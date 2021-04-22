CEF Insights: Risk-Managed Solutions For Investors Seeking Income

Photo by Sundaemorning/iStock via Getty Images

Director of Closed-End Fund Products, Bob Bush and Co-CIO and Head of Long/Short Equity Strategies, Michael Grant, both of Calamos Investments, discuss the challenges income investors currently face and the need for risk-managed, asset allocation strategies as an attractive solution given their outlook for markets. To watch the video, please visit CEFA.com.

Bob Bush:

Good day. My name is Bob Bush. I'm Director of Closed-End Fund Products at Calamos Investments. Welcome to our webinar. Founded 1977 by our Chairman and Global CIO John Calamos, Calamos Investments has approximately $33 billion in assets under management, of which nearly $10 billion is invested in seven closed-end funds. Our latest offering, which we brought to market in November 2019, is the first closed-end fund product that featured a global long/short equity strategy as a primary component of its investment focus. The fund and the feature of today's call is the Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, which goes by ticker CPZ on the NASDAQ.

The feature of the long/short component represents at least 50% of the fund's managed assets. While the fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in traditional income producing securities, including high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds.

The asset mix as of February 28th, 2021 was approximately 65% in the long/short equity strategy, and the balance evenly divided between preferred stocks and high-yield bonds.

With us today is Michael Grant, Co-CIO and head of our long/short equity strategies at Calamos. Michael, along with his colleague Matt Freund, are senior co-portfolio managers of the fund.

Let me make some comments as to what CPZ has achieved for our clients. Over the last 12 months through February 28th, 2021, CPZ has returned 24.5% on NAV and 9.5% on market price. Year to date 2021 through February 28th, CPZ has returned 5.4% on NAV and 5.8% on market price.

Providing current income is a priority for our clients. Towards that objective, CPZ has increased its monthly distribution rate two cents per share since its inception in February 2019, raising it from 11 cents to 13 cents. This represents an approximate 18% raise over its existence. This was accomplished in the wake of the unprecedented market volatility of 2020, and included no return of capital. Meaning distributions were sourced entirely by earned income and capital appreciation generated by the portfolio. That's no small feat.

This ability of the portfolio team to actively manage not only the types of securities and sectors, but also the overall market exposure lends itself to today's very dynamic investment landscape. These achievements coupled with a healthy monthly distribution presents CPZ as a compelling investment opportunity and worthy of strong consideration to add to your client's portfolio. With that, Michael, can you please provide a brief overview of CPZ and tell us why it is so innovative?

Michael Grant:

Sure. Well, thank you Bob and good day everyone. CPZ is an innovative solution for investors that are seeking income as well as capital appreciation in a complex and volatile investment setting. CPZ came out just over a year ago prior to the pandemic at the end of 2019. CPZ was the first, and to this point, the only closed-end fund that has been built around a risk-adjusted long/short equity strategy. And this focus is combined with the preferred equity and high-yield fixed income component that creates a very different opportunity set for investors. I'll explain this in more detail shortly, but the essence of the product is to satisfy clients' need for regular current income. But to achieve this without an over-reliance upon the traditional fixed income or bond markets.

This is because we think in the coming decade, we are heading to a very different interest rate setting. We're heading towards an interest rate setting that we'll gradually see higher rather than lower interest rates. We think equities offer a greater opportunity for income generation than is available in traditional fixed income. But it's critical that we achieve this in an efficient and risk managed way.

Bob Bush:

And Michael, what do you view as CPZ's achievements in its first year given the unprecedented market challenges that we've had over the past 12 months?

