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 Revenue $3,090 $3,579 $3,390 $3,344 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $150 $75 $(41) $43 Earnings per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation $0.80 $0.39 $(0.22) $0.23 Adjusted net income $145 $286 $119 $125 Adjusted earnings per share $0.77 $1.52 $0.63 $0.66 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $653 $904 $795 $749

Quarters 2, 3 and 4 of 2018 were better than the first quarter of the same year. Some analysts believe that the aluminum rally is not over yet. So, there is a chance the next quarters of 2021 will be even better than the first one.

If we assume this and compare the 2018 valuations to the current ones, we will see that the stock is still undervalued. It might sound strange given the impressive rally we have had after the 2020 March crash but in 2018 the stock had traded at a much higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

As seen from the diagram above, the diluted quarterly EPS is close to the levels seen in 2018. At the same time, the stock price is significantly below the 2018 levels.

The company's reported EPS for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.79. If we assume the company maintains the current profitability for the whole year, we can multiply the $0.79 by 4. This leaves us with $3.16 EPS for 2021. Let us take a P/E ratio of around 20, the average P/E ratio for S&P 500 last year. This leaves us with $63.20 as the fair stock price.

Conclusion

The rally for Alcoa's stock was brilliant and the latest quarterly results was great as well. I am particularly enthusiastic about the company's reducing debt load which shows management's incentive to make the business "leaner and fitter".

However, I do not believe this rally is over. I am not a fan of buying an asset straight after its rally but I think Alcoa's stock is not overvalued yet.