Author’s Note: This two-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”). I continue to perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC’s ever-changing mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)/investment portfolio and risk management strategies. The accounts/topics discussed within this series of articles are also valuable for any investor that has an interest within the fixed-rate agency and broader mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2021. Prior to results being provided to the public in late April (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve and the overall market “across the board”. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC’s decision regarding the Federal (“FED”) Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). This includes a general steepening of the yield curve. Due to the length of the material covered, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into two parts.

Side Note: Predicting a company’s accounting figures within the mREIT sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are multiple assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances (which has been a rare occurrence since I began covering AGNC eight years ago). Such variances could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware of these possibilities. This especially holds true due to events that occurred towards the end of the first quarter of 2020 (liquidity concerns/margin calls) and subsequent strategies that may deviate from historical patterns. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “three-months ended” (quarterly) timeframe.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the first quarter of 2021, one can apply this information to sector peers as well (at the least for comparative purposes). As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX); 5) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) (fairly recently moved to an agency mREIT due to current investment portfolio); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); 7) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC); and 8) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Overview:

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2021 (ESTIMATE column). Table 1 also provides AGNC’s comprehensive income (loss) for the prior four quarters (ACTUAL columns) for comparative purposes.

Table 1 – AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC’s net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the March 31, 2021 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net; and 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (including several “sub-accounts”).

1) Interest Income:

Estimate of $330 Million; Range $280 - $380 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “1” in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

AGNC’s interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. There will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC’s cash interest income for the first quarter of 2021. First, I am projecting AGNC’s “average securities, at cost” balance increased by $3.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($60.3 billion versus $57.2 billion). I would consider this a minor increase. This would continue to be modestly below AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio balance prior to the market’s COVID-19 “pandemic panic”. Nearly all of the 20 mREIT sector peers I currently cover experienced either margin calls from debt counterparties or voluntarily reduced leverage in order to raise cash/liquidity last year. Most mREIT peers have yet to fully increase each company’s investment portfolio size to pre-COVID-19 levels.

During the first quarter of 2020, AGNC reduced the company’s investment portfolio by approximately (25%) based on fair market value (“FMV”). This was a less severe decline when compared to an average net decrease of (40%) for the 9 agency mREIT peers I currently cover (excluding IVR who “switched” to a fixed-rate agency mREIT post-March 2020). For AGNC, this should actually be seen as a positive catalyst/trend (a less severe decline directly results in more net spread income being generated). In this instance, AGNC’s historically higher cash position benefited this particular fixed-rate agency mREIT peer. Partially offsetting this decline, AGNC increased the company’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position during the first quarter of 2020 (which likely remained elevated through the majority of the first quarter of 2021) which is an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing generic agency MBS.

Second, I am projecting a modest decrease to AGNC’s “weighted average coupon” (“WAC”) for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter (3.30% versus 3.64%). This projection factors in AGNC’s TBA MBS position, portfolio reinvestment, proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 30-year, and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. While I believe management wanted to “hold on” to most of the company’s higher coupon specified pools, continued elevated prepayments will continue to negatively impact AGNC’s portfolio runoff to some extent. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, when combining the two factors discussed above, I am projecting a cash interest income decrease of ($26) million for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($475 million versus $501 million).

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. During a rising interest rate environment, generally, a decrease in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have lower interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance decreases. As a result, prepayment risk generally decreases while extension risk increases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally lengthens. This would directly lead to a lower quarterly premium amortization expense. The exact opposite generally occurs during a falling interest rate environment. In addition, seasonality trends should also be considered when analyzing/projecting this account.

During the first quarter of 2021, mortgage interest rates modestly-notably net increased while long-term U.S. Treasury yields notably net increased. Unlike the past several quarters, this was a more “normal” historical trend as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields typically have a similar, direct relationship. Through research, I have determined a majority of AGNC’s MBS holdings experienced a minor-modest decrease in “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentage during the quarter. This includes considering intra-quarterly strategies executed by management to combat an increased prepayment environment (higher coupon specified pool MBS and lower coupon generic MBS).