Michael Grant:

Well, let's start with income generation. I want to emphasize that, because income generation is without question, the priority for our clients. The opportunity for capital appreciation is still significant. And that's part of the reason that we can satisfy our clients' income expectations, but the capital opportunity is risk-adjusted. And that's because of our mandate for capital protection. CPZ has paid distributions totaling over $1.64 since inception. That's a yield of more than 8% on the fund's original IPO price of $20. And as you've emphasized Bob, that's with no estimated return of capital on any distributions paid in fiscal year 2020. That's a very important point because many of the products that came out in 2019 when the CPZ did, did not raise the distribution rates. Some of them actually cut their distribution rates. So the fact that we not only met our distribution, but increased it 18% since inception says something about our confidence in the strategy's ability to deliver on its objective.

So again, 8% income yield in an extraordinary year for financial markets. What does that compare to? Well, compare it to the yield on traditional high-yield bonds of roughly only 4%. Compare it to the yield on preferred equity or the S&P 500 of less than 2%. Compare it to the US ten-year treasury of less than 2%. Compare it to shorter medium-term bond yields of less than 1%. So that 8% yield, our ability to meet those income expectations, I think, is an extraordinary achievement. And it says something about the nature of the strategy in the investment world that we're heading into.

Just to be clear, 2020 was an extraordinary year. And we don't want to minimize the pain that was felt by many clients and their advisors. But again, what we achieved over the year that captured the pandemic. So from the end of January, 2020, just before the pandemic's impact on markets became visible to the end of January, 2021 was a total NAV return of about 8%. So far in calendar 2021, we've generated an NAV total return of 10.6%. So again, to be able to have this kind of confidence in our ability for the strategy to generate return says something about the appropriateness of the mandate.

Bob Bush:

Now we talked about the uniqueness of the CPZ strategy. But for those that may not be familiar with long/short, can you tell us a little bit about the practical application of long/short and how that was successful in the way we managed the portfolio during 2020?

Michael Grant:

Sure. So the strategy's mandate is innovative. And that innovation rests on a couple of unique features of how we do things.

The first is the nature of the long/short equity allocation. This is a risk-adjusted strategy that we've been running since 2002. Of course there are different long/short approaches in today's market. But there's a feature of ours, which is unique and this is our willingness to adjust the risk-on risk-off exposure, depending upon where we were in the cycle.

So our equity exposure can range from plus 80% net exposure at the high end to minus 20% net exposure at the low end. In other words, we can be outright short on the market, and that's a very unusual mandate versus most long/short funds, which we would describe as generally long/light in the sense that they target a specific level of equity exposure.

And we're doing this because of the fundamental question. Are our clients properly paid for engaging equity risk? There are times in the equity cycle when the answer is clearly yes, and we want to behave more like a long-only fund. But there are times in the cycle when the answer is clearly no. And in those instances, we want to behave more like a market neutral fund.

So the long/short strategy which we've been managing for 18 years is unusual and it's a key part of the reason why we're able to engage the equity opportunity in a risk-adjusted manner.

The second key feature of the product is the active management across different asset types. So we're not only engaging the equity part of the capital structure we're engaging areas such as preferred equity and, in select instances, we're actually relying upon high-yield corporate bonds.

And we move between these different asset classes, depending upon the nature of the risk/reward that each of them presents. And this is very unusual in our industry. Our industry is traditionally segregated between equities, between preferreds, between fixed income. What you have with CPZ is a single management team that is making decisions right across the capital structure of a particular company, right? We're asking ourselves where do our clients want to be positioned within the capital structure? Whether that's equities, whether that's hedged equities, whether that's preferred equities, or whether in fact again that might be fixed income.

And a good example of this active asset allocation is what we did at the height of the crisis in mid-March 2020. Where we stepped in at the bottom of the market and increased our equity allocation. That kind of active decision-making is a key component of the fund.

And then the third key feature is the global opportunity set. This is not simply a US product, it's a global product. Today, the fund is absolutely biased towards US equities because that's where we think the opportunity is in the next 6 to 12 months. But we don't have to be here. If the relative opportunity is abroad, that's where we would go. The point is we have a lot of levers to pull. But equally, it implies we only need to pull a few leavers correctly to achieve our clients' objective.

