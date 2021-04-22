Talking SPACs With Julian 'The SPAC King' Klymochko

Photo by Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

Julian "The SPAC King" Klymochko manages the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund which seeks to acquire shares or units of a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) at or below its net asset value (“NAV”) in order to generate a return through either:

An exit at a premium to NAV once the SPAC announces a business combination

An exit at NAV, being the IPO price plus accrued interest, through a redemption before the deal vote or through the liquidation of the SPAC.

Klymochko starts his days before the crack of dawn looking for opportunities that the market offers on volatility. With the wild action in SPACs both up and down, those opportunities have been great.

As you see, his track record is sterling with only a mild pullback despite a crash in the space. Currently, Julian is picking through the SPAC carnage to find investments in companies that might replace the many zombies hiding in the S&P 500 post-pandemic QE palooza.

Today, I talk with Julian about the mechanics of the SPAC market, how to participate in the great profit ideas, and how to manage risk. Enjoy.