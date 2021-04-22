Talking SPACs With Julian 'The SPAC King' Klymochko
Summary
- Julian Klymochko is a Canadian money manager who has been a leading SPAC investor from the go.
- He's an ETF pioneer who created managed ETFs that invest like hedge funds for Accelerate Shares.
- Julian called the SPAC mania ahead of time and capitalized on those first huge rallies.
- He has recently called a bottom in SPACs as a class, while still acknowledging huge risks to certain deals, and picking the cherries.
- This interview covers a lot of ground on SPACs and reveals where you might still find some huge opportunities with managed risk.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »
Julian "The SPAC King" Klymochko manages the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund which seeks to acquire shares or units of a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) at or below its net asset value (“NAV”) in order to generate a return through either:
- An exit at a premium to NAV once the SPAC announces a business combination
- An exit at NAV, being the IPO price plus accrued interest, through a redemption before the deal vote or through the liquidation of the SPAC.
Klymochko starts his days before the crack of dawn looking for opportunities that the market offers on volatility. With the wild action in SPACs both up and down, those opportunities have been great.
As you see, his track record is sterling with only a mild pullback despite a crash in the space. Currently, Julian is picking through the SPAC carnage to find investments in companies that might replace the many zombies hiding in the S&P 500 post-pandemic QE palooza.
Today, I talk with Julian about the mechanics of the SPAC market, how to participate in the great profit ideas, and how to manage risk. Enjoy.
Find out what our members already know. Our analysts and institutional AI platform give us an edge that 99% don't offer.
Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.
ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.
This article was written by
I run a small boutique registered investment advisory and I have been managing money since the 1990s through several major market cycles. I have been widely syndicated and appear as an investing expert in the media.I publish the Margin of Safety Investing letter on Seeking Alpha. You’ll find the Global Trends ETF portfolio there, growth & dividend stocks and the top option selling for retirement income service available to retail investors.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.