Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Starts $15 Million IPO Effort
Summary
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO.
- The firm is developing a drug treatment candidate for cannabinoid overdose.
- ANEB is still very early stage and thinly capitalized so will need significant additional capital even after the IPO.
Quick Take
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm is developing a treatment for cannabinoid overdose conditions.
ANEB is still at a very early stage of development and the IPO appears to be more of a venture funding round that is relevant for institutional investors.
I’ll provide a final update when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
Lakeway, Texas-based Anebulo was founded to develop a drug treatment candidate for patients with cannabinoid substance addiction and overdose.
Management is headed by founder and Director Joseph Lawler, M.D., Ph.D, who was previously Managing Member of JFL Capital Management.
The firm's CEO is Daniel Schneeberger, M.D., who joined the company in 2020.
Below is a brief overview video of how to spot cannabis overdose:
Source: Your Morning
The firm has one drug candidate, ANEB-001, which it is developing to reverse the effects of THC overdose
.The drug is a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist that is being designed to be orally delivered and rapidly absorbed to reverse symptoms within one hour of administration.
Phase 1 trials have indicated good tolerability and weight loss, 'an effect that is consistent with central CB1 antagonism.'
Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:
Source: Company SEC Filing
Investors in the firm have invested at least $2.5 million and include Joseph Lawler and 22NW, LP.
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by New Frontier Data, the U.S market for cannabis products is projected to increase from $13.2 billion in 2019 to $41.5 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 21% from 2020 to 2025.
Key elements driving this expected growth are an increased number of U.S. states legalizing the use of cannabis for recreational use and growing production within the U.S.
Also, sales of cannabis for medical purposes are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2025, reaching $16.3 billion.
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:
Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Aelis Farma
Financial Status
Anebulo’s recent financial results show only R&D and G&A costs and no revenue, typical of a development stage biopharma firm.
Below are the company’s financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2020:
Source: Company registration statement
As of December 31, 2020, the company had $2.5 million in cash and $353,775 in total liabilities.
IPO Details
Anebulo intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to make expenditures to fund proprietary research and development of our ANEB-001 product candidate and to support preclinical testing and clinical trials necessary for regulatory filings.
We believe that we will receive sufficient net proceeds from this offering to complete the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, advance regulatory discussions with the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory bodies and prepare for pivotal clinical trials that focus on the safety of our ANEB-001 product candidate. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not determined the amount of net proceeds of this offering to be applied specifically to each of these uses.
We will need additional funding to complete the clinical development of, seek regulatory approval for and commercially launch ANEB-001 and other pipeline development products. In particular, we expect that we will need additional capital in approximately 18 months to run the pivotal safety trials for ANEB-001, file a marketing application with the FDA and make certain milestone payments to Vernalis...
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.
Commentary
Anebulo is seeking public capital market investment to fund its sole candidate’s continued development and proof-of-concept trial.
The market opportunity for developing a treatment for cannabinoid addiction and/or overdose is likely to grow as usage of the substance increases among recreational users in the United States.
Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration agreements, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach to drug development.
The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known life science venture capital firms.
Benchmark Company is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (51.1)% since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
ANEB is still at a very early and high-risk stage of development, so the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets.