I believe the company’s “lifetime” CPR as of 3/31/2021 will slightly decrease from its 12/31/2020 level. As such, I am projecting a favorable adjustment to occur. Using Table 2 above as a reference, including the assumption of a slightly larger average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio balance (minor negative factor), slightly lower weighted average purchase price (minor positive factor), a continued much greater proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS versus 15-year (positive factor), and a decrease in lifetime CPR percentage (positive factor), I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense decrease of ($121) million for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($145 million versus $266 million).

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest income to increase by $95 million for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($330 million versus $235 million).

2) Interest Expense:

Estimate of $30 Million; Skewed Range $20 - $80 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Boxed Blue Reference “2” in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC’s interest expense account.

Table 3 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC’s quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements (see red reference “K”) and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate (see red reference “L”). Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected later in the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure (see red reference “P”). There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC’s interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure for the first quarter of 2021. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly “average repurchase agreements” balance. Based on an earlier calculated figure within AGNC’s interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company had a quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $60.3 billion for the first quarter of 2021. If one takes this figure and divides it by the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated “ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements” is projected (red reference “B / K”). This ratio has been in a range of 1.03-1.07 during the prior four quarters. For the first quarter of 2021, I am using a ratio of 1.05. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $57.4 billion (purple shading; yellow font). This is a projected increase of $3.7 billion (rounded) for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($57.4 billion versus $53.6 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly average cost of funds rate. I am projecting a decrease of (22) basis points (“bps”) regarding AGNC’s average cost of funds rate for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter (0.26% versus 0.48%). Simply put, this should be considered a modest quarterly decrease (proportionately speaking). This is directly due to the FOMC’s “swift” action in reducing the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% back in March 2020 (a 150 bps reduction at the time). The impacts of this decrease take a bit of time when it comes to “rolling-off” previous repurchase agreements with higher stated interest rates. As mentioned earlier, all interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC’s interest expense regarding the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements is based on a small fixed-rate percentage and a variable-rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the first quarter of 2021, repurchase agreement interest rates had a fairly similar fluctuation when compared to current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR (minor decrease-relatively unchanged).

Now that we have determined AGNC’s average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company’s interest expense for the first quarter of 2021. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a projected reclassification of ($20) million in relation to the net periodic interest expense regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps (fourth consecutive quarter interest expense would be recorded/paid by the company; partially mitigates the 2020-2021 net decrease in borrowing costs), I am projecting the company’s interest expense decreased by ($22) million for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter ($30 million versus $52 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($100) Million; Range ($250) – $50 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Boxed Blue Reference “3” in Table 1 Above Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management “should” act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an “exact science” each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company’s intended strategy regarding investment sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

Therefore, this particular account is directly tied to AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net” and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 of this article. If AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in these two other accounts. As such, my combined projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters over the past eight years. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net and unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net accounts have an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized accounts. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account’s analysis.

When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating a higher amount of activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an “investment sold, at cost” amount of ($12.5) billion for the first quarter of 2021. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of investment securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly sales. As of 9/30/2020, AGNC had an accumulated other comprehensive income (“OCI”) balance of $834 million. This balance decreased to $719 million as of 12/31/2020.

However, I believe AGNC wanted to “hang on” to the company’s higher coupon specified pool holdings (where most unrealized gains resided) while quickly rotating out of recent purchases of lower coupon fixed-rate agency MBS (which quickly accumulated some unrealized losses this past quarter as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly rose). The total amount of AGNC’s net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular investment securities were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred. When taking all factors above into consideration, I am projecting AGNC will report a net realized loss on the sale of investment securities of ($100) million for the first quarter of 2021.

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of $1.02 Billion; Range $820 Million –$1.22 Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past eight years; including over various cycles/scenarios.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) TBA MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 3/31/2021):

Estimate of ($1.16) Billion; Range ($1.31) – ($1.01) Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC’s net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter.