Bob Bush:

Now looking forward, given the current and expected dynamics in financial markets, why is this now the appropriate time to consider a product like CPZ?

Michael Grant:

Well, that's a good question. Because CPZ is not just a unique or innovative product. The question is why now? And we felt our clients needed to address three realities of the investment landscape in coming years.

The first reality is the end of the great bull market in bonds. The decline in interest rates that began in the 1980s is over, in our view. And that will create a very different investment setting. It will affect how clients are able to seek yield and how they're able to seek diversification.

I think the second significant reality to be addressed is that for decades, economic activity has been moderate. We think we're heading into a period of higher cyclicality and possibly more instability across financial markets. And this demands much greater active asset allocation than clients have needed certainly in the post-2008 era.

And then the third reality, which is an outcome of those first two points, is that much of the behavior that has been learned by clients post-2008 will not necessarily prove as effective in the coming decade. This applies, for example, to the 60/40 model. This applies to momentum and quantitative styles of investing. This applies to many of the passive benchmark focused styles of investing.

So all of these different investor behaviors were learned in the last decade, but they were premised upon the bull market in bonds and the great moderation of economic activity. And we think investors need to question those assumptions in the 2020s.

Bob Bush:

Obviously, the pandemic has been the story over the last 12 months. Has that changed the compelling story for CPZ?

Michael Grant:

Well, the short answer is absolutely. And going back to why this product is not just unique but timely. We would encourage advisors to ask themselves, what is the lasting impact of the pandemic? In our view, it is the resuscitated role of big government across many of the developed societies. This entails giving into the impulse for higher public spending, higher debt levels, and greater government interference in many walks of life. And the consequence is that the policy world is shifting to a new and unprecedented partnership between central banking and fiscal expansionism. This convergence is symbolized by the appointment of Janet Yellen as the new Treasury Secretary.

We think looking back, the pandemic year will, in retrospect, be a symbolic for the direction of policy as the '80, '81 years were under Volcker. The pandemic responses have effectively revealed that many of the prescriptions of the earlier decades - government austerity, structural reform, central bank largesse - are dead. Even the most liberal politicians today admit that globalization has gone too far, and nobody imagines that austerity can be reimposed upon the Western population.

So the pandemic dynamics mark the beginning of the end of the deflationary era that accelerated post-2008. And this raises a whole host of different questions like what happens to interest rates when the pandemic is perceived to be over? How do central banks react to the unleashing of pent up demands?

Ultimately, we think that financial markets rather than governments will change the rules of the game. And if that interpretation is correct, then momentum as a factor will lose its leadership. Passive strategies will lose to active strategies. And the 60/40 model will be nowhere near as effective as it has been in past decades. Partly because the proportion invested in bonds is no longer generating capital opportunity. But also because the nature of diversification between equities and bonds will have changed.

So all this comes back to the central point that investors need a new strategy for achieving risk-adjusted returns. And that was the rationale for CPZ.

Bob Bush:

Let's dig a little bit deeper into the long/short strategy that you've been managing since 2002 with the Phineus mutual fund product. And if you don't mind, let's discuss a little bit about how the management of that fund applies to what you're doing and going to do with CPZ.

Michael Grant:

So this is the strategy that we've been managing for 18 years. And I came out of the long-only equity world. And one of the striking features of that experience was watching how clients, even if they understood the equity opportunity, very rarely achieved its full potential. And the answer of course is that it was tough to get clients to buy at the bottom. And it was tough to restrain their desire to buy at the top.

So one of the key attractions of our long/short approach is this mandate to judge whether we should be risk-on or risk-off. And I think that is a critical feature of any income-seeking strategy. Because while equities offer a superior yield opportunity to the traditional fixed income markets, everyone knows they're more volatile. And therefore, managing that volatility, or engaging equity risk in a risk-adjusted fashion is quite critical. And that's always been an essential feature of the long/short approach.

