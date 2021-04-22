Photo by ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Retail is a diverse landscape, and I have found that niches within retail can be fertile ground for strong investment ideas. One of my favorite retail niches is home improvement, a space dominated by Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lowe's is a "dividend champion" with a track record of steady growth. However, I have been really impressed by the operating results that Lowe's generated since CEO Marvin Ellison took the helm in 2018.

The company's improved fundamentals coupled with macro-economic tailwinds that figure to see more money spent on home improvement in coming years makes Lowe's an appealing investment idea. The stock happens to trade at a reasonable valuation, only further cementing the bullish thesis we will outline below.

Fundamental Improvement Led By Marvin Ellison

Every investment thesis I make starts with fundamentals, and Lowe's has stepped up its game in recent years. The company has always been a solid business, evidenced by its ability to consistently raise its dividend payout. The company is a dividend champion, and has grown its dividend each of the past 58 years. There are no coincidences in a dividend growth streak that goes that long.

However, Lowe's has really accelerated its performance over the past few years. If we look at critical operating metrics, we see improvement across the board. The company has dramatically accelerated revenue growth, while improving profitability, cash flow generation, and its return on invested capital.

We will talk about some of the macro-economic factors that have helped to drive growth in a minute, but I wanted to put an emphasis on CEO Marvin Ellison. Mr. Ellison took the helm in 2018 after being involved/overseeing restructuring efforts at Home Depot and J.C. Penney.

Lowe's worked to rethink every aspect of its business including:

merchandising

supply chain

customer engagement

operational efficiency

digital channels

The result was increased sales per square foot growing from $336 in 2018 to $423 in 2020. We saw in the charts (above and below) that profitability also increased.

What I really like about Lowe's is that the home improvement retail space is poised for growth due to a number of tailwinds, and Lowe's is better positioned than ever to benefit because of these fundamental improvements. I think CEO Marvin Ellison deserves a ton of credit for that, and it shows what strong leadership can do for a company.

Macro-Economic Tailwinds Should Maintain Growth

Lowe's has been enjoying a strong environment for home investment spending, and I think it could continue for the time being. The government injected stimulus payments into the economy during the pandemic, and while these helped struggling families, money also flowed into housing. Home improvement projects were a very popular use of stimulus money for homeowners.

While the stimulus money is a temporary tailwind, the overarching housing market is strong as well. A number of factors have combined to create demand for housing spend including rising home prices, housing starts rebounding coming out of the pandemic, and low mortgage rates.

These tailwinds should, at the very least, help sustain this elevated level of home improvement spend. Analysts largely agree, forecasting revenues for the coming years at $87 billion and $90 billion, roughly on par with FY21 performance (2020 calendar year).

I think that there is also opportunity for Lowe's to benefit from taking market share as the overall retail landscape in home improvement is highly fragmented outside of the share that Lowe's and Home Depot command.

Lowe's possesses superior scale to the fragmented competitors in the space including "mom & pop" hardware stores, and regional chains. In addition, the company's commitment to growing digital channels can aid in growing market reach. Lowe's has fleshed out its fulfillment by using retail locations as dual-purpose fulfillment centers.

I feel good about the near-medium term operating environment for Lowe's but investors should keep an eye on the housing market. If the housing market were to weaken (due to recession, for instance), it could severely cut into housing spend, impacting Lowe's revenues. This is the largest risk facing investors.

Looking At Valuation

Lowe's has been a hot stock over the past year. At $204 per share, Lowe's trades at all time highs and up 113% over the past year.

While this would imply that the stock is valued aggressively, Lowe's is actually priced quite reasonably in my view. Against this year's EPS of $8.86, Lowe's is priced at 23X earnings. This is slightly below the company's five-year average P/E ratio of 25X.

I am not sure I would want to pay 25X for Lowe's, but the company's large uptick in earnings has watered down the multiple. This isn't a fluke either. Analysts are projecting continued EPS growth over the next couple of years.

With earnings estimated at $9.79 per share in FY22 (this calendar year) and $11.08 in FY23 (next calendar year) respectively, the stock is valued on a forward basis at 20.8X and 18.4X. These forward multiples are very reasonable given the stronger fundamentals in recent years.

Wrapping Up

Lowe's has been a solid company over the years, evidenced by its dividend growth streak. However, the company's addition of CEO Marvin Ellison and a strong housing market have propelled Lowe's to new heights. The stock is at all-time highs, but due to expected EPS growth this year and next, the valuation is actually very reasonable if you are willing to be patient and let the company's fundamentals grow into the current multiple. In summary, Lowe's is a reliable dividend payer with perhaps its brightest days ahead.