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $30.4 billion as of 12/31/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net long TBA MBS position by $1.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons remained less attractive during 2019-early 2020. I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC, AAIC, ARR, and NLY fairly recently reduced their dividend per share rates (all mREIT peers who modestly-heavily utilize the forward TBA market; pre-COVID-19 trends). However, coming out of the initial COVID-19 pandemic panic, dollar roll financing became attractive once again; especially in lower coupons. Implied financing rates even turned negative for some time within some coupons (which is a positive catalyst/trend).

Continuing a trend experienced during most of 2019, higher coupon “specified pool” MBS experienced a greater “preference” versus higher coupon generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, management correctly reduced exposure to higher coupon generic TBA MBS while increasing exposure to lower coupon generic TBA MBS during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020.

However, with the quick rise in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields during the first quarter of 2021, lower coupon fixed-rate agency TBA MBS pricing notably decreased. Specific fixed-rate agency MBS price changes will be shown in PART 2 of this projection article. Since lower coupon fixed-rate agency TBA MBS experienced notable price declines, I believe AGNC lowered the company’s net long position by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Still, I believe there is an extremely high (over 90%) probably AGNC experienced notable net valuation losses within this derivative sub-account during the first quarter of 2021.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income and net valuation loss, I am projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation loss of ($1.16) billion for the first quarter of 2021. If AGNC quickly identified that rising interest rates/yields were about to occur (and notably reduced the company’s net long TBA MBS position), then management will likely record a less severe net valuation loss.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2020):

Estimate of $1.28 Billion; Range $1.08 – $1.48 Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the first quarter of 2021. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($43.2) billion as of 12/31/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by ($0.3) billion (rounded) during the fourth quarter of 2020. This very minor increase makes sense for one important reason.

As pointed out earlier, AGNC basically maintained the company’s combined on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2020. AGNC slightly decreased the company’ on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while slightly increasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position. As such, when all other factors are held constant, a relatively similar hedge position is applicable when simply “maintaining” one’s risk management strategy. AGNC also added to the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury position so new interest rate swaps might not have looked as attractive.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest income (costs/expense) of interest rate swaps”. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account. In regards to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 12/31/2020, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.15% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 0.08%. This weighted average fixed pay rate was notably more attractive versus most sector peers who utilize this specific derivative instrument.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record a net periodic interest expense of ($20) million for the first quarter of 2021 versus ($7) million during the prior quarter (higher net expense). I’m anticipating AGNC added a minor amount of new interest rate payer swaps during the quarter which had less favorable current period interest expenses when compared to existing swaps (this includes swaptions that were exercised).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. Across most tenors/maturities, there was a modest-notable increase in the fixed pay rate of interest rate payer swap contracts during the first quarter of 2021. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts across most tenors/maturities had a net increase (decrease) of 25 - 85 bps.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting the company’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The includes the assumption AGNC’s management team continued to maintain the weighted average tenor of the portfolio, maintain the notional value of the net (short) position, and basically maintain-only slightly increase the weighted average fixed pay rate of this specific portfolio. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $1.28billion for the first quarter of 2021.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2020):

Estimate of $300 Million; Range $200 – $400 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the first quarter of 2021. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($10.4) billion as of 12/31/2020 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by ($3.5) billion during the fourth quarter of 2020. As of 12/31/2020, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 15 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 9.5 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 1.84%.

Since interest rate payer swaps with a similar weighted average tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate of approximately 1.75% as of 3/31/2021 (which was a notable increase versus just 1.00% as of 12/31/2020), I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation gain of $300 million for the first quarter of 2021. Last quarter, I stated unless markets experienced a massive increase in overall rates/yields during 2021, the majority of AGNC’s swaptions would eventually expire “worthless” (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration). However, such a scenario occurred during the first quarter of 2021. Now, I believe the majority of AGNC’s swaptions will likely be exercised (which derives “value”).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 12/31/2020):

Estimate of $595 Million; Range $445 – $745 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at FMV based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation fluctuation for the first quarter of 2021. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 12/31/2020: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $0; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($11.3) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.0) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by ($3.6) billion during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities increased 55-85 bps during the first quarter of 2021. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $595 million for the first quarter of 2021. If AGNC slightly-modestly decreased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its gain would be towards the low end of my projected range. If AGNC slightly-modestly increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its gain would be towards the high end of my projected range.

All remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. This includes valuation projections regarding the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 12/31/2020); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Now, I want to briefly discuss my quarterly projection for AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the and compare it to several prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric is one of the best indicators of AGNC’s “true earnings power”. Thus, I believe this metric is, at the least, partially “linked”to the company’s dividend per share rate. I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization adjustment) of $313 million for the first quarter of 2020 (see red reference “O”). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.57 per common share (see red reference “O/P”). AGNC’s monthly dividends totaled $0.48 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was an underpayment of $0.09 per common share. However, the COVID-19 pandemic panic occurred in March 2020 and AGNC lowered the company’s investment portfolio by (25%) by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Now, some may have believed that would spell “trouble” for this particular metric during AGNC’s second quarter of 2020; a full quarter’s worth of operations with a (25%) smaller on-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio. However, I previously correctly anticipated this would not be the case. I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $318 million which calculated to $0.56 per common share. This calculates to only a ($0.01) per common share decrease in this specific metric. In contrast, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $323 million or $0.58 per common share (very close to my projection which easily beat the consensus average of the institutional analysts). This calculates to a $0.01 per common share increase in this specific metric. The main reason for this continued strong performance was the notable decrease in borrowing costs. Out of an abundance of caution at the time, AGNC lowered the company’s monthly dividend from $0.16 to $0.12 per common share in April 2020. Again, back March-April 2020, there was much uncertainly how financial markets would continue to react from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is very important to understand.

Moving to the third quarter of 2020, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $448 million. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.81 per common share. Simply put, the strongest quarter for this specific metric since the fourth quarter of 2014 (so in nearly six years). Back then, AGNC had a monthly dividend of $0.22 per common share ($0.66 per common share for the quarter; just to put things in perspective). In comparison, AGNC’s monthly dividends totaled just $0.36 per common share for the third quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was a notable underpayment of $0.45 per common share.

Moving to the fourth quarter of 2020, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $409 million. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.751 per common share. Simply put, the second strongest quarter for this specific metric since the fourth quarter of 2014 (so in nearly six years). I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $405 million which calculated to $0.743 per common share. As such, AGNC’s actual reported amount was very close to my projection which easily beat the consensus average of the institutional analysts who expected net spread + NDR income of only $0.646 per common share. AGNC’s monthly dividends totaled $0.36 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was a notable underpayment of $0.39 per common share.

As discussed earlier, AGNC notably decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio late in the first quarter of 2020. As such, AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio decreased (25%) per a monetary standpoint to start the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the start of the first quarter of 2020. Back in April, I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) cautiously/prudently lowered the company’s monthly dividend rate to $0.12 per common share starting in April 2020. When calculated, AGNC saved roughly $70 million in cash through this dividend per share rate reduction. Management previously stated to the public this new dividend per share rate will allow the company to retain capital to “put to use” in the future. It can be used to gradually expand AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio with less of an increase in leverage.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the first quarter of 2021. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $353 million for the first quarter of 2021. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.655 per common share. The main reason for this projected less attractive performance is the lower NDR income generated from a smaller net long TBA MBS position. Historically speaking, this projected net spread + NDR income should still be considered attractive-very attractive. When calculated, this projected figure would still be a notable underpayment of $0.295 per common share when compared to AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.36 per common share for the first quarter of 2021.

That said, management has continued to reiterate AGNC will remain cautious when it comes to dividend distributions/per share rates over the foreseeable future. Simply put, AGNC will likely continue to declare a dividend per share rate that solely meets minimum REIT distribution requirements. However, due to some very technical taxation topics/metrics, I believe certain “events” will unfold during 2021 regarding AGNC’s dividend per share rate. For now, I am keeping the details around this topic “close to the sleeve” (very valuable information). It will be unveiled at some point in the future (competitive advantage for the Marketplace Service I am affiliated with).