The other question of course relates to how we manage our exposure in equities, both long and short, versus say preferred, versus high-yield credit and so forth. And ultimately, what we're doing is we are accessing different types of investments through active management. And we're making the judgment about where's the best risk-adjusted return across that spectrum of opportunity. And we're doing that, of course, in the context of very low borrowing costs.

One of the tools that we have in CPZ is not just the ability to allocate between longs and shorts, between equities and fixed income. But we have the ability to allocate between US and international. And we can take that allocation up and we can take it down.

And finally within the fixed income component of the strategy, which is not a major component, but it is an important part of our ability to earn return when we want to reduce the overall equity exposure. Our approach there again is very, very active. One of the key messages of my colleagues is that this is a market of bonds, not just a single bond market. Now more than ever, we think that indexed approaches to fixed income are going to leave investors disappointed.

Many investors obviously understand that yields today are too low. Yields in traditional fixed income are too low to meet their income needs. But to a large degree, the decline in interest rates over the last five years has generated the capital gains that have allowed them to supplement those low yields. We think that's incredibly unlikely in the coming years. And again, it goes back to the point of why we need an active approach across different asset categories.

Bob Bush:

Thank you. Building upon what the portfolio was able to achieve in 2020, what's the current market outlook? What is your thinking about that, and how is that incorporated into how you position CPZ?

Michael Grant:

Well, the summary of our fundamental message today is this.

The outlook for sustained equity gains in coming quarters is propitious. We think risk assets will be supported by the strongest year for US GDP in more than two decades. And the reason of course is that mass vaccinations are lastingly severing the link between COVID and economic activity. So a big part of this is vaccinations. And it's leading to a clearing of the uncertainty around the business cycle, but it's not just about the vaccines. Equally important is that central banks are committed to a virtually unlimited amount of liquidity, which is forcing investors of all types into equities. Equities are the only asset class that makes sense at this juncture.

And I would almost say, and I know it's a bit dramatic. I would almost say that this cyclical resurgence is occurring in unprecedented policy setting. And this policy setting is going to remain even after the pandemic dissipates.

In effect, historically, the Federal Reserve would begin to withdraw the punch bowl when it saw bubbles emerging in the financial economy. What they're telling us now is they're not even going to think about withdrawing the punch bowl until they see bubbles emerge in the real economy. So that is a huge change. And it's why we think risk assets and equity risk assets have very little fundamental risk today. There is liquidity risk, and there is positioning risk, but there is very little fundamental risk.

The key second thing within the market is this rotation of the cyclical opportunities that began earnestly in November. We think that rotation has legs. Unlike all the other attempts at rotation prior to last year, this one is accompanied by a pickup in bond yields and by a pickup in cyclical earnings revisions. And that's very important. That didn't happen, for example, through most of 2020.

The critical question is whether it will still make sense for investors to add to cyclicals in coming quarters. We see numerous catalysts to answer this positively. Obviously, the rise in yields is favorable for this rotation. Inflation expectations are rising. And because inflation expectations are rising, real interest rates are actually still very negative. And it's the real interest rate setting that is one of the key fundamental supports for reflation. And that's the move in cyclicals.

So we think the fundamental tailwind supporting the economy and cyclicals is going to be with us through most of 2021. And our guess at this point is that a lot of these dynamics will not climax until early 2022. So our positioning reflects that. And we are wary of what we describe as long-duration assets. In other words, we're wary of the stocks that have largely benefited from increases in valuation in recent years because of the decline in interest rates. We think long-duration assets have peaked, have climaxed for a very long time. And therefore, what we don't like and what we're shorting is a whole range of the safety, defensive, highly valued parts of the market, including some of the new concepts stocks that we think the valuation is a real risk.

Bob Bush:

Let's talk about global allocation. Obviously, this is a global portfolio. Right now, we're more heavily weighted in the United States. Do you think there's a bubble in global equities at this point? Is that a risk for clients?

Michael Grant:

Well, there is a bubble in certain parts of the market, right? And again, it's those areas of the market where valuation has been forgotten as a parameter of judgment, because it simply didn't work. And investors understand what I'm referring to here. It's many of these new concept stocks. It's parts of the solar franchise. I think there is material risk in these areas. I think many of these stocks will not be able to justify their valuations with fundamentals for many, many years. And frankly, we have been short these parts of the market.

Now more generally, I don't believe there's a bubble in equities. And if we refer to a bubble as evidence of unsustainable capital flows into a certain type of instrument, then it's hard to make the case that equities generally are in a bubble. Most advisors have only seen outflows from equities for a very long time. In fact, if there's a bubble, it's far more likely to be in the fixed income markets than the equity markets.

And equally important, remember that while stocks have done very well here in the US, what we're really talking about is a handful of the very large-cap technology growth companies that have driven the S&P to extraordinary heights. Outside of that, equities have done very little for a very long time. Here in the United States, for example, small-cap companies have underperformed for years. Most global equities in the emerging market world, for example, have been in a bear market for seven years. If you go to Europe, it's been in a bear market for 10 years. Even within the US market, there are some important pockets such as industrials, or financials, or energy. There's simply no way you can argue that these parts of the market have seen an extraordinary increase in their valuation versus the recent past.

So rather than say the equity world is in a bubble, I think one needs to see that the risk/reward opportunity across the equity space is very different depending upon where you look. And that's one of the important arguments for active management at this point.

Bob Bush:

As we try to bring all of this together, why should clients consider a closed-end fund like CPZ for their portfolio at this point in time?

Michael Grant:

Because the imperative for your clients is healthy income generation without undue risk. And for the past 30 years, that income generation was largely sourced from the traditional fixed income markets. And we don't see traditional fixed income as satisfying those income needs in the coming decade. And in fact, not only are yields too low in fixed income, but there is an increasing possibility of capital risk. If we are correct that the next decade will be one of reflation, not deflation.

That leaves investors with no choice but to seek income from the equity part of the capital structure. And here, you need a refined sense of where to go. What part of the capital structure do we go to? Do we go to convertibles? Do we go to preferreds? Do we go to equities? And when do we do it in a risk-adjusted manner versus a traditional long-only matter? This is what CPZ was designed to do. This is what our risk-adjusted strategies at Calamos are designed to do. And all of this in our opinion is why CPZ is an ideal strategy for the investment setting that we envisage. Most advisors understand the concept of the 60/40 model. This is a refined version of your traditional 60/40 model. One that will hopefully generate better income dynamics and less capital risk dynamics than you would see from that traditional 60/40 model.

Bob Bush:

Great. And lastly Michael, we've talked about the way this portfolio has performed in 2020 and continues to perform in 2021. Stock price has lagged. As of the close of business last night on the 17th of March, it was about an 11% discount. How do you see this as a buying opportunity?

Michael Grant:

So discounts are not uncommon in the closed-end fund space. And we wanted investors to have the confidence that they would never be a forced seller at a discount. And therefore, we added a 12-year term structure to the product. And given that the product is now more than a year old, the term structure is just over 10 years. And in 10 years' time, clients will have the option of receiving the net asset value for their investment. What that implies is that any time you can buy the fund at a discount to NAV, you're simply adding to the returns that you're going to get over the remaining investment period. The discount to NAV that emerged through the course of the pandemic last year, last spring, it was not unusual by the standards of any closed-end fund. Personally, I took advantage of it. Again, this just simply adds to the return that you'll get over the subsequent investment timeframe.

Bob Bush:

Very good thoughts, Michael. And thanks so much for joining us today to discuss your market outlook and investment positioning, in what is truly a unique and innovative closed-end fund, the Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust. Again, ticker CPZ on the NASDAQ. I hope this discussion has provided insight into what we believe is a compelling investment alternative in the closed-end fund space. You can find more information and market updates on CPZ, as well as our other closed-end fund products. Many thanks for your interest in Calamos products. And I wish you a good day.