So, with that said, I continue to believe AGNC will eventually increase the company’s monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share. While the “exact month” is certainly open to interpretation/speculation, I believe this minor-modest monthly dividend increase will occur at some point during 2021.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $695 Million; Range $495 – 895 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.24 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $0.87 – $1.61 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 6 Below Next to the March 31, 2021 Column

Three remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) compensation expense; and 3) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 2 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net gain (loss) amount). While the remaining two accounts have been projected within Table 1, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 1 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $695 million for the first quarter of 2021. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $1.24 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the first quarter of 2021 (refer back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $330 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $30 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Investment Securities of ($100) Million

4) Quarterly Net Gain on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $1.02 Billion

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the first quarter of 2021 (refer back to Tables 1 and 5):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $695 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.24 Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income (A Dividend Sustainability Metric) of $0.655 Per Common Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $695 million for the first quarter of 2021 is a minor decrease when compared to net income of $775 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is mainly due to a projected minor-modest agency MBS/investment net realized loss and a more severe net unrealized loss on investment securities measured at FMV through net income partially offset by higher net interest income and a notably more enhanced derivative instrument net valuation gain when compared to the prior quarter.

As stated earlier, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income but is excluded from the company’s net income and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the first quarter of 2021 until PART 2 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company’s current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 2). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on all of my AGNC account projections, including accounts that will be discussed in PART 2.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/16/2021), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately 2.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.65 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover on a weekly basis):

$18.50 per share or above = SELL

$16.66 - $18.49 per share = HOLD

$14.81 - $16.65 per share = BUY

$14.80 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. These recommendations also consider the eight Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% in March 2020. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed Reserve’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remained subdued). This also considers the early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term/mortgage interest rates near historical lows (which has lowered spread/basis risk for some time now when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 9/22/2020, I once again initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $7.645 per share. On 1/28/2021, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $9.415 per share. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $8.53 per share This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 3/10/2021, I sold my entire CHMI position at a weighted average sales price of $10.405 per share as my price target, at the time, of $10.40 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 34.5% and 52.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 14 months. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 44.0%.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-A position at a weighted average sales price of $24.273 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 34.3% and 49.4%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 1.7 years. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 29.7%.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 3/22/2019 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position had a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 12/8/2020 - 12/9/2020, I sold my entire NYMTN position at a weighted average sales price of $23.287 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 4.1% and 24.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 27 months.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, 5/28/2020, 8/26/2020, 9/10/2020, and 9/11/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, $5.086, $6.70, $6.19, and $6.045 per share, respectively. My last two purchases make up approximately 50% of my total position (to put things in better perspective). When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.234 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT’s estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [6/30/2020 versus 3/31/2020]). This was my first “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or business development company (“BDC”) sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 12/23/2020, I sold my entire ANH position at a weighted average sales price of $2.75 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed. This was my second “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or BDC sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in ANH (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was very small (less than 0.5% at the time of sale).

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AAIC’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased buy position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AAIC’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased buy position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all interest received/compounded. On 9/2/2020-9/4/2020, I sold my entire AIC position at a weighted average sales price of $23.55 per share. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 45.5% and 51.1%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 6.5 months.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AAIC at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2020, 3/16/2020, and 9/24/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59, $3.25, and $2.53 per share, respectively. When combined, my AAIC position has a weighted average purchase price of $3.276 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/19/2020-6/24/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-B position at a weighted average sales price of $22.045 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 107.0%. I held this position for approximately 2.5 months.

On 10/19/2020, I initiated a position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.275 per share. On 10/29/2020, I increased my position in PMT at a weighted average purchase price of $14.90 per common. When combined, my PMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.358 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of March 2021 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 96.2% out of 52 total past and present mREIT and BDC positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). Both percentages experienced a modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices. Currently, I have only 2 realized “total losses” in any of my past/sold positions (the rest have generated a realized total return). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.